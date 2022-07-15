Inteva Products Receives Navistar Supplier Excellence Recognition

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered
components and systems, announced today its recognition for a 2022 Supplier
Excellence award of Navistar, Inc., a commercial transportation solutions
provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility.
Inteva Products was awarded the Platinum Award in the Performance category,
which represents the highest honor given during the 2022 Navistar Supplier
Excellence Awards.
“Inteva Products is incredibly honored to be the winner of the Platinum
Award during Navistar’s Supplier Excellence Awards,” said Gerard Roose,
President and CEO, Inteva Products. “At Inteva, one of our core values is to
put the customer at the center of our business. This recognition is such a
great distinction and a true testament of that value in action.”
The 2022 Navistar Supplier Excellence Awards recognize suppliers from all
around the world in a variety of industries including freight and
engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components, and
advanced safety systems. In 2022, Navistar updated its Supplier Excellence
award categories to include Performance Awards, which honors suppliers for
excellence in quality, delivery and cost, and Leadership Awards in five
subcategories: quality, innovation, customer service, general procurement
and logistics.
“As Navistar focuses on our vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable
mobility, we want to honor suppliers who value and recognize the importance
of contributing to a sustainable future,” said Sajid Kunnummal, chief
procurement officer, Navistar.
For over 20 years, Inteva Products has been a proud partner of Navistar,
Inc.
About Inteva Products
Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing
innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle
quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design,
engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems,
Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one
supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing
excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on
innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based
solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and
maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company
updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s
Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.