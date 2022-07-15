Inteva Products Receives Navistar Supplier Excellence Recognition

Inteva Products, a leading global Tier One automotive supplier of engineered

components and systems, announced today its recognition for a 2022 Supplier

Excellence award of Navistar, Inc., a commercial transportation solutions

provider with a vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility.

Inteva Products was awarded the Platinum Award in the Performance category,

which represents the highest honor given during the 2022 Navistar Supplier

Excellence Awards.

“Inteva Products is incredibly honored to be the winner of the Platinum

Award during Navistar’s Supplier Excellence Awards,” said Gerard Roose,

President and CEO, Inteva Products. “At Inteva, one of our core values is to

put the customer at the center of our business. This recognition is such a

great distinction and a true testament of that value in action.”

The 2022 Navistar Supplier Excellence Awards recognize suppliers from all

around the world in a variety of industries including freight and

engineering services, electronics, powertrain and chassis components, and

advanced safety systems. In 2022, Navistar updated its Supplier Excellence

award categories to include Performance Awards, which honors suppliers for

excellence in quality, delivery and cost, and Leadership Awards in five

subcategories: quality, innovation, customer service, general procurement

and logistics.

“As Navistar focuses on our vision to accelerate the impact of sustainable

mobility, we want to honor suppliers who value and recognize the importance

of contributing to a sustainable future,” said Sajid Kunnummal, chief

procurement officer, Navistar.

For over 20 years, Inteva Products has been a proud partner of Navistar,

Inc.

About Inteva Products

Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing

innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle

quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design,

engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems,

Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one

supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing

excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on

innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based

solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and

maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA. For future company

updates, please visit the Inteva Products website, or the company’s

Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.