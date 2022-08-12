EV charger manufacturer opening global facility in Tennessee, expanding the capabilities of EV transportation in the U.S.

As the Biden administration continues to focus on improving the electric vehicle infrastructure across the country, Tritium, who designs and manufactures advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, is helping to make those goals a reality with the opening of its largest global manufacturing facility in Lebanon, TN on August 23. The grand opening will represent the most significant step in the company’s mission to make EV transportation a viable option for people across North America.

Currently, owning an electric vehicle still requires a significant amount of planning and precaution for drivers to ensure they don’t run out of juice before having access to their next charge. Tritium’s Lebanon facility is expected to produce between 10,000 and 30,000 charging units per year to be installed along every major interstate in the US, improving access to charging stations and making driving long distance in an electric vehicle a more viable option for people looking to cut down on their carbon footprint.

Starting next year, the facility will also produce Buy America compliant fast chargers, opening the door to the $7.5B Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding available for fast chargers. The facility is also expected to create more than 500 jobs for local Tennesseans.

At the opening, Tritium CEO Jane Hunter will share her thoughts on why Tennessee was chosen as the company’s North American headquarters, future growth plans, and the company’s investment in the US. Tritium

About the Tritium Global Manufacturing Facility

The 500,000 square foot space will host six production lines and is expected to produce between 10,000 and 30,000 charging units per year that will then be installed on every major interstate in the United States. Tritium recognizes that Tennessee is quickly becoming the state for building electric cars, EV batteries, EV chargers and is proud to be a part of the story.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC; DCFCW) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on ‘Main Street’ and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of customers around the world.

For more information, contact us https://tritiumcharging.com/contact/