Purolator Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

Purolator Filters (a division of MANN+HUMMEL – the leading global expert in
filtration) announced today that the company will be kicking off its
100-year anniversary celebration at this year’s Automotive Aftermarket
Product Expo (AAPEX).
In 2023, Purolator will be commemorating 100 years of “Purifying Your
World.” In 1923, Ernest Sweetland developed and patented the first oil
filtration system, calling it the “Purolator,” short for the words “pure oil
later.” As years went on, the company continued to evolve, manufacture, and
distribute filters, such as air, cabin air, and fuel filters for the
automotive industry.
The global filtration company MANN+HUMMEL acquired Purolator Filters in
2012, strengthening its position in the market as the leading company in the
automotive filtration industry.
Today, Purolator has more than 2,000 filtration part numbers for automotive,
light truck, and heavy-duty applications, and continues to work on product
innovation and design. The company maintains and extends its position as a
leader in the filtration market by producing top-quality products, offering
first-class service, and revolutionizing the future of filtration
technology.
Most recently, Purolator has maintained these assurances with the creation
of PurolatorBOSSR Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness. With a
focus on filtering out virus aerosols, this product also blocks and controls
odors, while preventing 99% of fine particles from entering a vehicle’s
cabin.
“Purolator’s goal to strive for quality and innovative products began in
1923, and still continues nearly a century later,” said Daryl Benton, vice
president of sales and marketing for the automotive aftermarket with
MANN+HUMMEL. “We are thrilled to celebrate our 100-year milestone in 2023.
Purolator has been able to maintain its role as a market leader with
leading-edge technology and global manufacturing best practices. Through
continued hard work and diligence, Purolator will thrive for another 100
years.”
After a century of innovation, the celebration will kick-off at AAPEX booth
#A1843, November 1-3, 2022.
About Purolator
Purolator is an innovator of automotive filtration products for the
aftermarket, manufactured to the highest standard by American workers in
Fayetteville, N.C. Trusted by professional automotive technicians and
do-it-yourself consumers across North America, the Purolator product line
includes oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters. An industry pioneer since
inventing the first oil filter in 1923, Purolator is backed by an internal
team of forward-thinking engineers and countless filtration patents. The
company’s mission to deliver solutions to support the improved performance
of advanced engine and oil technologies reinforces a renewed brand promise –
Nothing Gets By UsR.
For more information, visit www.PurolatorNOW.com
About MANN+HUMMEL
MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its
two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the
Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and
separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air and cleaner
water. Thus, the 1941 founded family-owned company makes an important
contribution to a clean earth and the sustainable use of limited resources.
In 2021, over 23,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a
turnover of EUR 4.2 billion.
You can find further information on MANN+HUMMEL at
https://www.mann-hummel.com/