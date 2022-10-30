Purolator Celebrates 100 Year Anniversary

Purolator Filters (a division of MANN+HUMMEL – the leading global expert in

filtration) announced today that the company will be kicking off its

100-year anniversary celebration at this year’s Automotive Aftermarket

Product Expo (AAPEX).

In 2023, Purolator will be commemorating 100 years of “Purifying Your

World.” In 1923, Ernest Sweetland developed and patented the first oil

filtration system, calling it the “Purolator,” short for the words “pure oil

later.” As years went on, the company continued to evolve, manufacture, and

distribute filters, such as air, cabin air, and fuel filters for the

automotive industry.

The global filtration company MANN+HUMMEL acquired Purolator Filters in

2012, strengthening its position in the market as the leading company in the

automotive filtration industry.

Today, Purolator has more than 2,000 filtration part numbers for automotive,

light truck, and heavy-duty applications, and continues to work on product

innovation and design. The company maintains and extends its position as a

leader in the filtration market by producing top-quality products, offering

first-class service, and revolutionizing the future of filtration

technology.

Most recently, Purolator has maintained these assurances with the creation

of PurolatorBOSSR Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness. With a

focus on filtering out virus aerosols, this product also blocks and controls

odors, while preventing 99% of fine particles from entering a vehicle’s

cabin.

“Purolator’s goal to strive for quality and innovative products began in

1923, and still continues nearly a century later,” said Daryl Benton, vice

president of sales and marketing for the automotive aftermarket with

MANN+HUMMEL. “We are thrilled to celebrate our 100-year milestone in 2023.

Purolator has been able to maintain its role as a market leader with

leading-edge technology and global manufacturing best practices. Through

continued hard work and diligence, Purolator will thrive for another 100

years.”

After a century of innovation, the celebration will kick-off at AAPEX booth

#A1843, November 1-3, 2022.

About Purolator

Purolator is an innovator of automotive filtration products for the

aftermarket, manufactured to the highest standard by American workers in

Fayetteville, N.C. Trusted by professional automotive technicians and

do-it-yourself consumers across North America, the Purolator product line

includes oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters. An industry pioneer since

inventing the first oil filter in 1923, Purolator is backed by an internal

team of forward-thinking engineers and countless filtration patents. The

company’s mission to deliver solutions to support the improved performance

of advanced engine and oil technologies reinforces a renewed brand promise –

Nothing Gets By UsR.

For more information, visit www.PurolatorNOW.com

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its

two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the

Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and

separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air and cleaner

water. Thus, the 1941 founded family-owned company makes an important

contribution to a clean earth and the sustainable use of limited resources.

In 2021, over 23,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a

turnover of EUR 4.2 billion.

You can find further information on MANN+HUMMEL at

https://www.mann-hummel.com/