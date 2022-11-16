Gatik named a TIME Best Invention of 2022 for World-First Fully Driverless Middle Mile Trucking Solution

Gatik has been named by TIME as a Best Invention of 2022 on its prestigious

annual list. The company was selected for its long-term commercial

partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in Bentonville, Arkansas where it moves

customer orders between a warehouse and a Neighborhood Market in its fleet

of fully driverless box trucks. The milestone represents the first time that

an autonomous trucking company has removed the safety driver from a middle

mile commercial delivery route anywhere in the world.

A few months after launching fully driverless deliveries with Walmart, Gatik

expanded its fully driverless solution with Canada’s leading food and

pharmacy retailer, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L, “Loblaw”). Gatik is now

moving select online grocery orders, for Loblaw’s PC Express service, with a

fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks.

To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME’s editors and

correspondents around the world, and through an online application process,

paying special attention to growing fields – such as the electric vehicle

industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each

contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy,

ambition, and impact.

“We are humbled to have been named to the 2022 TIME Best Inventions list,”

said Gautam Narang, Gatik’s CEO and co-founder. “We are especially proud

that the selection honors the successful application of our solution in

real-world, commercial environments. It’s only when groundbreaking

technology becomes operationalized that its true impact can be felt by the

end consumer. Recognition on TIME’s prestigious list belongs to the entire

team who are working tirelessly to ensure the true advantages of autonomy

can be felt across our customer base today.”

Unlike other autonomous trucking efforts, Gatik’s fully driverless

deployments are not one-time demonstrations. Gatik’s trucks are safely

completing frequent, revenue-generating, daily runs in a range of conditions

on public roads, demonstrating the commercial and technical advantages of

fully driverless operations in the middle mile, B2B sector. Gatik serves

Fortune 500 customers in multiple states including Arkansas, Louisiana, and

Texas, as well as in Ontario, Canada.

Gatik’s rapid commercial progress comes as a result of the company’s

exclusive focus on fixed, repeatable delivery routes to maximize safety and

efficiency, using proprietary, commercial-grade autonomous technology that

is purpose built for the middle mile. By constraining the operating

environment, Gatik has been able to achieve the safe removal of the safety

driver much more quickly compared to other applications, such as passenger

transportation, long-haul trucking or B2C delivery.

In addition to being named as one of the TIME Best Inventions 2022, Gatik

has made the FreightTech 25 2022 list; been named to Forbes’ list of

America’s Best Startup Employers 2022 and Fast Company’s World Changing

Ideas 2022 list; included on Business Insider’s Rising Stars of the

Self-Driving Industry list; and named to Inc. Magazine’s Female Founders

List in 2022. Gatik is actively recruiting and hiring for multiple positions

to support the company’s intensive growth. View open positions here:

https://gatik.ai/careers/

See the full TIME Best Inventions 2022 list here:

https://time.com/best-inventio ns-2022

About Gatik

Gatik, the leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, delivers goods safely

and efficiently using its fleet of light and medium duty trucks. The company

focuses on short-haul, B2B logistics for Fortune 500 retailers such as

Loblaw, Walmart, KBX and Georgia-Pacific, and in 2021 became the first

company worldwide to operate fully driverless commercial deliveries on the

middle mile. Gatik’s Class 3-6 autonomous box trucks are commercially

deployed in multiple markets including Ontario, Texas, Arkansas and

Louisiana. Gatik partners with industry leaders including Ryder, Goodyear,

Isuzu and Cummins. Founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology

industry, the company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Mountain View,

California. In 2022, Gatik was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best

Startup Employers and by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea. In 2021,

Gatik was recognized on the Forbes AI 50 list and as a World Economic Forum

Technology Pioneer.