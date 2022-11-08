Thermal management of BEVs: Immersion cooling of batteries

In our previous article we discussed the role and technology of so-called thermal interface materials

(TIMs) in battery systems, the development of thermal conductivity in these materials and their

supporting role in thermal management, transferring the heat from the battery to the cooling circuit.

Cooling and heating of electrical components in new mobility applications to keep them at optimal

operating temperature is extremely critical, ensuring long-lifetime and efficient function. To achieve

this, an adequate thermal management system is required. In other words, it is necessary to design a

suitable selective thermal management system for the various components used.

If the temperature of a battery is too high this can lead to loss of capacity and in extreme cases to

thermal runaway. If the temperature is too low, this can lead to lower efficiency, higher power

resistance, decrease of capacity and lithium dendrite formation (lithium plating). Lithium plating can

lead to accelerated degradation and failure of a battery cell.

Thermal management aims to ensure optimal temperature in terms of both operation and safety. And

to add to the complexity, optimal temperatures for battery systems may change depending on the

operation mode. Optimal temperature for the fast charging process may be different from the optimal

temperature for driving or parking (storage).

The main types of battery thermal management systems in use today are air cooling, indirect liquid

cooling, direct liquid cooling (also known as immersion cooling) and phase change materials. [1]

Cooling system options explained

Air cooling systems are the most widely used as they are simple in design, low cost and have no

issues with leakage. Air cooling can be active, via forced convection, or passive due to natural

convection. Due to low heat capacity (Cp = 1.006 kJ/kgK at standard temperature) and thermal

conductivity compared to e.g. liquid media, air cooling may not be the technology of choice for the

next generations of EVs, with larger battery packs and ultrafast charging. [1]

Liquid cooling can be indirect and direct. Cooling liquids compared to air offer higher heat capacity

and better thermal conductivity. Indirect liquid cooling is one of the most frequently used solutions in

battery thermal management now due to good temperature distribution. The most frequently used

coolant is a mixture of water and ethylene glycol. The principle of indirect cooling is based on cooling

fluid flowing through channels located at the bottom or side of a battery cell/module, transferring the

heat away from the system.

The cooling effect can be improved by the use of so-called thermal interface materials (TIMs). The

topic of TIMs, their overview, performance and importance in indirect liquid cooling has been

discussed in our previous article 1 . The drawback of indirect liquid cooling lies in the complexity of the

system compared to air cooling. A higher number of components and system of channels/pipes can

lead to more eventual failures, extra weight and leakage issues.

One of the emerging cooling technologies is direct liquid cooling, also called immersion cooling,

where the battery is fully immersed in a dielectric fluid. This is an electrically non-conductive liquid

with high resistance to electrical breakdown. Advances in this technology mean the complexity of the

process and component design could be greatly reduced, contributing also to reduced weight and

Figure 1. Immersion cooling system for the Dakar Rally in the Audi RS Q e-tron [3].

volume of the circuit and a significant increase in temperature stability and uniformity. Total

immersion allows the battery to be heated or cooled as required without heat exchangers, which

produces outstanding results in terms of efficiency. Immersion cooling of EV batteries is still

considered to be in its infancy, but there are already some use cases available such as the patented

fully-submerged battery cell system from Faraday Future [2], the immersion cooling technology in the

Dakar Rally car Audi RS Q e-tron [3] or the IMMERSIO™ system from Xing Mobility, founded by

Panasonic and Tesla veterans. [4]

Dielectric fluids normally used in immersion cooling are flame-retardant, which can suppress the

thermal runaway event. At present, several cooling media groups are available on the market –

hydrofluoroethers, hydrocarbon oils, silicone oils and fluorinated hydrocarbons to name the main

options. Increasingly, the focus is turning to biodegradable types of dielectric liquids.

Properties of cooling fluids play a major role in thermal management and should meet several

requirements:

– Electrical insulation

– High specific heat capacity and thermal conductivity

– Non-flammability and/or high flash point

– Easily produced, availability in large quantities

– Suitable operating temperature range

– Shelf-life of fluid.

To select a suitable immersion cooling fluid, apart from the above-mentioned requirements, it is

essential to consider material compatibility, low density, low viscosity and sustainability.

Cooling fluid options explained

Hydrofluoroethers – coming from power electronics, hydrofluoroethers have gained significant

attention in immersion cooling of battery EVs. Literature shows the cooling efficiency compared to air

cooled systems is significantly improved. Safety is also improved due to the non-flammability of

hydrofluoroethers and due to the virtual absence of flash point. The lifetime performance of these

systems still remains to be investigated. Furthermore, density of hydrofluoroethers is approximately

40% higher than of water-glycol systems, which has a detrimental impact on weight and consequently

driving range of BEVs. Material cost and disposal of these systems also presents barriers to mass

production scale.

Hydrocarbons – these can include mineral oils, poly-alpha-olefins (PAO) and synthetic hydrocarbon

oils. Hydrocarbons are products of distillation from petroleum, which makes them low cost, low

toxicity, adept for immersion cooling with suitable operating temperature range. A disadvantage of

these fluids is that they could be flammable and have flash points.

Esters – this group have seen broad use across industries due to their low cost, high flash points,

favorable dielectric properties and ready biodegradability. They are of synthetic or natural origin.

Whilst synthetic esters are a product of a chemical reaction between polyol and carboxylic acids,

natural esters are a product of vegetable oils. The origin also drives properties of these two groups.

Synthetic esters provide good oxidation stability, positively impacting maintenance cycles, but

normally have lower flash points compared to natural esters. The shortcoming of ester-based systems

is that the cooling capacity decreases with aging as a result of increased viscosity.

Silicone oils – the main benefits of silicon oils lie in good temperature resistance at high and low

temperatures and dielectric properties.

Water/glycol – a mixture of water and ethylene glycol. Compared to other systems, water/glycol

shows rather high electrical and thermal conductivity and advantageous cost. Due to the conductive

nature of the aqueous glycol mixture, its use in immersion cooling techniques limits its use for indirect

cooling. In indirect cooling, the sealing preventing leakage of the mixture onto the battery or wiring is

of immense importance, as it prevents short circuit and ultimately thermal runaway. [5]

In summary, thermal management solutions are numerous, and at Datwyler we believe thermal

management of battery electric vehicles can be improved by the intelligent use of the right materials

and composites. With the mobility sector moving steadfastly towards electrification, the focus now is

on supporting manufacturers of cooling liquids, tier suppliers and OEMs, and here Datwyler’s material

expertise has been applied at the highest level. Chemical compatibility is key in terms of direct

immersion, as sealing solutions can vary depending on the cooling fluid used.

It is imperative to test in order to select the optimal sealing solution for each immersion cooling

system. In terms of e-mobility, perfluoropolyethers (PFPEs) seem to be at the forefront due to their

characteristic of being inflammable and showing low viscosity levels. But whichever is used in terms

of e-mobility it is vital to ensure the sealing solution is compatible to avoid corrosion/degradation in

these harsh environments over time and prevent the issues this would bring as a result. [1]

Safety and security are paramount

The prevention of ignition and development of thermal runaway is the main safety concern. As the

battery is immersed directly in cooling liquid, the entire area must be sealed with specialist sealing

elastomers that must be selected correctly in order to show a certain level of chemical and

environmental resistance, ideally over the lifetime of the vehicle.

At Datwyler, we are conducting experiments and performing precise analyses on various types of

cooling liquids in contact with different materials and from these tests it is possible to identify which

types of polymers or elastomers are the most suitable for sealing these liquids.

An important parameter to keep under control, even in the simulation phase, is thermal aging. The

materials are tested at elevated temperatures (up to 100°C) for long periods of time (up to 1,000 hrs).

From the first set of testing focusing on PFPEs, silicone and seed oil, it is demonstrated that Datwyler

formulations based on IC-DAT10 and IC-DAT30 are performing very well in the majority of these

cooling liquids and generally should be the sealing material of choice. Each IC-DAT code stands for a

different elastomer family, thus the study compares performance of various polymer groups in selected

fluids.

Following this rigorous testing process the physical properties of the materials are compared before

and after immersion in these fluids. Change in volume presented here has been used as an indicator of

the chemical stability in cooling fluids over time. Checks are also carried out to uncover thermal

stability, any changes in tensile properties and setting under compression and leaks.

Figure 2 . Results of chemical stability of standard rubber formulations in selected types of cooling liquids for immersion

cooling – seed oil, silicone oil and various PFPEs.

In the second set of tests shown in Figure 2, we have been focusing on bio-based and bio-degradable

cooling liquids that are halogen free and non-toxic. All tested cooling liquids are classified with

Global Warming Potential (GWP) 0 or 1. In addition, part of this study are also so-called hybrid

liquids, that not only deliver the cooling effect but also lubrication of the propulsion system.

Volume change of standard rubber formulations after storage in these liquids show pronounced

changes for the majority of the tested formulations. It can be seen that only the formulation with code

IC-DAT41 would be a suitable candidate from all tested materials.

Figure 3 . Results of chemical stability of standard rubber formulations in various types of bio-based cooling liquids for

immersion cooling.

It is assumed that a change in polarity of the sealing material would provide improvements in the

chemical stability of the sealing. Datwyler is working on other suitable material candidates to seal bio-

based cooling liquids for immersion next to IC-DAT41. The test conducted at Datwyler with

proprietary formulations highlights conclusively which materials are the best sealing for each

particular cooling fluid on test.

Results of the next set of trials focusing on formulation optimization of selected materials will be

presented in our next paper. Meanwhile, feel free to reach out for more details about our material

development at materials@datwyler.com.

References

[1] Charlotte Roe, Xuning Feng, Gavin White, Ruihe Li, Huaibin Wang, Xinyu Rui, Cheng Li, Feng

Zhang, Volker Null, Michael Parkes, Yatish Patel, Yan Wang, Hewu Wang, Minggao Ouyang,

Gregory Offer, Billy Wu. Immersion cooling for lithium-ion batteries – A review, Journal of Power

Sources, Volume 525, 2022, 231094, ISSN 0378-7753.

[2] W. Porter Harris, Fully-submerged battery cells for vehicle energy-storage systems, Patent No. US

9,692,095 B2, 2017.

[3] https://www.audi-mediacenter.com/en/press-releases/staying-cool-complex-cooling-systems-for-

the-dakar-rally-in-the-audi-rs-q-e-tron-14439

[4] https://www.xingmobility.com/

[5] https://www.futurebridge.com/industry/perspectives-mobility/immersion-cooling-potential-

alternative-to-traditional-battery-cooling/

1 https://datwyler.com/media/news/thermal-management-of-bevs-thermal-interface-materials