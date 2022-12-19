Amid Strong Growth in Robotic Systems, Patti Engineering Becomes a FANUC Exclusive Authorized System Integrator

Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integrator based in Auburn

Hills, MI with offices in Texas and Indiana, today announced that amid

strong growth for robotic systems in 2022, the company has become an

exclusive FANUC Authorized System Integrator (ASI) for robotics

Patti Engineering has been a FANUC partner as an Authorized ASI since 2015

and has been integrating FANUC robots since the company was founded in 1991,

utilizing a complete range of industry-leading products and services for

robotics, CNC systems, and factory automation solutions. The new partnership

as an exclusive FANUC ASI strengthens Patti Engineering’s position to help

manufacturers reduce costs, boost competitiveness, and ultimately improve

profits. Additional benefits include unlimited access to integrator-related

training and online courses, networking and information sharing at multiple

industry events throughout the year.

“We’re excited about this next phase in the relationship between Patti

Engineering and FANUC America,” says Dick Motley, a director at FANUC

America Corporation. “With Patti’s recent commitment to integrate FANUC

robots exclusively going forward, they’re following a proven playbook of

increased engagement with FANUC America’s industry-leading technology and

resources. This complements their strong custom engineering and system

execution capabilities, and we look forward to supporting the continued

success of their robotic automation business.”

“The history of Patti Engineering is closely linked to FANUC America, and

it’s exciting for us to become an exclusive system integrator,” says Sam

Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. “FANUC’s quality, service, and technology

are second to none and we look forward to working more closely with the

FANUC America team in the coming years.”

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering integrates top technology in world-class industrial

facilities so that businesses run faster, smarter, and more reliably.

Trusted by the world’s best engineers, Patti Engineering has earned top

ranks and honors from the biggest names in systems integration: Siemens,

FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric, and CSIA. Patti Engineering, Inc. offers

high-caliber engineering and software development services. With technical

expertise in electrical control and information systems, Patti Engineering

provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build,

upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Customer satisfaction

and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering

Magazine’s Hall of Fame.

About FANUC America

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and

provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation.

FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in

the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability. FANUC

America is headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI and has facilities

throughout North and South America. For more information, please call:

888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit their website:

http://www.fanucamerica.com