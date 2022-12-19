Amid Strong Growth in Robotic Systems, Patti Engineering Becomes a FANUC Exclusive Authorized System Integrator

Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integrator based in Auburn
Hills, MI with offices in Texas and Indiana, today announced that amid
strong growth for robotic systems in 2022, the company has become an
exclusive FANUC Authorized System Integrator (ASI) for robotics
Patti Engineering has been a FANUC partner as an Authorized ASI since 2015
and has been integrating FANUC robots since the company was founded in 1991,
utilizing a complete range of industry-leading products and services for
robotics, CNC systems, and factory automation solutions. The new partnership
as an exclusive FANUC ASI strengthens Patti Engineering’s position to help
manufacturers reduce costs, boost competitiveness, and ultimately improve
profits. Additional benefits include unlimited access to integrator-related
training and online courses, networking and information sharing at multiple
industry events throughout the year.
“We’re excited about this next phase in the relationship between Patti
Engineering and FANUC America,” says Dick Motley, a director at FANUC
America Corporation. “With Patti’s recent commitment to integrate FANUC
robots exclusively going forward, they’re following a proven playbook of
increased engagement with FANUC America’s industry-leading technology and
resources. This complements their strong custom engineering and system
execution capabilities, and we look forward to supporting the continued
success of their robotic automation business.”
“The history of Patti Engineering is closely linked to FANUC America, and
it’s exciting for us to become an exclusive system integrator,” says Sam
Hoff, CEO of Patti Engineering. “FANUC’s quality, service, and technology
are second to none and we look forward to working more closely with the
FANUC America team in the coming years.”
About Patti Engineering, Inc.
Patti Engineering integrates top technology in world-class industrial
facilities so that businesses run faster, smarter, and more reliably.
Trusted by the world’s best engineers, Patti Engineering has earned top
ranks and honors from the biggest names in systems integration: Siemens,
FANUC, Mitsubishi Electric, and CSIA. Patti Engineering, Inc. offers
high-caliber engineering and software development services. With technical
expertise in electrical control and information systems, Patti Engineering
provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build,
upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Customer satisfaction
and project success earned the company placement in Control Engineering
Magazine’s Hall of Fame.
About FANUC America
FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and
provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and factory automation.
FANUC’s innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in
the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability. FANUC
America is headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI and has facilities
throughout North and South America. For more information, please call:
888-FANUC-US (888-326-8287) or visit their website:
http://www.fanucamerica.com