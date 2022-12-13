LeddarTech Announces the Release of LeddarVision Front-View Fusion and Perception Software Products Designed for Automotive Level 2/2+ ADAS Applications

LeddarTechR, a global leader in providing the most flexible, robust and

accurate ADAS and AD software technology, is pleased to announce the launch

of the LeddarVisionT Front-View-E (LVF-E) and LeddarVisionT Front-View-H

(LVF-H), two distinct comprehensive low-level fusion and perception software

stacks that optimally combine sensor modalities for Level 2/2+ ADAS

applications achieving a 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 rating.

LeddarTech addresses the challenges Tier 1-2 suppliers and OEMs struggle

with when developing Level 2/2+ ADAS applications, such as solving safety

issues and finding scalable fusion and perception software that offers high

performance at a low cost. The LeddarVision Front-View (LVF) family of

automotive software products, developed by LeddarTech, addresses these

challenges.

LVF-E (LeddarVision Front-Entry): Created for customers seeking to develop

entry-level ADAS safety and highway assistance L2/L2+ applications, LVF-E is

a comprehensive front-view fusion and perception stack for entry-level ADAS

L2/L2+ highway assist and 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022. LeddarTech’s low-level

fusion (LLF) technology pushes the performance envelope, doubling the

effective range of the sensors and enabling for the first time a solution

with only a single 1.2-megapixel 120-degree front camera and two short-range

front corner radars in a 1V2R configuration. Low-cost sensing, together with

efficient implementation on the TDA4L platform, achieves the lowest system

cost for L2/L2+ entry-level ADAS. B-sample is planned for Q2 2023, targeting

vehicle SOP in 2025/6.

LVF-H (LeddarVision Front-High): The premium companion fusion and perception

stack in the front-view product family. With sensor configuration extended

to 1V5R based on a single 3-megapixel 120-degree camera, single front

medium-range radar and four short-range corner radars, the stack extends the

perception support to highway assist applications, including 160 km/h

adaptive cruise control, 200-meter range and semi-automated lane change. It

also enhances the NCAP 2025 support for overtaking/reverse/dooring

scenarios. Furthermore, with efficient implementation on the TDA4L platform

and a single Hailo-8 deep-learning accelerator, low-cost sensing achieves

economic front-view L2/L2+ premium ADAS. B-sample is planned for Q3 2023,

targeting vehicle SOP in 2026.

The LeddarVision Front-View (LVF) family of products is designed to meet the

needs of their customers:

High-Performance and Cost-Effective

LeddarVision’s low-level fusion (LLF) technology pushes the performance

envelope, doubling the effective range of the sensors.

The products’ lowest-cost sensing feature and efficient implementation on

the TDA4L platform achieve the lowest system costs.

Superior accuracy in object separation and longitudinal position measurement

on highways enables higher-performing adaptive cruise control

implementation.

Safety

LVF products address 5* NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 safety applications.

Include a built-in redundancy feature to accommodate sensor failures,

degradations and conflicts.

Provide an increased safety feature due to superior accuracy in object

separation and longitudinal position measurement.

Flexible and Scalable

A comprehensive front-view fusion and perception stack that supports

entry-level to premium ADAS highway assist Level 2/2+ applications.

Interested customers can contact LeddarTech for “A” samples of the LVF-E and

LVF-H products.

“I am excited to announce our newest sensor fusion and perception products

to support entry-level to premium ADAS highway assist Level 2/2+

applications,” stated Mr. Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. “The

market’s need for a high-performance sensor fusion and perception product

while also being cost-effective, flexible and scalable and has never been

greater, and our LVF family of products addresses that need,” Mr. Boulanger

continued. “Our mission at LeddarTech is to improve safety and the quality

of life by enabling ADAS and AD applications, and this is accomplished with

the release of these two products that achieve 5* NCAP 2025/GSR 2022

ratings.” Mr. Boulanger concluded: “I look forward to announcing additional

products in 2023 that will continue to meet the needs of the industry and

improve the quality of people’s lives.”

LeddarTech’s LeddarVision LVF-E and LVF-H software products will be

highlighted at CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas, within LeddarTech’s booth

# 5475, LVCC West Hall.