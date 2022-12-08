Purolator Announces Launch of PurolatorDIY App

Purolator Filters (a division of MANN+HUMMEL, the leading global expert in
filtration) announced today that the company has launched PurolatorDIY, a
new mobile catalog app for iOS and Android that assists do-it-yourselfers
(DIYer)s with automotive filter lookup and interchange guide.
It is a one-stop shop for consumers to access the newest cataloging
information for all Purolator filers. Users can search by vehicle
identification number (VIN), part number, or vehicle make and model to find
the exact match in the PurolatorR filter family of premium products.
The PurolatorDIY app has a tool available for cross-referencing and
comparing part numbers from other filter brands. It also includes
easy-to-use PDFs, along with product descriptions and part number
specifications to expedite purchase and installation. Users can search for
Purolator filters for passenger cars and light trucks, motorcycles, UTVs,
and ATVs, and commonly used vehicles can be added to a customized favorites
list.
“PurolatorDIY was created with the intent of providing consumers with the
most up-to-date tools to find and purchase a Purolator filter,” said Tina
Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communication at MANN+HUMMEL
Purolator Filters LLC. “The introduction of this app provides an easy way to
access information a DIYer may need to maintain their vehicles quickly and
efficiently, improving the customer experience and saving retailers time.”
The PurolatorDIY mobile app is the latest digital tool developed to make the
filter part buying and upkeep process easier and quicker for consumers. The
PurolatorPRO app that launched in September 2021 was created for
professional installers, technicians, service writers and shop managers to
access key information on Purolator filters.
The PurolatorDIY app is available for iPhone and Android mobile users and
can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play.
To download the PurolatorDIY app, visit
https://www.purolatornow.com/e
About Purolator
Purolator is an innovator of automotive filtration products for the
aftermarket, manufactured to the highest standard by American workers in
Fayetteville, N.C. Trusted by professional automotive technicians and
do-it-yourself consumers across North America, the Purolator product line
includes oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters. An industry pioneer since
inventing the first oil filter in 1923, Purolator is backed by an internal
team of forward-thinking engineers and countless filtration patents. The
company’s mission to deliver solutions to support the improved performance
of advanced engine and oil technologies reinforces a renewed brand promise –
“Nothing Gets By Us.R”
For more information, visit www.PurolatorNOW.com
About MANN+HUMMEL
MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its
two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the
Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and
separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air and cleaner
water. Thus, the 1941 founded family-owned company makes an important
contribution to a clean earth and the sustainable use of limited resources.
In 2021, over 23,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a
turnover of EUR 4.2 billion.
You can find further information on MANN+HUMMEL at
https://www.mann-hummel.com/