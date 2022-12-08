Purolator Announces Launch of PurolatorDIY App

Purolator Filters (a division of MANN+HUMMEL, the leading global expert in

filtration) announced today that the company has launched PurolatorDIY, a

new mobile catalog app for iOS and Android that assists do-it-yourselfers

(DIYer)s with automotive filter lookup and interchange guide.

It is a one-stop shop for consumers to access the newest cataloging

information for all Purolator filers. Users can search by vehicle

identification number (VIN), part number, or vehicle make and model to find

the exact match in the PurolatorR filter family of premium products.

The PurolatorDIY app has a tool available for cross-referencing and

comparing part numbers from other filter brands. It also includes

easy-to-use PDFs, along with product descriptions and part number

specifications to expedite purchase and installation. Users can search for

Purolator filters for passenger cars and light trucks, motorcycles, UTVs,

and ATVs, and commonly used vehicles can be added to a customized favorites

list.

“PurolatorDIY was created with the intent of providing consumers with the

most up-to-date tools to find and purchase a Purolator filter,” said Tina

Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communication at MANN+HUMMEL

Purolator Filters LLC. “The introduction of this app provides an easy way to

access information a DIYer may need to maintain their vehicles quickly and

efficiently, improving the customer experience and saving retailers time.”

The PurolatorDIY mobile app is the latest digital tool developed to make the

filter part buying and upkeep process easier and quicker for consumers. The

PurolatorPRO app that launched in September 2021 was created for

professional installers, technicians, service writers and shop managers to

access key information on Purolator filters.

The PurolatorDIY app is available for iPhone and Android mobile users and

can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

To download the PurolatorDIY app, visit

https://www.purolatornow.com/e n/diy-app.html

About Purolator

Purolator is an innovator of automotive filtration products for the

aftermarket, manufactured to the highest standard by American workers in

Fayetteville, N.C. Trusted by professional automotive technicians and

do-it-yourself consumers across North America, the Purolator product line

includes oil, air, cabin air and fuel filters. An industry pioneer since

inventing the first oil filter in 1923, Purolator is backed by an internal

team of forward-thinking engineers and countless filtration patents. The

company’s mission to deliver solutions to support the improved performance

of advanced engine and oil technologies reinforces a renewed brand promise –

“Nothing Gets By Us.R”

For more information, visit www.PurolatorNOW.com

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its

two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the

Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and

separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air and cleaner

water. Thus, the 1941 founded family-owned company makes an important

contribution to a clean earth and the sustainable use of limited resources.

In 2021, over 23,000 employees at more than 80 locations generated a

turnover of EUR 4.2 billion.

You can find further information on MANN+HUMMEL at

https://www.mann-hummel.com/