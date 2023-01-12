A3 Global Acquires Hybrid Battery 911 and Grows its Hybrid and Electric Aftermarket Consumer Services

A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility in
the circular economy, announced that it has completed the acquisition of
Hybrid Battery 911. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Hybrid Battery 911 specializes in revitalizing and replacing hybrid vehicle
batteries with a convenient mobile direct-to-consumer model. When a consumer
experiences problems with their battery, Hybrid Battery 911 sends a trained
technician to the customer’s location, such as a home or office, to test and
replace their battery using advanced proprietary computer diagnostics and
high-quality, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) remanufactured
batteries.
Hybrid Battery 911 was started in 2017 by entrepreneur Roger Kealey when his
daughter’s Toyota Camry’s hybrid battery died. After calling local
dealerships and auto supply stores, his only option was to replace the
battery with a new one. “It didn’t make sense to me,” said Roger, Hybrid
Battery 911’s CEO. “Considering the depreciation of vehicles, putting a new
battery in a used vehicle made the battery the most expensive part of the
car. Plus, I had to wait for the battery to arrive and then go to the
dealership for the installation.” After speaking to other hybrid vehicle
owners and learning about a hybrid battery reconditioning process developed
by NuVant Systems, Roger and his partner, William Milde, saw an underserved
market, and Hybrid Battery 911 was born. Today, Hybrid Battery 911 offers
its onsite services in fifteen states in the southeast and has serviced
thousands of happy customers with a 4.9-star Google rating.
“We’re excited about the acquisition and new partnership with Hybrid Battery
911,” said Michael Cardone III, A3 Global’s CEO. “Having spent a career in
the remanufacturing industry, we see an emerging need to provide affordable,
high-quality aftermarket parts and services to the rapidly growing HEV and
EV market segment,” he continued.
“Hybrid Battery 911’s model of onsite service is the result of listening to
their customers,” said Aaron Poynton, A3 Global’s Chief Commercial Officer.
“The new generation of HEV and EV owners grew up with Uber Eats and Amazon
same-day delivery. They don’t want to take their vehicles into a repair shop
and be inconvenienced. They want to press a button on their smartphone and
have someone come to them. And, we’re betting this trend will continue.”
A3 Global plans to expand Hybrid Battery 911 into new states and offer new
onsite services to hybrid and electric vehicle owners. A3 Global will
leverage this acquisition in its goal to become the world leader in hybrid
and electric aftermarket transportation solutions.
About A3 Global LLC
A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and
distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification
solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of
experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services
industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future
of mobility in the circular economy. NuVant Systems and Hybrid Battery 911
are part of A3 Global. For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com