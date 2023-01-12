A3 Global Acquires Hybrid Battery 911 and Grows its Hybrid and Electric Aftermarket Consumer Services

A3 Global, a next-generation company focused on the future of mobility in

the circular economy, announced that it has completed the acquisition of

Hybrid Battery 911. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hybrid Battery 911 specializes in revitalizing and replacing hybrid vehicle

batteries with a convenient mobile direct-to-consumer model. When a consumer

experiences problems with their battery, Hybrid Battery 911 sends a trained

technician to the customer’s location, such as a home or office, to test and

replace their battery using advanced proprietary computer diagnostics and

high-quality, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) remanufactured

batteries.

Hybrid Battery 911 was started in 2017 by entrepreneur Roger Kealey when his

daughter’s Toyota Camry’s hybrid battery died. After calling local

dealerships and auto supply stores, his only option was to replace the

battery with a new one. “It didn’t make sense to me,” said Roger, Hybrid

Battery 911’s CEO. “Considering the depreciation of vehicles, putting a new

battery in a used vehicle made the battery the most expensive part of the

car. Plus, I had to wait for the battery to arrive and then go to the

dealership for the installation.” After speaking to other hybrid vehicle

owners and learning about a hybrid battery reconditioning process developed

by NuVant Systems, Roger and his partner, William Milde, saw an underserved

market, and Hybrid Battery 911 was born. Today, Hybrid Battery 911 offers

its onsite services in fifteen states in the southeast and has serviced

thousands of happy customers with a 4.9-star Google rating.

“We’re excited about the acquisition and new partnership with Hybrid Battery

911,” said Michael Cardone III, A3 Global’s CEO. “Having spent a career in

the remanufacturing industry, we see an emerging need to provide affordable,

high-quality aftermarket parts and services to the rapidly growing HEV and

EV market segment,” he continued.

“Hybrid Battery 911’s model of onsite service is the result of listening to

their customers,” said Aaron Poynton, A3 Global’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“The new generation of HEV and EV owners grew up with Uber Eats and Amazon

same-day delivery. They don’t want to take their vehicles into a repair shop

and be inconvenienced. They want to press a button on their smartphone and

have someone come to them. And, we’re betting this trend will continue.”

A3 Global plans to expand Hybrid Battery 911 into new states and offer new

onsite services to hybrid and electric vehicle owners. A3 Global will

leverage this acquisition in its goal to become the world leader in hybrid

and electric aftermarket transportation solutions.

About A3 Global LLC

A3 Global keeps critical missions moving by designing, manufacturing, and

distributing essential parts, integrated systems, and electrification

solutions for commercial and military vehicles. We bring decades of

experience from the automotive, engineering, and government services

industries together to form a next-generation company focused on the future

of mobility in the circular economy. NuVant Systems and Hybrid Battery 911

are part of A3 Global. For more information, visit http://www.a3global.com