“ENABLING SIMPLICITY IN BATTERY SYSTEMS FROM CONCEPT TO ASSEMBLY” – A SIKA VIRTUAL EVENT – January 18th, 2023

Sika will host a free online virtual event on the topic of e-mobility and battery systems on January 18th, 2023, at 14.00 CET. Enabling Simplicity in Battery Systems from Concept to Assembly’ is a one-of-a-kind virtual event that will be hosted on Sika’s virtual campus on January 18, 2023. Featuring presentations and in-depth discussions with prominent industry experts, the event will address the overarching challenges in battery solutions. Panelists and speakers will be covering a comprehensive overview of megatrends from the growing demand for energy storage to sustainability in key areas of e-mobility and power such as: • Thermal Interface Management

• Thermal Runaway Management

• Bonding & Sealing More information:

https://www.ai-online.com/ 2023/01/register-now-enabling- simplicity-in-batter y-systems-from-concept-to- assembly-a-sika-virtual-event- january-18th-2023/