AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

“ENABLING SIMPLICITY IN BATTERY SYSTEMS FROM CONCEPT TO ASSEMBLY” – A SIKA VIRTUAL EVENT – January 18th, 2023

Sika free online virtual event January 18th, 2023, at 14.00 CET.
Sika will host a free online virtual event on the topic of e-mobility and battery systems on January 18th, 2023, at 14.00 CET.
Sika will host a free online virtual event on the topic of e-mobility and battery systems on January 18th, 2023, at 14.00 CET.

Enabling Simplicity in Battery Systems from Concept to Assembly’ is a one-of-a-kind virtual event that will be hosted on Sika’s virtual campus on January 18, 2023. Featuring presentations and in-depth discussions with prominent industry experts, the event will address the overarching challenges in battery solutions. Panelists and speakers will be covering a comprehensive overview of megatrends from the growing demand for energy storage to sustainability in key areas of e-mobility and power such as:

• Thermal Interface Management
• Thermal Runaway Management
• Bonding & Sealing

More information:
https://www.ai-online.com/2023/01/register-now-enabling-simplicity-in-batter y-systems-from-concept-to-assembly-a-sika-virtual-event-january-18th-2023/
Sika free online virtual event January 18th, 2023, at 14.00 CET.
WiTricity
To no longer receive industry news and technical articles from Automotive Industries Ltd, please let us know.

Automotive Industries Ltd
Ground Floor (4C)
Unity House
3-5 Accommodation
London NW11 8ED

Previous posts

Aided by Surge in eMobility, Schreiner ProTech Sees Uptick in Sales for HighProtect Series of Pressure Compensation Seals
AVCC Announces the Release of its Newest Technical Report on Models and Datasets
ROHM’s Fourth Generation SiC MOSFETs to be Used in Hitachi Astemo’s Inverters for Electric Vehicles

Next posts

STOREDOT EXPANDS GLOBALLY WITH OPENING OF CALIFORNIA INNOVATION HUB TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF SEMI-SOLID STATE BATTERIES
Strategic partnership: Elaphe and McLaren Applied pave the way for highly efficient and hyper-responsive EVs
Technical packaging textiles with 35% less CO2 emissions
Share Your News with Ai

Thu. January 12th, 2023

Share this post

Share Your News with Ai

AI Library

AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRIES

Founded in 1895, the world's first trade magazine covering the automotive industry.

Start a Zoom meeting

zoom logo

You may have missed

2 min read

A3 Global Acquires Hybrid Battery 911 and Grows its Hybrid and Electric Aftermarket Consumer Services

2 hours ago John Larkin
3 min read

EYERIDE To Introduce Revolutionary AI-Powered Dashcam At CES 2023

2 hours ago John Larkin
3 min read

Henkel Press Release: Henkel launches Loctite 3296 for assembly of high performance ADAS sensors

2 hours ago John Larkin
3 min read

AUO FIDM Plus Integrated Display Solution Advance Innovation Of Future Cockpit at CES 2023

2 hours ago John Larkin