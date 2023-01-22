Five tips on how brands can successfully engage their communities and keep their NFT projects alive

We are social animals, so it should come as no surprise that our sense of

safety, importance, personal and business validation, and visibility comes

from community and the social evidence of belonging to the ones representing

our values out loud.

It’s also noteworthy that it was the community primarily that stoked the

flames of the NFT frenzy of 2022.

One of the most well-known and private NFT communities is VeeFriends of Gary

V. The name Gary V has significance. In May 2021, when he first announced

his NFT initiative, it wasn’t immediately taken up. The majority of people

did not see the benefit of paying 0.5 ETH. Furthermore, Gary’s NFTs are

merely doodles (he isn’t embarrassed about it) and are probably not the kind

of things you would expect to sell for five figures in terms of aesthetics.

Gary, though, remained steadfast in his commitment to “continuing to create,

and continuing to generate value” for token holders. When Gary V launched

his NFT, I didn’t understand what he meant when he said these things, but I

now recognize that the value of VeeFriends lies in its ability to connect

you to a community rather than in the ability to converse with or hang out

with Gary V personally.

Others include Cryptopunks, Cool Cats, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Lovely

Humans.

What traits do the top NFT communities share in common?

● Entry-level difficulties – Limited Access to the community. You

cannot simply pay to enter. It takes a trigger, just like a real NFT drop.

● No need to explain FOMO. When we are excluded as humans, our

imaginations run wild.

● Access offers resources, confirms identity, molds behavior, and

develops integrative links between individuals, families, and groups.

● Intellectual capital: Knowledge, talents, and any confidential

information held by the community have value. Just consider the magic that

happens when you are one of the world’s smartest or most powerful people.

Think of the Stanford and YPO WhatsApp groups around the world.

● Deals and other opportunities to profit – The world’s top 1% achieve

participation through inclusion.

Community is powerful because it interestingly trumps content. This is

really significant because it shows that there is a community filter

protecting NFT projects from all the negative information floating around

about the industry. This filter serves as a defensive wall against the

hurricane-force winds that FTX and other unfavorable information about NFTS

and the Web 3.0 world as a whole have stoked.

Knowing this, the strongest communities for NFT initiatives will endure and

even prosper as their community works together. For NFT projects,

strengthening the community is crucial at this time.

Here are 5 suggestions for how businesses can successfully interact with

their communities and maintain their NFT initiatives:

1. Inform your neighborhood about NFT use cases.

If you educate your audience about industry developments, they will remain

devoted to you. In fact, because you are paving the path among the greatest

businesses in the world, people will start to view you as a pioneer in the

industry. Additionally, nobody does not want to be a part of something fresh

and cutting-edge.

There are several amazing use cases available, many of them are first-time

uses. Here is how Lovely Humans by Gleac operates. We provide 5 intriguing

NFTS use examples every Monday. Here is what it looked like this past week

for us:

2. Your NFT Community Channel should be located where members are most

likely to appear and feel at ease in the course of their daily lives and

jobs.

The worst error we can make-and one we also committed-is to assume that your

NFT community needs a Discord and Telegram channel. While many of the early

NFT buzz initiatives find their audience on these communication channels,

the majority of businesses’ existing community and customer base are absent

from these platforms, uncomfortable using them, and compelling them to do so

is like asking them to swim against the current.

For us at Lovely Humans, our community is made up of world-renowned

specialists who are typically older than 35. They favor WhatsApp, and it is

where we established our successful community. Even though our NFT community

does have a Discord channel, it is not the hub of activity there.

3. Your NFT Community should be Several Tribes of no more than 100.

A community is not just a group of hundreds or thousands of people. The

evidence for this is supported by science.

Consider your high school or college days. Even if you all attended Harvard,

you have a special link with anyone from your house if you were a member of

a House like the Kennedy School there. Building a community is exactly the

same in this regard. And this dates back to the tribes and ancestors we

have. There is a reason why tribes should never exceed 50 members. When you

become larger than this “optimal” size, intimacy and connection do not

develop.

Every community has a top tail that is extremely involved (10-20%) on any

given day and a bottom tail that is never engaged (10-20%), with the

remaining 60-80% falling in between. This has an impact on the daily

activity and post count in the community. The risk of crowd architecture

increases with increased size, which results in excessive daily activity and

our termination. You can see the issue with crown architecture and too much

conversation by imagining yourself eating a buffet every day.

Therefore, maintaining tight-knit communities with high levels of engagement

depends on the proper 100 tribal members.

4. Community Walls requires curatorship a la Tate Modern.

Communities that lack inspiration and where no one feels included quickly

disappear. Only communities that promote themselves endure. Just consider

the definition of a community, which is a collection of individuals with

various traits who are connected by social ties, have similar viewpoints,

and take collective action.

Thus, maintaining order and establishing the community wall’s tone are

crucial. While NFTs may have brought everyone together, there are other

factors that bring people together to support one another on a more personal

basis.

We make sure to do a variety of things, like showcasing community members to

halt the self-promotion muscle, educating about NFTS and other business

topics that are important to our community, inspiring through photos and

storytelling, and acting funny occasionally.

Try things out to find out what ties your community together. And don’t be

scared to question them why they came to our community and for what. The

response may astound you.

5. Your community belongs to its members, not you.

We distribute curation days at Lovely Humans to the actual active community

members. It’s amazing how this little action has sparked activity on our

sales pipeline. In fact, a lot of people from our neighborhood ended up

buying Gleac.

You’re there to help out your neighborhood. This is the attitude you need to

have if you want to build amazing, engaged communities that turn customers

into rabid brand advocates. They must experience ownership over it. It must

be a place where they feel safe mentally.

With a top-down approach and talking at the expense of communicating to

their communities, many businesses get this wrong.

NFT efforts are effective for a variety of reasons, not just because they

are attractive or useful. But what makes them successful is communities. Any

NFT project should have this as its guiding principle.