Register now “ENABLING SIMPLICITY IN BATTERY SYSTEMS FROM CONCEPT TO ASSEMBLY” – A SIKA VIRTUAL EVENT – January 18th, 2023

Sika will host a free online virtual event on the topic of e-mobility and battery systems on January 18th, 2023, at 14.00 CET.

‘Enabling Simplicity in Battery Systems from Concept to Assembly’ is a one-of-a-kind virtual event that will be hosted on Sika’s virtual campus on January 18, 2023. Featuring presentations and in-depth discussions with prominent industry experts, the event will address the overarching challenges in battery solutions. Panelists and speakers will be covering a comprehensive overview of megatrends from the growing demand for energy storage to sustainability in key areas of e-mobility and power such as:

Thermal Interface Management

Thermal Runaway Management

Bonding & Sealing

Sika’s interactive virtual event platform enables participants to chat with the panelists in real time, book appointments directly with Sika’s representatives, and travel around the competence area displaying informational white papers, imagery, and brochures.

The free event is an opportunity to learn from and network virtually with battery and EV experts. Participants also stand to win exciting prizes!

To attend, simply sign up here -> Register Now for Sika’s Free Virtual Event

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

SIKA AUTOMOTIVE is a leader in the development and the production of high performance acoustic, bonding, reinforcing and sealing systems that contribute to Lighter, Stronger, Safer, Quieter, Greener and more sustainable approaches to vehicle assembly and associated emobility components. Sika Automotive provides automotive manufacturers and suppliers with proven materials, application engineering and validation expertise to enhance interior sound quality, improve occupant comfort and increase structural and safety performance in vehicles worldwide. A proud recipient of multiple industry awards for innovation, including a 2021 Edison award for Body Shop structural adhesives, Sika Automotive leverages development of new solutions from our 20 Global Technology Centers plus 18 Regional Technology Centers, allowing for global reach with local presence.

