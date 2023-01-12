Sygic GPS Navigation now available on Visteon’s AllGo App Store

Sygic, a provider of navigation applications for consumers and
professionals, has partnered up with Visteon, an automotive cockpit
electronics supplier, to provide drivers with a new digital in-car
experience.
Not long ago, cars did what they were initially made for: drive you from one
place to another. Then we got functionalities that made driving much more
comfortable, safe, and fun, such as AC, seatbelts, parking sensors, airbags,
or driver assistance. Although cars have come a long way, there’s still a
way to improve to meet drivers’ ever-growing demands. They no longer want
sluggish, buggy infotainment systems with cluttered or underwhelming
graphics. They want something fast and fluid — a happy medium between too
much and too little.
Automakers need to compete with the industry’s best, and technology
providers are here to deliver. Android Automotive OS is a promising platform
for a new, intuitive, distraction-free experience. Although AAOS includes
options for data connections, Sygic stores the maps locally to limit data
usage and function correctly, even with limited or no internet coverage.
Once car manufacturers realize the potential and deem it safe to open up to
deep integration with the vehicle’s systems, app developers can offer much
more.
“Sygic is eager to provide functionality such as the state of charge in
electric vehicles. Car owners will see how much charge will be left once
they arrive at the destination, get prompted when there’s not enough charge
left, and show them charging stations on the route so they can reserve a
spot in advance,” says Martin Elexa, Automotive Business Development
Executive at Sygic.
Sygic is also awaiting the green light to integrate with built-in cameras
for sign recognition and proximity warnings or to stream navigation into the
instrument cluster to enhance the driving experience.
The Visteon AllGo App Store meets the growing global demand for safe and
convenient access to app-based content in a smart, connected cockpit.
Leveraging Visteon’s pioneering work in in-vehicle infotainment, the Visteon
AllGo App store features a variety of automotive-optimized mobility,
navigation, parking and infotainment apps.
“The addition of Sygic GPS Navigation to the Visteon AllGo App Store
provides automakers with a robust navigation solution that brings new,
connected features for vehicles,” said Rishita Bachu, Global Head of
Connected Services Ecosystem, Visteon. “We are proud to add this new app
featuring intuitive navigation packed with smart functionality and show it
to our industry partners during CES® 2023.”
About Visteon
Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry,
dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving
experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and
software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous
evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with
key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays,
Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver
assistance systems and electrification. The company is headquartered in Van
Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more
than 40 facilities in 17 countries. Visteon reported approximately $2.8
billion in sales and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021.
Learn more at https://visteon.com/.
About Sygic
With its vision to guide every person on the move, Sygic navigation apps
have reached over 200 million downloads. Its solutions for the enterprise
sector are navigating more than 3,000 fleets and 4 million professional
drivers globally. The company was the first offline navigation vendor
supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to its Electric Vehicle
mode, Sygic was honored by Emerging Europe with a Global Champion Award 2021
for its contribution to a sustainable and innovation-driven Europe. The
majority shareholder of Sygic is W. A. G. Payment solutions (known as
Eurowag), which is, in Europe, one of the fastest-growing integrated
payments and mobility platforms.
Learn more at www.sygic.com