Sygic GPS Navigation now available on Visteon’s AllGo App Store

Sygic, a provider of navigation applications for consumers and

professionals, has partnered up with Visteon, an automotive cockpit

electronics supplier, to provide drivers with a new digital in-car

experience.

Not long ago, cars did what they were initially made for: drive you from one

place to another. Then we got functionalities that made driving much more

comfortable, safe, and fun, such as AC, seatbelts, parking sensors, airbags,

or driver assistance. Although cars have come a long way, there’s still a

way to improve to meet drivers’ ever-growing demands. They no longer want

sluggish, buggy infotainment systems with cluttered or underwhelming

graphics. They want something fast and fluid — a happy medium between too

much and too little.

Automakers need to compete with the industry’s best, and technology

providers are here to deliver. Android Automotive OS is a promising platform

for a new, intuitive, distraction-free experience. Although AAOS includes

options for data connections, Sygic stores the maps locally to limit data

usage and function correctly, even with limited or no internet coverage.

Once car manufacturers realize the potential and deem it safe to open up to

deep integration with the vehicle’s systems, app developers can offer much

more.

“Sygic is eager to provide functionality such as the state of charge in

electric vehicles. Car owners will see how much charge will be left once

they arrive at the destination, get prompted when there’s not enough charge

left, and show them charging stations on the route so they can reserve a

spot in advance,” says Martin Elexa, Automotive Business Development

Executive at Sygic.

Sygic is also awaiting the green light to integrate with built-in cameras

for sign recognition and proximity warnings or to stream navigation into the

instrument cluster to enhance the driving experience.

The Visteon AllGo App Store meets the growing global demand for safe and

convenient access to app-based content in a smart, connected cockpit.

Leveraging Visteon’s pioneering work in in-vehicle infotainment, the Visteon

AllGo App store features a variety of automotive-optimized mobility,

navigation, parking and infotainment apps.

“The addition of Sygic GPS Navigation to the Visteon AllGo App Store

provides automakers with a robust navigation solution that brings new,

connected features for vehicles,” said Rishita Bachu, Global Head of

Connected Services Ecosystem, Visteon. “We are proud to add this new app

featuring intuitive navigation packed with smart functionality and show it

to our industry partners during CES® 2023.”

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry,

dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving

experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and

software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous

evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with

key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays,

Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver

assistance systems and electrification. The company is headquartered in Van

Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more

than 40 facilities in 17 countries. Visteon reported approximately $2.8

billion in sales and booked $5.1 billion of new business in 2021.

Learn more at https://visteon.com/.

About Sygic

With its vision to guide every person on the move, Sygic navigation apps

have reached over 200 million downloads. Its solutions for the enterprise

sector are navigating more than 3,000 fleets and 4 million professional

drivers globally. The company was the first offline navigation vendor

supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Thanks to its Electric Vehicle

mode, Sygic was honored by Emerging Europe with a Global Champion Award 2021

for its contribution to a sustainable and innovation-driven Europe. The

majority shareholder of Sygic is W. A. G. Payment solutions (known as

Eurowag), which is, in Europe, one of the fastest-growing integrated

payments and mobility platforms.

Learn more at www.sygic.com