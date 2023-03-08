Neural Propulsion Systems Secures Series B Strategic Investment from Raytheon Technologies

Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), a pioneer in hyper-resolution digitalimaging radar technology, announced a new Series B strategic investment byRTX Ventures, the venture capital arm of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).The funding will help NPS develop next-generation radar technology able toprovide 10 times better resolution and 2.5 times greater range for mobilityand defense applications.

Radar is used across diverse industries, from automotive and mobility to

aerospace and defense, with a total available market of $28 billion

projected in 2025, according to Yole Group. Each of these use cases will

benefit from increased scanning speed, resolution, reliability and range.

Defense radars, in particular, require ever-greater resolution to deal with

new threats.

“We invest in companies working on breakthrough innovation that can

transform aerospace and defense,” said Dan Ateya, president and managing

director at RTX Ventures. “NPS’ advances in radar technology will open the

door for a great range of radar applications such as the defense of our

airspace.”

NPS has successfully demonstrated game-changing radar performance to

customers in the transportation and defense markets, showcasing order of

magnitude performance gains over existing radar technology.

“We’re powering a new class of radar with groundbreaking performance

advantages that are 10 times greater than possible with existing radar

technologies,” said Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, founder and CEO at NPS. “NPS is

poised to disrupt the $28 billion radar market. Leveraging our recent

breakthroughs in algorithms based on a new mathematical framework, our

AtomicSense radar platform dramatically transforms how sensor data is

processed and understood, enabling a revolution in radar performance.”

NPS has developed a new class of patented algorithms enabling enhanced order

of magnitude radar performance with game-changing applications in the

mobility and defense industries. The award-winning AtomicSense Platform sets

the standard for radar performance based on newly discovered mathematics,

dramatically changing how sensor data is processed and understood.

About AtomicSense Technology

NPS AtomicSense technology uses new patented radar algorithms to achieve

disruptively higher resolution, greater precision and superior reliability.

Advances in radar technology enable vehicle operators to sense the most

challenging and complex road environments, outperforming human vision. NPS

radar performance is based on a new mathematical framework, the atomic norm,

that transforms how sensor data is processed and understood. AtomicSense

technology achieves revolutionary, never-before-seen radar performance that

solves industry-level challenges and opens the door for the future of

advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and

next-generation aerospace and defense systems.

About Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)

Founded in 2018 by Silicon Valley luminaries, NPS develops digital imaging

radar technology. Based on a radar algorithm system running on graphical

processor units (GPUs), the NPS AtomicSense platform achieves radar

performance that reaches the information-theoretic limits of what is

mathematically possible, enabling groundbreaking applications in the

mobility and defense industries. Find NPS on the Web, Twitter and LinkedIn.