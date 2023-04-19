HARTING creating solutions for the megatrends of our times

Under the motto of “Making The Difference”, HANNOVER MESSE has once again
organised this year’s Press Highlight Tour. Interested journalists were able
to learn more about the most exciting innovations at this year’s Hannover
Messe even before the event kicks off, including the latest products from
the HARTING Technology Group. In addition to the revolutionary SmEC (Smart
Electrical Connector), the company is presenting a charging solution for
racing cars in the Formula E racing class.
Setting new standards in industrial digitalisation
Together with Microsoft, SAP (software and data evaluation) and Siemens (as
a user), HARTING is presenting a “digital twin” as a real-world technology
demonstrator. This is based on the first connector (Smart Electrical
Connector) featuring an AAS (Asset Administration Shell), which represents
the foundation of the digital twin. The connector records all the relevant
process and condition data over the entire life cycle. The AAS as a digital
twin for components, machines, plants and entire factories can be customized
as desired thanks to partial models, ensuring consistent design and
simplifying production planning. What’s more, the AAS saves millions of
tonnes of paper by way of digital documentation. In addition, it enables a
transparent CO2 footprint and corresponding savings measures. “In future, we
will be seeing further potential, especially in terms of sustainability. The
circular economy, for example, will benefit significantly from these
developments” as Norbert Gemmeke, Managing Director of HARTING Electric
stated.
Pushing performance with individual high-performance charging solutions
Together with ABB, HARTING will also be presenting a charging device for
Formula E racing cars. The technology group is supplying the client with a
customised charging cable for this purpose. The cable combines a standard
CCS2 charging connector on the vehicle side with a HANR HPR connector
providing a high voltage modular solution on the infrastructure side,
allowing the charging cable to be removed. The accompanying Formula E racing
car is one of the highlights on display at the stand. HARTING is also
showcasing its new high-performance DC charging connectors for the American
and European markets, thereby significantly expanding the technology group’s
current DC product portfolio.