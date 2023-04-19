HARTING creating solutions for the megatrends of our times

Under the motto of “Making The Difference”, HANNOVER MESSE has once again

organised this year’s Press Highlight Tour. Interested journalists were able

to learn more about the most exciting innovations at this year’s Hannover

Messe even before the event kicks off, including the latest products from

the HARTING Technology Group. In addition to the revolutionary SmEC (Smart

Electrical Connector), the company is presenting a charging solution for

racing cars in the Formula E racing class.

Setting new standards in industrial digitalisation

Together with Microsoft, SAP (software and data evaluation) and Siemens (as

a user), HARTING is presenting a “digital twin” as a real-world technology

demonstrator. This is based on the first connector (Smart Electrical

Connector) featuring an AAS (Asset Administration Shell), which represents

the foundation of the digital twin. The connector records all the relevant

process and condition data over the entire life cycle. The AAS as a digital

twin for components, machines, plants and entire factories can be customized

as desired thanks to partial models, ensuring consistent design and

simplifying production planning. What’s more, the AAS saves millions of

tonnes of paper by way of digital documentation. In addition, it enables a

transparent CO2 footprint and corresponding savings measures. “In future, we

will be seeing further potential, especially in terms of sustainability. The

circular economy, for example, will benefit significantly from these

developments” as Norbert Gemmeke, Managing Director of HARTING Electric

stated.

Pushing performance with individual high-performance charging solutions

Together with ABB, HARTING will also be presenting a charging device for

Formula E racing cars. The technology group is supplying the client with a

customised charging cable for this purpose. The cable combines a standard

CCS2 charging connector on the vehicle side with a HANR HPR connector

providing a high voltage modular solution on the infrastructure side,

allowing the charging cable to be removed. The accompanying Formula E racing

car is one of the highlights on display at the stand. HARTING is also

showcasing its new high-performance DC charging connectors for the American

and European markets, thereby significantly expanding the technology group’s

current DC product portfolio.