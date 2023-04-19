Web3 is becoming an increasingly important concept in the world of the automotive industry

Web3 is becoming an increasingly important concept in the world of

automotive industry as brands like Mercedes and Ford have been filing

trademark applications to join the party. With Web3, companies can create

unique experiences for their customers and build brand loyalty with a

younger demographic.

However, building a successful Web3/NFT program is not as simple as just

jumping on the bandwagon. Brands like Porsche have already launched their

NFT collections, but initially didn’t succeed as there was no “clear

utility, value exchange, or community feedback”. But the German auto

manufacturer was able to quickly pivot and find success after listening to

the community. It’s a great example of learning by doing but it also begs

the question, what does it really take for auto brands to build out

successful Web3/NFT programs?

Firstly, it’s essential to learn about Web3 and start with the basics. This

includes familiarizing the brand with Web3, identifying who will drive these

initiatives, and laying out all of the potential options. This involves

understanding what sort of partnerships make sense, what marketplaces are

out there to consider (e.g. OpenSea, Rarible), and educating the company on

the benefits and possibilities of Web3.

Secondly, brands must identify the value of Web3 initiatives and ensure they

are aligned with the overall brand mission and vision. It’s crucial to have

clear direction and understand how Web3 can bolster or accomplish the

brand’s goals. Moreover, brands need to offer a clear value-exchange, aside

from capital, and think about the required time, energy, and people that are

also needed to be successful.

Finally, understanding engagement is essential. Brands need to understand

how they will engage with the community and whether they have a platform to

allow for community discussions and feedback. It is also necessary to think

about the expectations in 12-24 months and, if necessary, how to

course-correct or pivot.

Porsche is an excellent example of a brand that has successfully built a

Web3/NFT program. They launched their NFT collection in 2021, which included

unique digital collectibles that commemorated their racing history. The

collection was a hit with both Porsche enthusiasts and the larger Web3

community, and they offered clear utility and value exchange.

Matt Maher is a renowned futurist, speaker, and the founder of M7

Innovations. With years of experience guiding executive teams at Fortune 100

companies, he has an impressive track record of conceptualizing, presenting,

and executing innovative solutions in the ever-changing media and

technological landscapes. His areas of expertise include Web3, the

metaverse, AR, VR, AI, IoT, and voice technology. Matt is also a valuable

asset to the international advisory boards of CHANEL and the Glimpse Group

(NASDAQ: VRAR).

Previously, Matt served as the VP of Innovation at Assembly, AdAge’s 2018

Agency of the Year, and as the Director of Content at Interpublic Group’s

Initiative. He has been instrumental in providing guidance to some of the

world’s biggest auto brands on building successful Web3/NFT programs. He

believes there’s a lot to learn from brands like Porsche, who launched an

NFT collection that lacked clear utility, value exchange, or community

feedback. Matt is adept at demystifying the technology and breaking it down

into a digestible form, making him a valuable resource in the field of

Web3/NFT programs. Currently, major brands like Mercedes and Ford are

seeking his guidance to capitalize on this new way of creating experiences

for their customers and building brand loyalty among a younger demographic.

Automotive Industries (Ai) caught up with Matt and asked: As a futurist and

expert in Web3/NFTs, what are some of the key benefits that you see for

automotive brands to adopt this technology?

Maher: One of the biggest benefits on the brand side is loyalty. When

building a Web3 program auto brands can leverage non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

and platforms like Discord as tools for further engagement and brand

loyalty. By providing a platform that gives consumers direct access to a

brand, it creates opportunities for two-way dialogue and more meaningful

communication. At the same time, there will be more logistical benefits

further down the road where people will start using tools like smart

contracts on the blockchain, for instance, to lease or purchase a car. While

they may not be commonplace yet, those types of interactions and exchanges

are ripe for innovation as more and more of them take place in the digital

domain.

Automotive Industries: Porsche recently launched an NFT collection, but you

mentioned that it lacked clear utility and value exchange. Can you expand on

what you think automotive brands should consider when launching their own

NFT collections?

Maher: For Porsche, they were actually able to pivot quickly by listening to

the community and acting on that direct feedback. Overall, that’s key for

any brand getting into this space. What Porsche did was double down on

in-real life (IRL) experiences and brand access, all while treating their

NFT holders the same as a real Porsche owner. The most impressive part was

they did this at a price point that was 1/100th the cost of an actual

Porsche. They hit the nail on the head by being more inclusive and

cultivating long-term relationships-not just with current enthusiasts and

loyalists, but also with future brand lovers. The point is to get people on

board now so they can be a part of that journey from the very beginning-it’s

aspirational but that’s what people love. It builds a strong connection

between the brand and the consumer that could very well last for decades.

Automotive Industries: Web3 is still in its early stages, and many people

may not understand its potential impact on industries like automotive. How

do you envision Web3/NFTs changing the automotive industry in the next 5-10

years?

Maher: It really goes back to the benefits we were just discussing and I see

it unfolding in two different ways that reflect the market. First, for the

more luxurious and high-end auto brands, it’s an excellent tool to create

loyalty, build a sense of community, and ultimately drive more sales.

Second, for the more affordable auto brands, it will unfold in a more

logistical way as more dealerships eventually leverage Web3 tools like smart

contracts on the blockchain to handle the logistics of car buying. Overall,

any auto brand getting into Web3 will be able to layer those functionalities

over their current processes to make them much more efficient.

Automotive Industries: The use of NFTs has raised concerns around

sustainability and the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining. How do

you think automotive brands can address these concerns as they explore the

use of NFTs?

Maher: It really comes down to doing your homework. Any brand diving into

Web3 shouldn’t just say we’ll accept bitcoin for a car, for instance, as

there are a lot of other blockchains like Ethereum and Polygon that are much

more environmentally friendly. When Ethereum went through “The Merge” last

year, they changed the consensus protocols from proof-of-work to

proof-of-stake. In other words, they had a major network upgrade that

completely changed how the blockchain verifies transactions. With a

proof-of-stake system now in place, Ethereum was able to reduce overall

energy consumption by more than 99%. That’s a powerful testament of the

ability for these crypto currencies to become much more sustainable now and

in the future.

Automotive Industries: What do you see as some of the potential challenges

for automotive brands to adopt Web3/NFTs, and how can they overcome these

challenges?

Maher: There are two major challenges for auto brands: Expertise and

Adoption. For the brands themselves, it’s very unlikely that they’ll have

the internal expertise to navigate a successful Web3 program. They need to

look for the right partners to help guide them. Secondly, consumer adoption

will be a challenge unless brands make it easier for them to engage and be a

part of their community. Brands like Nike and Starbucks are doing this well

by hiding the backend technology and packaging it up as an accessible,

intuitive, and user friendly experience. Even though those brands are in

completely different industries, there are still parallels and key lessons

to be learned. By looking at brands that are doing it well, auto makers can

leverage those strategies and apply them to their own Web3 initiatives.

Automotive Industries: With more automotive brands entering the Web3/NFT

space, how do you see competition shaping the development and adoption of

this technology in the industry?

Maher: There’s no one-size-fits-all approach with Web3. Therefore, there

won’t be a clear winner when looking through a traditional competitive lens.

Future adoption will be less focused on one-upping a competitor as it

doesn’t provide an adequate benchmark or strategic advantage. As the largest

auto manufacturers start to integrate Web3 tools into their workflows and

communications, I believe the success of any auto brand is to look at how

they’re leveraging these Web3 tools and adopt those best practices

accordingly. It really gives new meaning to the expression ‘a rising tide

lifts all boats.”