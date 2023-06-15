HARMAN – New OEM partnership to support hybrid working and collaboration in the vehicle

Cisco and Audi unveiled plans to enhance mobile car collaboration

experiences for hybrid workers. In partnership with Volkswagen Group’s

software company CARIAD and Samsung subsidiary HARMAN, Webex will be the

first app for hybrid work available in select Audi models as of the 2024

model year.

As hybrid work continues to evolve, the modern work environment is no longer

confined to a single space or device. People increasingly demand flexible,

frictionless ways to get work done on their own terms, requiring innovative

solutions that empower this. To meet consumer demand and provide a safe,

secure and easy-to-use mobile collaboration experience, the Webex automotive

application will be available through the in-vehicle Audi Application Store.

The Application Store is developed by CARIAD and HARMAN and designed for

select Audi vehicles with additional Volkswagen Group brands to follow at a

later time.

“We’re on a mission to transform the connected car into another extension of

the hybrid workplace,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and

General Manager, Security & Collaboration, Cisco. “Our work with leading

manufacturers like Audi will empower customers with a safe and seamless way

to stay connected and be productive regardless of where or how you’re

working.”

This partnership aims to accommodate flexible hybrid work cultures. It

presents people with access to elevated work experiences that can be

personalised to fit their lifestyles and enable work from any setting.

Customer benefits include:

* Simple Setup: Drivers can download the Webex App from the

Application Store available on the Audi vehicle’s infotainment system, with

no phone needed for setup. The store consistently ensures that the

applications in the vehicle meet the high safety requirements of the

Volkswagen Group. With this simple setup, drivers can seamlessly transition

from Webex meetings on their electronic devices to in-car meetings.

* Purpose-Built Safety Features: With features designed to prioritise

safety, Webex goes into audio-only mode when the car is in transit to ensure

that drivers can participate in meetings without taking their eyes off the

road. When parked, drivers can take advantage of Webex’s full immersive

collaboration experience and are able to view meeting participants, shared

content and closed captioning.

* AI-Enhanced Meetings: Drivers will have access to Webex’s built-in

AI features for best-in-class noise removal and voice optimisation. This

will ensure that drivers can be clearly heard, without disruptive background

sounds such as roadway noise or construction.

Availability

As of July 2023, the Application Store, from which the Webex App can be

downloaded, will be available in new Audi production models of the Audi A4,

A5, Q5, A6, A7, A8, Q8 e-tron, and e-tron GT in Europe, USA, Canada, Mexico,

and overseas markets.

From Technology Partners

“We are excited to offer Volkswagen Group’s customers Webex meeting

capabilities that make hybrid work more convenient and adaptable. With our

new Group Application Store we will offer customers a vast variety of

essential and popular apps, seamlessly connecting their car with their

digital life. Together with our Volkswagen Group brands and partners, we

take the digital in-car experience to the next level, turning the car into a

smart companion for drivers.” – Dr. Riclef Schmidt-Clausen, Senior Vice

President, Domain Intelligent Cockpit & Body, CARIAD

“We are delighted to partner with like-minded leaders at the forefront of

technology and automotive to bring Webex capabilities into the car for

hybrid and remote workers. The HARMAN Ignite Store, a white label solution

for Volkswagen Group Application Store, makes it easy for developers to

adapt their content and services for automotive, all while ensuring the

experience is safe and optimised for the vehicle environment. It’s

collaborations like these that will transform the in-cabin experience,

keeping drivers connected to what matters.” – Albert Jordan, VP and GM of

HARMAN’s Automotive Applications Business Unit

