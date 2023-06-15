HARMAN – New OEM partnership to support hybrid working and collaboration in the vehicle

Cisco and Audi unveiled plans to enhance mobile car collaboration
experiences for hybrid workers. In partnership with Volkswagen Group’s
software company CARIAD and Samsung subsidiary HARMAN, Webex will be the
first app for hybrid work available in select Audi models as of the 2024
model year.
As hybrid work continues to evolve, the modern work environment is no longer
confined to a single space or device. People increasingly demand flexible,
frictionless ways to get work done on their own terms, requiring innovative
solutions that empower this. To meet consumer demand and provide a safe,
secure and easy-to-use mobile collaboration experience, the Webex automotive
application will be available through the in-vehicle Audi Application Store.
The Application Store is developed by CARIAD and HARMAN and designed for
select Audi vehicles with additional Volkswagen Group brands to follow at a
later time.
“We’re on a mission to transform the connected car into another extension of
the hybrid workplace,” said Jeetu Patel, Executive Vice President and
General Manager, Security & Collaboration, Cisco. “Our work with leading
manufacturers like Audi will empower customers with a safe and seamless way
to stay connected and be productive regardless of where or how you’re
working.”
This partnership aims to accommodate flexible hybrid work cultures. It
presents people with access to elevated work experiences that can be
personalised to fit their lifestyles and enable work from any setting.
Customer benefits include:
* Simple Setup: Drivers can download the Webex App from the
Application Store available on the Audi vehicle’s infotainment system, with
no phone needed for setup. The store consistently ensures that the
applications in the vehicle meet the high safety requirements of the
Volkswagen Group. With this simple setup, drivers can seamlessly transition
from Webex meetings on their electronic devices to in-car meetings.
* Purpose-Built Safety Features: With features designed to prioritise
safety, Webex goes into audio-only mode when the car is in transit to ensure
that drivers can participate in meetings without taking their eyes off the
road. When parked, drivers can take advantage of Webex’s full immersive
collaboration experience and are able to view meeting participants, shared
content and closed captioning.
* AI-Enhanced Meetings: Drivers will have access to Webex’s built-in
AI features for best-in-class noise removal and voice optimisation. This
will ensure that drivers can be clearly heard, without disruptive background
sounds such as roadway noise or construction.
Availability
As of July 2023, the Application Store, from which the Webex App can be
downloaded, will be available in new Audi production models of the Audi A4,
A5, Q5, A6, A7, A8, Q8 e-tron, and e-tron GT in Europe, USA, Canada, Mexico,
and overseas markets.
From Technology Partners
“We are excited to offer Volkswagen Group’s customers Webex meeting
capabilities that make hybrid work more convenient and adaptable. With our
new Group Application Store we will offer customers a vast variety of
essential and popular apps, seamlessly connecting their car with their
digital life. Together with our Volkswagen Group brands and partners, we
take the digital in-car experience to the next level, turning the car into a
smart companion for drivers.” – Dr. Riclef Schmidt-Clausen, Senior Vice
President, Domain Intelligent Cockpit & Body, CARIAD
“We are delighted to partner with like-minded leaders at the forefront of
technology and automotive to bring Webex capabilities into the car for
hybrid and remote workers. The HARMAN Ignite Store, a white label solution
for Volkswagen Group Application Store, makes it easy for developers to
adapt their content and services for automotive, all while ensuring the
experience is safe and optimised for the vehicle environment. It’s
collaborations like these that will transform the in-cabin experience,
keeping drivers connected to what matters.” – Albert Jordan, VP and GM of
HARMAN’s Automotive Applications Business Unit
