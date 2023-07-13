Renesas Introduces R-Car S4 Starter Kit That Enables Rapid Software Development for Automotive Gateway Systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced

semiconductor solutions, announced a new development board for automotive

gateway systems. The R-Car S4 Starter Kit is a low-cost, readily available

development board for building software using the Renesas R-Car S4 system on

chip (SoC). The SoC delivers high computing performance and an array of

communication features for both cloud communication and safe vehicle

control. The new starter kit is a less-expensive and readily available

option compared to the existing R-Car S4 Reference Board, which provides a

full-scale development environment including an evaluation board and

software. Engineers can take advantage of the new kit to easily start their

initial evaluation of car servers, connected gateways, connectivity modules

and more, for rapid application development.

“The R-Car S4 SoC has already been well received by our customers as a

choice for gateway SoCs that support the evolution of E/E architecture,”

said Takeshi Fuse, Head of Marketing and Business Development, High

Performance Computing, Analog & Power Solutions Group at Renesas. “At the

same time, our customers requested a development environment that can be

used widely across their design teams, while keeping the cost down. This

low-cost board addresses the need, and we are confident that it will

accelerate their vehicle development.”

The R-Car S4 Starter Kit includes essential R-Car S4 interfaces such as

Ethernet TSN switch and CAN FD, as well as memory such as 4GB(Gigabyte) of

LPDDR4, 128GB of UFS (Universal Flash Storage), and 64MB(Megabyte) of Quad

SPI flash memory. In addition, users can easily expand peripheral functions

by using expansion connectors and customize the hardware according to

individual needs.

Furthermore, Renesas provides the R-Car S4 Whitebox SDK, an open-source

automotive development environment for the R-Car S4, which can be combined

with the R-Car S4 Starter Kit. The SDK consists of FoC (Free of Charge)

software and can be easily used without the need for complicated license

agreements. The SDK includes sample software, test programs, and resource

monitoring tools for OTA (Over-The-Air software updates), IPS (Intrusion

Prevention System), and IDS (Intrusion Detection System) for network

security, allowing for various prototyping and evaluation. Users can use the

sample software as a base to develop their own applications. This kit

shortens development time and reduces energy consumption, thus imposing less

impact on the environment.

Availability

The R-Car S4 Starter Kit is available from major distributors or via a

Renesas local sales representative. For more information, please visit:

https://www.renesas.com/R-Car- S4-StarterKit.

The R-Car S4 Whitebox SDK will be available by the end of August. Additional

information on the R-Car S4 Whitebox SDK is available at:

https://www.renesas.com/whiteb ox-sdk.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and

more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A

leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise

in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete

semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to

market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications,

enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way

people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn,

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.