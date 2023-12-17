Currents Launches Marketplace to Support OEMs and Maximize Second-Life Battery Repurposing

Currents has officially launched their marketplace with battery inventory
eligible for a second-life (2L). One of the first users of the platform is
Nissan North America who will provide battery inventory with transparent
pricing and state-of-health information.
“Together with Nissan, we can maximize battery lifecycle value and provide
second-life buyers with a single, trustworthy destination to solve their
demand needs. Our goal is for integrators to spend less time sourcing and
more time scaling.”
Currents, a business-to-business marketplace designed for stakeholders
throughout the end-of-life (EoL) EV battery supply chain, is a facilitation
platform that provides buyers with transparency into inventory, pricing, and
state-of-health (SOH) while extending the lives of retired EV batteries,
paving the way for a sustainable, renewable future powered by 2L batteries.
The platform drives value for buyers by solving pain points around sourcing,
while enabling suppliers to scale their operations to the largest available
demand pool, fulfilling a real gap in the industry.
This closed-loop model extends the life of valuable battery assets and
reduces greenhouse gas emissions created by virgin material production.
Currents provides the channel and solution for the EoL lithium supply chain
challenged from the growing demand for EV batteries. Maximizing the
effective life of every battery is of the utmost importance to strengthen
our energy independence, unlock the value of renewables, and bolster
domestic supply chains.
“We’re thrilled to go to market with Nissan’s inventory and provide approved
buyers with the best available second-life inventory at the fairest, most
transparent pricing based on state-of-health,” said Anthony Garbarino, CEO
of Currents. “Together with Nissan, we can maximize battery lifecycle value
and provide second-life buyers with a single, trustworthy destination to
solve their demand needs. Our goal is for integrators to spend less time
sourcing and more time scaling.”
“Currents is at the forefront of tackling the demand for sustainable energy
solutions and supply chain circularity with their platform,” said Nick
Arnold, Principal at HG Ventures. “All OEMs are grappling with the need for
end-of-life strategies for EV batteries, which is why we invested in
Currents, and it is exciting that Nissan is leading the way in this field.”
Along with Nissan, OEMs, and other industry participants, Currents is
developing a first-of-its-kind 2L battery e-commerce platform that will
enhance visibility of available EV batteries across North America for
stakeholders throughout the EoL supply chain.
To register for Currents’ platform as a buyer or seller, please visit
www.currents.market
Currents
Currents is a B2B facilitation marketplace designed for retired electric
vehicle batteries tailor-made for auto OEMs, second-life (2L) integrators,
auto recyclers and dismantlers, and lithium recyclers with a mission of
enabling the closed loop economic model for all stakeholders. Currents’
platform facilitates and optimizes the end-of-life EV battery lithium supply
chain by ensuring every battery is handled responsibly while maximizing
their lifecycle value.