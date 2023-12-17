Currents Launches Marketplace to Support OEMs and Maximize Second-Life Battery Repurposing

Currents has officially launched their marketplace with battery inventory

eligible for a second-life (2L). One of the first users of the platform is

Nissan North America who will provide battery inventory with transparent

pricing and state-of-health information.

“Together with Nissan, we can maximize battery lifecycle value and provide

second-life buyers with a single, trustworthy destination to solve their

demand needs. Our goal is for integrators to spend less time sourcing and

more time scaling.”

Currents, a business-to-business marketplace designed for stakeholders

throughout the end-of-life (EoL) EV battery supply chain, is a facilitation

platform that provides buyers with transparency into inventory, pricing, and

state-of-health (SOH) while extending the lives of retired EV batteries,

paving the way for a sustainable, renewable future powered by 2L batteries.

The platform drives value for buyers by solving pain points around sourcing,

while enabling suppliers to scale their operations to the largest available

demand pool, fulfilling a real gap in the industry.

This closed-loop model extends the life of valuable battery assets and

reduces greenhouse gas emissions created by virgin material production.

Currents provides the channel and solution for the EoL lithium supply chain

challenged from the growing demand for EV batteries. Maximizing the

effective life of every battery is of the utmost importance to strengthen

our energy independence, unlock the value of renewables, and bolster

domestic supply chains.

“We’re thrilled to go to market with Nissan’s inventory and provide approved

buyers with the best available second-life inventory at the fairest, most

transparent pricing based on state-of-health,” said Anthony Garbarino, CEO

of Currents. “Together with Nissan, we can maximize battery lifecycle value

and provide second-life buyers with a single, trustworthy destination to

solve their demand needs. Our goal is for integrators to spend less time

sourcing and more time scaling.”

“Currents is at the forefront of tackling the demand for sustainable energy

solutions and supply chain circularity with their platform,” said Nick

Arnold, Principal at HG Ventures. “All OEMs are grappling with the need for

end-of-life strategies for EV batteries, which is why we invested in

Currents, and it is exciting that Nissan is leading the way in this field.”

Along with Nissan, OEMs, and other industry participants, Currents is

developing a first-of-its-kind 2L battery e-commerce platform that will

enhance visibility of available EV batteries across North America for

stakeholders throughout the EoL supply chain.

To register for Currents’ platform as a buyer or seller, please visit

www.currents.market

Currents

Currents is a B2B facilitation marketplace designed for retired electric

vehicle batteries tailor-made for auto OEMs, second-life (2L) integrators,

auto recyclers and dismantlers, and lithium recyclers with a mission of

enabling the closed loop economic model for all stakeholders. Currents’

platform facilitates and optimizes the end-of-life EV battery lithium supply

chain by ensuring every battery is handled responsibly while maximizing

their lifecycle value.