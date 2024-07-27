Addressing Encoding Challenges in Automotive Video with ROHM’s Compact Video Encoders and Decoders

As automotive infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have become

ubiquitous in modern vehicles, the demand for high-quality video processing capabilities has

grown significantly. Incorporating advanced video encoding and decoding capabilities poses

a challenge for engineers and designers to ensure support for diverse formats and interface

and reliable operation in automotive environments, meeting size, power, and cost

constraints, etc.

This white paper explores the key challenges associated with video encoding and decoding

in automotive applications. It examines various implementations, considering factors such as

flexibility, performance, power efficiency, and development complexity. It also introduces

ROHM's compact, high-performance video encoders and decoders for addressing the

challenges of automotive video processing.

Automotive Video Encoding: Digital Video Formats and Interfaces

There are three of the most widely employed color formats for representing video data in

automotive systems: Red, Green, Blue, RGB, is a color space that represents individual

pixels as a combination of red, green, and blue color components; YCbCr is another color

space that separates luminance (Y) and chrominance (Cb/Cr) information, enabling efficient

compression and transmission of video data; BT.656 is a digital video interface standard that

defines the format for transmitting YCbCr 4:2:2 video data over a serial interface. YCbCr

color subsampling formats like 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 are commonly used in automotive video to

reduce bandwidth requirements while maintaining acceptable quality.

Converting between these formats is a common requirement in automotive applications. For

example, a camera sensor may output video data in RGB format, which needs to be

converted to YCbCr for efficient transmission over a MIPI CSI-2 interface. Similarly, a display

module may require video data in RGB, necessitating a conversion from YCbCr back to

RGB.

In addition to these formats, automotive video systems must also support interface

standards for transmitting video data between components. Low-Voltage Differential

Signaling (LVDS) and Camera Serial Interface (MIPI CSI-2) are common interfaces utilized

in automotive applications. LVDS is a high-speed, low-power interface that is typically used

to transmit video between a camera and an electronic control unit (ECU). On the other hand,

MIPI CSI-2 is a high-bandwidth interface for connecting camera sensors to processors.

Another key consideration in automotive video encoding is choosing between interlaced and

progressive scanning methods. In interlaced scanning, each video frame is divided into two

fields—one field containing the odd-numbered lines and the other containing even-numbered

lines. The fields are then captured and displayed alternately, resulting in a higher frame rate.

Progressive scanning, on the other hand, captures and displays each frame in entirety, with

all lines being captured and displayed sequentially.

Interlaced scanning has been widely used in standard analog video systems, as it provides a

way to reduce bandwidth requirements while maintaining acceptable video quality. However,

interlaced video suffers from visual artifacts such as flickering and jagged edges, particularly

when displaying fast-moving content or when viewed on large screens. Progressive

scanning eliminates these artifacts and provides a higher-quality video experience but

requires more bandwidth and processing power.

Making the choice between interlaced and progressive scanning depends on factors such as

the available bandwidth, processing power, and the specific requirements of the application.

For example, a rear-view camera system may use interlaced scanning to reduce bandwidth

requirements and minimize the cost of the camera and associated components. Similarly, an

infotainment system with a large, high-resolution display should require progressive

scanning to provide the best possible video quality.

To support the use of interlaced video in progressive scanning systems, or vice versa, video

encoders and decoders perform progressive to interlaced (P/I) or interlaced to progressive

(I/P) conversion. P/I conversion generates interlaced video fields from a progressive video

source, typically by discarding alternate lines or by using more advanced techniques such as

motion-adaptive deinterlacing. Conversely, I/P conversion generates progressive video

frame data from interlaced video fields by combining the fields or using advanced

techniques, such as motion-compensated deinterlacing.

Encoding System Architectures

The choice of encoding system architecture is another essential consideration in automotive

video applications. Encoding can be performed in a centralized manner, with a single ECU

handling video encoding from multiple sources, or in distributed topography, with each video

source having its own dedicated encoder. Centralized encoding provides benefits in terms of

cost and power efficiency, by sharing encoding hardware, thus reducing the overall number

of components in the system. Although it introduces latency and increases the complexity of

the system because video data is routed from multiple sources to the central encoder,

distributed encoding offers low latency and greater flexibility, with each source having a

dedicated encoder optimized for its specific requirements.

Many automotive video systems support a combination of analog and digital video sources,

requiring the use of hybrid architectures to accommodate both types of signals. For example,

a system may utilize analog cameras for low-cost, legacy applications, while also supporting

digital cameras for high-end applications that require better video quality and more advanced

features. In such cases, the encoder must handle the necessary conversions and processing

to ensure compatibility between the various system components.

Key Requirements and Challenges in Automotive Video Encoding

Automotive video encoding offers a unique set of challenges and requirements that must be

carefully considered when designing video processing systems for vehicles. One of the main

issues is meeting high video quality and processing performance, while maintaining the strict

size, power, and cost constraints of automotive applications.

In terms of video quality, modern automobiles require high resolutions, frame rates, and

color depths to provide clear, detailed video used in various applications such as backup

cameras, surround-view systems, driver monitoring, and more. For example, a backup

camera system may require a resolution of at least 720p at 30 frames per second (fps),

while most high-end surround-view systems require 1080p resolution at 60 fps. Meeting

these requirements can be challenging, especially in systems that require

encoding/decoding of multiple streams.

Many systems are also starting to require support for high dynamic range (HDR) to improve

low-light performance and overall image quality. HDR allows the camera to capture a wider

range of brightness levels, from deep shadows to bright highlights, in a single frame. This is

important in situations where the camera needs to deal with challenging lighting conditions,

such as bright sunlight, dark tunnels, or rapidly changing shadows. To support HDR, video

encoders must be able to process and compress the increased amount of data captured by

the HDR sensor, which can be up to 20 bits per pixel compared to 8-10 bits for standard

dynamic range video. Moreover, the video decoder must be able to accurately reproduce the

content on a display, while supporting HDR-specific metadata and tone mapping techniques.

Latency is another consideration for applications that require real-time video processing and

display. For example, a backup camera must provide low-latency video for safe operation of

the vehicle. Similarly, a driver monitoring system must be able to quickly detect and respond

to changes in a driver's behavior, such as drowsiness or distraction. To minimize the latency,

video encoding systems must be designed with careful consideration of the entire

processing pipeline, from capture to display. This involves the use of specialized low-latency

interfaces, such as MIPI CSI-2, as well as optimized pipelines that minimize the number of

buffer stages and processing steps.

Automotive components must be designed to withstand the harsh environmental conditions

typical under the hood of modern vehicles. This includes exposure to extreme temperatures,

humidity, vibration, and EMI. For reliable operation under these conditions, automotive-grade

components and design practices must be selected. Automotive-grade video encoders and

decoders are qualified to meet the standards of the AEC-Q100, which specifies

requirements for ICs in automotive systems, such as temperature range, humidity, and other

stresses.

Automotive video processing components must also meet safety and reliability requirements.

In particular, for systems used in safety-critical applications, such as backup cameras, driver

monitoring systems, and autonomous driving, components may need to be designed to meet

functional safety standards such as ISO 26262. The specific requirements will depend on the

Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). For example, a backup camera might be assigned

the ASIL-B designation, which requires a higher level of fault tolerance and redundancy than

a non-safety-critical system.

Making Trade-offs: Size, Integration, and Power Constraints

Modern automobiles have limited space for electronic components and must integrate video

encoders with components like displays, cameras, ECUs, etc. To meet space constraints

and achieve easier integration, automotive video processing systems must utilize compact,

highly integrated components that can be easily mounted on a PCB or integrated seamlessly

into a larger module. For example, System-on-Chip (SoC) devices that integrate multiple

functions, such as video encoding, image processing, and interface support, can minimize

the size and complexity of the encoder. Similarly, compact connector and mounting solutions

can simplify integration and reduce the overall size of the system. Flexibility and scalability

are also key in automotive video encoding, as vehicles need support for multiple video

sources and formats. To offer this flexibility, encoding systems can use programmable or

configurable components that can be easily adapted to different video formats and

resolutions.

Power usage is another key aspect of automotive video applications, since automakers have

limited power budgets and need to prioritize power for essential systems such as propulsion

and safety. To minimize power consumption, automotive encoder/decoder systems must be

designed using power-efficient components and techniques, such as low-power processing

cores, clock gating, power islands, etc., to lower the power usage when not in use. Hardware

accelerators and optimized software algorithms can also lower processing requirements, and

subsequently, power consumption.

Evaluating Automotive Video Encoder Implementations

When designing automotive video encoder systems, engineers have several implementation

options to choose from, each with its advantages and limitations. One approach is to perform

the encoding in software running on a general-purpose application processor. This approach

affords maximum flexibility, as the encoding algorithms and parameters can be modified with

software to support various video formats, resolutions, and quality settings.

However, encoding on general-purpose processors affects performance and power

efficiency as it is a computationally-intensive process that requires high processing power

and memory bandwidth. Running encoding software on such processors consumes a large

portion of its resources, leaving limited headroom for other tasks. Moreover, general-purpose

processors are not designed for video encoding workloads, which can lead to inefficient use

of resources and higher power consumption compared to using dedicated encoding

hardware.

To overcome the inefficiencies of software-based encoding on general-purpose processors,

automotive video systems can utilize dedicated video encoding ASICs—fixed-function

devices optimized for video encoding tasks. These ASICs provide high performance and

efficiency in a compact, power-efficient package and incorporate specialized hardware

accelerators and optimized memory architectures. The accelerators within these ASICs

perform tasks such as motion estimation, transform and entropy coding much more

efficiently than general-purpose processors or FPGAs. In addition, video encoding ASICs

are designed with the requirements of automotive systems in mind, including support for

automotive-grade temperature ranges, reliability, and EMI immunity. This simplifies the

design and validation of video systems, since the ASIC can be integrated into the system

without requiring major modifications.

Compact Automotive Video Encoders and Decoders from ROHM

ROHM Semiconductor has developed a family of compact, high-performance video

encoders and decoders that are specifically optimized for automotive applications. A key

product in this family is the ML86640TB, a highly integrated NTSC/PAL video encoder

offering a single-chip solution for converting digital video signals to analog composite video

output.

Image credit: ROHM Semiconductor

The ML86640TB supports multiple digital video input formats, including 24-bit RGB/YCbCr,

16/8-bit YCbCr, and BT.656, providing flexibility and compatibility with a variety of sources. It

also offers advanced video processing capabilities, including built-in color space conversion,

P/I conversion, and video parameter adjustment. This ability allows the encoder to optimize

quality and performance for applications, without requiring external components.

Another product in ROHM's video encoder/decoder family is the ML86112, a compact CVBS

to MIPI CSI-2/LVTTL video decoder that is suitable for automotive camera applications. The

ML86112 supports up to four composite video inputs, allowing it to interface with multiple

cameras and convert their output to a digital MIPI CSI-2 or LVTTL interface for processing

by an automotive SoC or image processor. It also features a high-quality 10-bit analog-to-

digital converter (ADC) with multi-standard support for NTSC and PAL video formats, and

advanced image enhancement features, including noise reduction, edge enhancement, and

automatic white balance. This allows the product to deliver high-quality digital video output

from analog camera sources, while providing flexibility and compatibility with a wide range of

automotive SoCs and image processors. The ML86112 also uses a wettable flank package,

allowing the solderability of the electrodes to be visually confirmed from the side of the

package.

Image credit: ROHM Semiconductor

Both the ML86640TB and ML86112 are fully qualified to meet the rigorous standards of the

automotive industry. This includes an AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification for operation in harsh

automotive environments. Both devices are available in compact, automotive-grade

packages optimized for size and power efficiency–the ML86640TB is available in a 48-pin

TQFP package, while the ML86112 comes in a 32-pin WQFN package.

ROHM video encoders/decoders are also designed for compatibility with leading automotive

SoCs and image processors, including those from leading vendors, including Renesas, NXP,

and TI. This ensures interoperability across the automotive ecosystem, reducing integration

and validation costs for automotive customers.

Key Applications

ROHM’s video encoders and decoders are suitable for a range of automotive video systems,

from infotainment to surround view and backup camera systems.

High-end Infotainment Systems with Analog Video Interfaces

High-end automotive infotainment systems require the ability to interface with both digital

and analog cameras. The ML86640TB video encoder can be used to convert digital video

output from a digital camera to analog video for display on the infotainment system.

The compact size and low power consumption of the ML86640TB make it suitable for

integration into space-constrained head units and camera ECUs. With support for P/I

conversion, the ML86640TB also helps reduce SoC software load in head units and camera

ECUs.

Multi-camera Surround View Systems

Surround view camera systems in high-end vehicles afford drivers a 360-degree view of their

surroundings for improved situational awareness and safety. These systems utilize cameras

located around the vehicle that capture feeds that must be processed and “stitched” together

to create a surround view image. The ML86112's support for up to four analog camera

inputs allows it to efficiently process multiple video streams for a smooth surround view

experience. Its ability to decode high-resolution video at high frame rates ensures that the

surround view image is smooth, detailed, and free of latency.

Analog Backup Camera Systems with Dynamic Overlays

Backup camera systems, now required by law in many countries, have become ubiquitous,

even in entry-level vehicles. While new models use digital cameras and interfaces, there are

still many applications where an analog backup camera is preferred for cost or compatibility.

In these applications, the ML86112 decoder can be used to convert analog video output

from the backup camera to a digital format to be processed by an ADAS ECU. The ECU can

then add dynamic overlays to the video feed, such as parking guidelines or object detection

alerts, before sending the video to the vehicle's infotainment display.

Conclusion

From backup camera systems to ADAS and autonomous driving, video information is

playing an increasingly critical role in enabling features and capabilities that improve vehicle

safety, convenience, and entertainment. However, implementing these advanced video

features in automotive applications presents a number of challenges, from the need to

support a broad range of video formats and interfaces to the harsh environmental and

reliability requirements of the automotive industry. Automotive designers must also balance

the need for high video quality and processing performance with the size, power, and cost

constraints of automotive ECUs and other components.

ROHM’s video encoder/decoders provide a robust solution for automotive video processing

that is optimized for performance, power efficiency, and ease of integration. With products

like the ML86640TB and ML86112, ROHM is enabling automakers to implement advanced

video features in a wide range of applications.