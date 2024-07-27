Addressing Encoding Challenges in Automotive Video with ROHM’s Compact Video Encoders and Decoders

As automotive infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have become
ubiquitous in modern vehicles, the demand for high-quality video processing capabilities has
grown significantly. Incorporating advanced video encoding and decoding capabilities poses
a challenge for engineers and designers to ensure support for diverse formats and interface
and reliable operation in automotive environments, meeting size, power, and cost
constraints, etc.
This white paper explores the key challenges associated with video encoding and decoding
in automotive applications. It examines various implementations, considering factors such as
flexibility, performance, power efficiency, and development complexity. It also introduces
ROHM's compact, high-performance video encoders and decoders for addressing the
challenges of automotive video processing.
Automotive Video Encoding: Digital Video Formats and Interfaces
There are three of the most widely employed color formats for representing video data in
automotive systems: Red, Green, Blue, RGB, is a color space that represents individual
pixels as a combination of red, green, and blue color components; YCbCr is another color
space that separates luminance (Y) and chrominance (Cb/Cr) information, enabling efficient
compression and transmission of video data; BT.656 is a digital video interface standard that
defines the format for transmitting YCbCr 4:2:2 video data over a serial interface. YCbCr
color subsampling formats like 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 are commonly used in automotive video to
reduce bandwidth requirements while maintaining acceptable quality.
Converting between these formats is a common requirement in automotive applications. For
example, a camera sensor may output video data in RGB format, which needs to be
converted to YCbCr for efficient transmission over a MIPI CSI-2 interface. Similarly, a display
module may require video data in RGB, necessitating a conversion from YCbCr back to
RGB.
In addition to these formats, automotive video systems must also support interface
standards for transmitting video data between components. Low-Voltage Differential
Signaling (LVDS) and Camera Serial Interface (MIPI CSI-2) are common interfaces utilized
in automotive applications. LVDS is a high-speed, low-power interface that is typically used
to transmit video between a camera and an electronic control unit (ECU). On the other hand,
MIPI CSI-2 is a high-bandwidth interface for connecting camera sensors to processors.
Another key consideration in automotive video encoding is choosing between interlaced and
progressive scanning methods. In interlaced scanning, each video frame is divided into two
fields—one field containing the odd-numbered lines and the other containing even-numbered
lines. The fields are then captured and displayed alternately, resulting in a higher frame rate.
Progressive scanning, on the other hand, captures and displays each frame in entirety, with
all lines being captured and displayed sequentially.
Interlaced scanning has been widely used in standard analog video systems, as it provides a
way to reduce bandwidth requirements while maintaining acceptable video quality. However,
interlaced video suffers from visual artifacts such as flickering and jagged edges, particularly
when displaying fast-moving content or when viewed on large screens. Progressive
scanning eliminates these artifacts and provides a higher-quality video experience but
requires more bandwidth and processing power.
Making the choice between interlaced and progressive scanning depends on factors such as
the available bandwidth, processing power, and the specific requirements of the application.
For example, a rear-view camera system may use interlaced scanning to reduce bandwidth
requirements and minimize the cost of the camera and associated components. Similarly, an
infotainment system with a large, high-resolution display should require progressive
scanning to provide the best possible video quality.
To support the use of interlaced video in progressive scanning systems, or vice versa, video
encoders and decoders perform progressive to interlaced (P/I) or interlaced to progressive
(I/P) conversion. P/I conversion generates interlaced video fields from a progressive video
source, typically by discarding alternate lines or by using more advanced techniques such as
motion-adaptive deinterlacing. Conversely, I/P conversion generates progressive video
frame data from interlaced video fields by combining the fields or using advanced
techniques, such as motion-compensated deinterlacing.
Encoding System Architectures
The choice of encoding system architecture is another essential consideration in automotive
video applications. Encoding can be performed in a centralized manner, with a single ECU
handling video encoding from multiple sources, or in distributed topography, with each video
source having its own dedicated encoder. Centralized encoding provides benefits in terms of
cost and power efficiency, by sharing encoding hardware, thus reducing the overall number
of components in the system. Although it introduces latency and increases the complexity of
the system because video data is routed from multiple sources to the central encoder,
distributed encoding offers low latency and greater flexibility, with each source having a
dedicated encoder optimized for its specific requirements.
Many automotive video systems support a combination of analog and digital video sources,
requiring the use of hybrid architectures to accommodate both types of signals. For example,
a system may utilize analog cameras for low-cost, legacy applications, while also supporting
digital cameras for high-end applications that require better video quality and more advanced
features. In such cases, the encoder must handle the necessary conversions and processing
to ensure compatibility between the various system components.
Key Requirements and Challenges in Automotive Video Encoding
Automotive video encoding offers a unique set of challenges and requirements that must be
carefully considered when designing video processing systems for vehicles. One of the main
issues is meeting high video quality and processing performance, while maintaining the strict
size, power, and cost constraints of automotive applications.
In terms of video quality, modern automobiles require high resolutions, frame rates, and
color depths to provide clear, detailed video used in various applications such as backup
cameras, surround-view systems, driver monitoring, and more. For example, a backup
camera system may require a resolution of at least 720p at 30 frames per second (fps),
while most high-end surround-view systems require 1080p resolution at 60 fps. Meeting
these requirements can be challenging, especially in systems that require
encoding/decoding of multiple streams.
Many systems are also starting to require support for high dynamic range (HDR) to improve
low-light performance and overall image quality. HDR allows the camera to capture a wider
range of brightness levels, from deep shadows to bright highlights, in a single frame. This is
important in situations where the camera needs to deal with challenging lighting conditions,
such as bright sunlight, dark tunnels, or rapidly changing shadows. To support HDR, video
encoders must be able to process and compress the increased amount of data captured by
the HDR sensor, which can be up to 20 bits per pixel compared to 8-10 bits for standard
dynamic range video. Moreover, the video decoder must be able to accurately reproduce the
content on a display, while supporting HDR-specific metadata and tone mapping techniques.
Latency is another consideration for applications that require real-time video processing and
display. For example, a backup camera must provide low-latency video for safe operation of
the vehicle. Similarly, a driver monitoring system must be able to quickly detect and respond
to changes in a driver's behavior, such as drowsiness or distraction. To minimize the latency,
video encoding systems must be designed with careful consideration of the entire
processing pipeline, from capture to display. This involves the use of specialized low-latency
interfaces, such as MIPI CSI-2, as well as optimized pipelines that minimize the number of
buffer stages and processing steps.
Automotive components must be designed to withstand the harsh environmental conditions
typical under the hood of modern vehicles. This includes exposure to extreme temperatures,
humidity, vibration, and EMI. For reliable operation under these conditions, automotive-grade
components and design practices must be selected. Automotive-grade video encoders and
decoders are qualified to meet the standards of the AEC-Q100, which specifies
requirements for ICs in automotive systems, such as temperature range, humidity, and other
stresses.
Automotive video processing components must also meet safety and reliability requirements.
In particular, for systems used in safety-critical applications, such as backup cameras, driver
monitoring systems, and autonomous driving, components may need to be designed to meet
functional safety standards such as ISO 26262. The specific requirements will depend on the
Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). For example, a backup camera might be assigned
the ASIL-B designation, which requires a higher level of fault tolerance and redundancy than
a non-safety-critical system.
Making Trade-offs: Size, Integration, and Power Constraints
Modern automobiles have limited space for electronic components and must integrate video
encoders with components like displays, cameras, ECUs, etc. To meet space constraints
and achieve easier integration, automotive video processing systems must utilize compact,
highly integrated components that can be easily mounted on a PCB or integrated seamlessly
into a larger module. For example, System-on-Chip (SoC) devices that integrate multiple
functions, such as video encoding, image processing, and interface support, can minimize
the size and complexity of the encoder. Similarly, compact connector and mounting solutions
can simplify integration and reduce the overall size of the system. Flexibility and scalability
are also key in automotive video encoding, as vehicles need support for multiple video
sources and formats. To offer this flexibility, encoding systems can use programmable or
configurable components that can be easily adapted to different video formats and
resolutions.
Power usage is another key aspect of automotive video applications, since automakers have
limited power budgets and need to prioritize power for essential systems such as propulsion
and safety. To minimize power consumption, automotive encoder/decoder systems must be
designed using power-efficient components and techniques, such as low-power processing
cores, clock gating, power islands, etc., to lower the power usage when not in use. Hardware
accelerators and optimized software algorithms can also lower processing requirements, and
subsequently, power consumption.
Evaluating Automotive Video Encoder Implementations
When designing automotive video encoder systems, engineers have several implementation
options to choose from, each with its advantages and limitations. One approach is to perform
the encoding in software running on a general-purpose application processor. This approach
affords maximum flexibility, as the encoding algorithms and parameters can be modified with
software to support various video formats, resolutions, and quality settings.
However, encoding on general-purpose processors affects performance and power
efficiency as it is a computationally-intensive process that requires high processing power
and memory bandwidth. Running encoding software on such processors consumes a large
portion of its resources, leaving limited headroom for other tasks. Moreover, general-purpose
processors are not designed for video encoding workloads, which can lead to inefficient use
of resources and higher power consumption compared to using dedicated encoding
hardware.
To overcome the inefficiencies of software-based encoding on general-purpose processors,
automotive video systems can utilize dedicated video encoding ASICs—fixed-function
devices optimized for video encoding tasks. These ASICs provide high performance and
efficiency in a compact, power-efficient package and incorporate specialized hardware
accelerators and optimized memory architectures. The accelerators within these ASICs
perform tasks such as motion estimation, transform and entropy coding much more
efficiently than general-purpose processors or FPGAs. In addition, video encoding ASICs
are designed with the requirements of automotive systems in mind, including support for
automotive-grade temperature ranges, reliability, and EMI immunity. This simplifies the
design and validation of video systems, since the ASIC can be integrated into the system
without requiring major modifications.
Compact Automotive Video Encoders and Decoders from ROHM
ROHM Semiconductor has developed a family of compact, high-performance video
encoders and decoders that are specifically optimized for automotive applications. A key
product in this family is the ML86640TB, a highly integrated NTSC/PAL video encoder
offering a single-chip solution for converting digital video signals to analog composite video
output.
Image credit: ROHM Semiconductor
The ML86640TB supports multiple digital video input formats, including 24-bit RGB/YCbCr,
16/8-bit YCbCr, and BT.656, providing flexibility and compatibility with a variety of sources. It
also offers advanced video processing capabilities, including built-in color space conversion,
P/I conversion, and video parameter adjustment. This ability allows the encoder to optimize
quality and performance for applications, without requiring external components.
Another product in ROHM's video encoder/decoder family is the ML86112, a compact CVBS
to MIPI CSI-2/LVTTL video decoder that is suitable for automotive camera applications. The
ML86112 supports up to four composite video inputs, allowing it to interface with multiple
cameras and convert their output to a digital MIPI CSI-2 or LVTTL interface for processing
by an automotive SoC or image processor. It also features a high-quality 10-bit analog-to-
digital converter (ADC) with multi-standard support for NTSC and PAL video formats, and
advanced image enhancement features, including noise reduction, edge enhancement, and
automatic white balance. This allows the product to deliver high-quality digital video output
from analog camera sources, while providing flexibility and compatibility with a wide range of
automotive SoCs and image processors. The ML86112 also uses a wettable flank package,
allowing the solderability of the electrodes to be visually confirmed from the side of the
package.
Image credit: ROHM Semiconductor
Both the ML86640TB and ML86112 are fully qualified to meet the rigorous standards of the
automotive industry. This includes an AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification for operation in harsh
automotive environments. Both devices are available in compact, automotive-grade
packages optimized for size and power efficiency–the ML86640TB is available in a 48-pin
TQFP package, while the ML86112 comes in a 32-pin WQFN package.
ROHM video encoders/decoders are also designed for compatibility with leading automotive
SoCs and image processors, including those from leading vendors, including Renesas, NXP,
and TI. This ensures interoperability across the automotive ecosystem, reducing integration
and validation costs for automotive customers.
Key Applications
ROHM’s video encoders and decoders are suitable for a range of automotive video systems,
from infotainment to surround view and backup camera systems.
High-end Infotainment Systems with Analog Video Interfaces
High-end automotive infotainment systems require the ability to interface with both digital
and analog cameras. The ML86640TB video encoder can be used to convert digital video
output from a digital camera to analog video for display on the infotainment system.
The compact size and low power consumption of the ML86640TB make it suitable for
integration into space-constrained head units and camera ECUs. With support for P/I
conversion, the ML86640TB also helps reduce SoC software load in head units and camera
ECUs.
Multi-camera Surround View Systems
Surround view camera systems in high-end vehicles afford drivers a 360-degree view of their
surroundings for improved situational awareness and safety. These systems utilize cameras
located around the vehicle that capture feeds that must be processed and “stitched” together
to create a surround view image. The ML86112's support for up to four analog camera
inputs allows it to efficiently process multiple video streams for a smooth surround view
experience. Its ability to decode high-resolution video at high frame rates ensures that the
surround view image is smooth, detailed, and free of latency.
Analog Backup Camera Systems with Dynamic Overlays
Backup camera systems, now required by law in many countries, have become ubiquitous,
even in entry-level vehicles. While new models use digital cameras and interfaces, there are
still many applications where an analog backup camera is preferred for cost or compatibility.
In these applications, the ML86112 decoder can be used to convert analog video output
from the backup camera to a digital format to be processed by an ADAS ECU. The ECU can
then add dynamic overlays to the video feed, such as parking guidelines or object detection
alerts, before sending the video to the vehicle's infotainment display.
Conclusion
From backup camera systems to ADAS and autonomous driving, video information is
playing an increasingly critical role in enabling features and capabilities that improve vehicle
safety, convenience, and entertainment. However, implementing these advanced video
features in automotive applications presents a number of challenges, from the need to
support a broad range of video formats and interfaces to the harsh environmental and
reliability requirements of the automotive industry. Automotive designers must also balance
the need for high video quality and processing performance with the size, power, and cost
constraints of automotive ECUs and other components.
ROHM’s video encoder/decoders provide a robust solution for automotive video processing
that is optimized for performance, power efficiency, and ease of integration. With products
like the ML86640TB and ML86112, ROHM is enabling automakers to implement advanced
video features in a wide range of applications.
