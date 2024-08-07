Roger Willbanks discusses Hank Williams’ legendary “Snake Charmer” Cobra at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week 2024

Welcome to Automotive Industries, where today we have the distinct pleasure of speaking with Roger Willbanks, a renowned Vintage and Collector Car Specialist for RM Sotheby’s. Roger, with decades of experience in the classic car industry, brings unparalleled insight into some of the most iconic and historically significant vehicles ever crafted. Today, we dive into a remarkable story surrounding one such vehicle: the Hank Williams “Snake Charmer” Cobra, which is poised to create waves at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week 2024.

The “Snake Charmer” Cobra, a unique and storied Shelby 289 Cobra, stands as a testament to the extraordinary bond between a car and its owner. Owned and meticulously preserved by Hank Williams for over 60 years, this vehicle is more than just a car—it is a living piece of history. Hank Williams, a WWII hero and accomplished musician, navigated the civil rights era to become a celebrated figure in the racing community. His journey with this Cobra, from a showroom in 1965 to nearly 400 races and over 260 awards, encapsulates a legacy of perseverance, passion, and performance.

In this interview, Roger Willbanks sheds light on what makes the “Snake Charmer” Cobra a standout among vintage cars. He shares the story of Williams’ determination to own this Cobra against societal odds, its untouched original condition despite extensive racing history, and the trove of original documents and memorabilia accompanying it. Willbanks also reflects on the deep friendship between Williams and Carroll Shelby, highlighted by the gifting of Shelby’s Le Mans team shirt, which earned Williams the nickname “Snake Charmer.”

Join us as we explore the fascinating tale of this Cobra, its significance in the collector car market, and the indelible mark it has left on automotive history.

Automotive Industries interview with Roger Willbanks, Vintage and Collector Car Specialist for RM Sotheby’s

Automotive Industries: Hi Roger, can you tell us about the significance of the Hank Williams “Snake Charmer” Cobra being offered at RM Sotheby’s Monterey Car Week 2024?

Willbanks: This is a one-of-a-kind Cobra owned and cherished and preserved its entire life by a one-of-a-kind man. Where both car and man formed a bond over 60 years to become legend together on the track, on the road, and at the shows where Hank Williams’ shared this bond with everyone who appreciates great cars and a great story.

Automotive Industries: What makes the “Snake Charmer” Cobra a unique and historic icon among other vintage cars?

Willbanks: It is incredibly rare to have a car to begin with that has only been owned and driven by one man for 60 years. Let alone a car that is a rare and iconic Shelby 289 Cobra that was raced by that one man 400 times and has never been restored.

Automotive Industries: Could you share more about Hank Williams’ journey in acquiring this rare 1 of 3 Princess Blue 289 Mk II Cobra?

Willbanks: Hank Williams was an African-American man at the height of the civil rights movement who wanted to buy an American sports car to drive to work on weekdays and race on weekends. As was customary at the time, his first choice was a Corvette. When he went to his local Chevrolet dealer to look for a new Corvette early Spring in 1965, none of the salesmen would acknowledge or approach him, so he turned around and left. He then drove to the nearest Ford dealer and saw this Princess Blue Cobra sitting on the showroom floor and it was love at first sight. An eager young salesman looking to make his first sale wrote up the sales order and anxiously took Hank’s deposit. Hank came by the dealership a day or two later to pay the balance owed and pick up the car but it was missing. The sales manager said the car was gone because it was not supposed to be sold and was on display for promotional purposes only. Hank told him he had a signed contract and they could either bring him his Cobra or he would bring his lawyer. Hank’s Cobra reappeared at the dealership shortly after and the rest is history.

Automotive Industries: How did Hank Williams’ background as a WWII hero and musician influence his racing career and connection with the Cobra?

Willbanks: Hank Williams was a man who loved his country and the freedoms he fought for on the beaches of Normandy. He was also a real renaissance man who fully explored his well-earned freedoms – from playing jazz in the LA clubs late on Friday and Saturday nights to racing the Cobra fast the next morning while challenging himself and the other drivers to perform their best. He lived his life to the fullest and shared his passions with all those around him – and few cars in that era expressed passion like a fire breathing Cobra could.

Automotive Industries: The car has been raced nearly 400 times and won over 260 awards. What does this extensive racing history say about the car’s performance and durability?

Willbanks: It is unheard of that a car could be raced competitively so many times without being damaged significantly or an engine blown at some point. Tribute this purely to the car being an amazing performer that could win without breaking and the gentleman driver who maintained and cared for his Cobra so it could run every weekend; while also respecting his car and the other drivers around him to never put car and driver in harm’s way. Most Cobras have not been so lucky…these cars had big powerful engines with lightweight aluminum bodies and were pushed beyond car and driver’s limits, resulting in so many Cobras being rebuilt or reconstructed from wrecked remains. This car is a unicorn in Cobra circles retaining its original chassis, body panels, and its original 289 engine that now has around 140,000 miles.

Automotive Industries: What original documents and memorabilia are included with the sale of the “Snake Charmer” Cobra, and why are they important?

Willbanks: It still has its original title in Hank Williams name from 1965 in the original envelope, an impressive history file, including, remarkably, the remnants of the original build sheet listing the original engine number, the original Buyer Form and Cobra New Car Warranty, a 1968 Williams pink slip from back when they were pink, an original Cobra brochure; a collection of over 260 trophies and awards; Hank’s iconic racing jacket covered in pins and period Cobra and racing patches from SCCA and various circuits; and, of course, that shirt. Once you see these memorabilia items it is like experiencing a 60-year history lesson and then your understand what this car and the man behind the wheel were all about.

Automotive Industries: The Cobra retains its original engine, body, and chassis. How rare is it to find a race car in such unrestored, original condition?

Willbanks: I have never seen another car that was used in competition, raced as much as this car has been raced, and driven as many miles as this car has been driven, and used as continuously for 60 years as this car has been used, that presents originality and survivability like this car does. This car is far from perfect, but the 1960’s Red Naugahyde interior and Silver Mink paint glows with a beautiful patina that displays the gentle bumps and bruises this car earned from decades of use on the track.

Automotive Industries: Hank Williams earned the nickname “Snake Charmer” and received Carroll Shelby’s Le Mans Team shirt. Can you tell us more about their relationship and the significance of this shirt?

Willbanks: Over the decades Hank and Carroll formed a close friendship. They both loved to tell a good story and the respect each had for one another was paramount. Not to mention they both were two of the greatest Shelby brand ambassadors in history. So on one particular occasion when the two of them were hanging out swapping stories, Hank noticed Carroll had his factory Cobra team shirt with him that he had previously worn for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Most any of us would have just stared and admired the shirt, but Hank had no fear and a smooth tongue and talked Shelby into giving him his shirt right then and there. In one of the few moments of weakness in Shelby’s life, Carroll obliged and gave Hank his shirt which instantly earned Hank the nickname “snake charmer” – Hank wore that shirt to every Shelby event and car show from that point forward and confessed to having never washed it…

Automotive Industries: What impact do you think the sale of this legendary Cobra will have on the collector car market and Cobra enthusiasts worldwide?

Willbanks: Every now and then a car comes to market that transcends all others of its kind due to its significance and history. That kind of car creates its own market, which is the case with CSX 2227. However, anytime you raise the bar in the collector car market, it helps send a message to help support and strengthen the market as a whole. Every Cobra enthusiast knows Hank Williams’ “Snake Charmer” Cobra is being sold by RM Sotheby’s in Monterey on Saturday night August 17th – and they will all be watching…and some bidding with the hope to start the next chapter in the life of this legendary car