Fusion Processing Announces Readiness for Commercialisation of Automated Trucks and Buses

Fusion Processing Ltd, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, today at CENEX gave a presentation on why the time is now ripe to discuss the commercialisation of autonomous trucks, buses and material handling vehicles. With significant advancements in technology and regulatory frameworks, the company is poised to bring its cutting-edge solutions to the market, promising a transformative impact on the logistics and transportation sectors.

The convergence of key factors makes this an optimal time to plan the commercialisation of autonomous trucks and buses. The recently enacted Automated Vehicle Act 2024 has laid down a legal framework that supports the deployment of autonomous vehicles on public roads. This, combined with Fusion Processing’s technological advancements, positions the company to lead the way in revolutionising commercial transportation.

At the CENEX show, Fusion Processing’s automated drive system, CAVstar, is being featured in a Bradshaw EV T800 Tow Tractor. This vehicle recently completed successful trials at a large industrial site, operating both autonomously and with a remote safety driver. Following these trials, the automated EV T800 Tow Tractor is set to go on sale in 2025.

Automated trucks and buses offer significant advantages that align well with the specific needs of logistics and public transport operators. One of the key benefits is their ability to drive repeat routes with consistency and efficiency. This ensures reliable service delivery, which is crucial for maintaining operational flow and meeting customer expectations.

Another major advantage is that the Automated Drive technology is specifically designed for professional operators rather than consumers. This focus makes it ideal for commercial applications, where safety and reliability are of critical importance. By catering to the needs of experienced operators, automated vehicles can deliver a higher level of performance in complex on-highway and in-yard environments.

Adherence to timetables is another critical feature of automated vehicles. Their ability to strictly follow schedules enhances operational efficiency and reliability, which is particularly beneficial for logistics and public transport services. This precision helps in maintaining smooth operations and reducing delays.

In addition, the gentle driving style of autonomous vehicles leads to reduced tire and brake wear, as well as lower emissions. These factors not only contribute to significant cost savings but also support environmental sustainability by minimising the ecological impact of the vehicles.

Fusion Processing uniquely brings a wealth of real-world experience to the sector. For example over 85,000 kilometres (52,800 miles) of real-world on-highway service in all weather conditions and mixed traffic environments using large 12-meter buses. The company has already worked in close partnership with the UK’s two largest bus operators and has demonstrated the robustness and reliability of its automated drive system, CAVstar. This extensive experience also provides a valuable read-across for the deployment of automated trucks, as the challenges faced in bus operations closely mirror those in logistics.

“We are fast approaching a pivotal moment in the evolution of transportation,” said Jim Hutchinson, CEO of Fusion Processing. “The combination of our technology progress and the supportive legal environment mean that it’s time for operators of commercial vehicle fleets to plan for the availability of these vehicles over the next three to four years – – much sooner than previously expected. Fusion Processing is ready to lead this transformation, bringing safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions to the transportation industry.”

Fusion Processing invites logistics operators, public transport providers, and other stakeholders to explore the immense potential of autonomous trucks, buses and material handling vehicles. The company is committed to working closely with industry partners to ensure a smooth transition to this new era of transportation.

Fusion Processing was founded in 2012 to design and build advanced systems for the automation of vehicles, and technology to improve vehicle safety. World leaders in automated driving systems, situational awareness and control systems technology, Fusion Processing’s products have clocked up over 2 million kilometres of service.

Innovations include CAVstar® a full level 4 capable automated drive system, and CycleEyeCMS, a mirror replacement system for buses and trucks, designed and developed in house at their Bristol, UK headquarters. With numerous vehicles taking part in technology trials and commercial operations today, Fusion is driving road safety and enabling a new generation of autonomous vehicle systems that are set to transform the automotive industry.