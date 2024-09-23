ROHM’s New N-Channel MOSFETs Offer High Mounting Reliability in Automotive Applications

ROHM has released N-channel MOSFETs – RF9x120BKFRA / RQ3xxx0BxFRA / RD3x0xxBKHRB – featuring low ON-resistance ideal for a variety of automotive applications, including motors for doors and seat positioning, as well as LED headlights. Sales have begun with 10 models across 3 package types, with plans to expand the lineup in the future.

The automotive sector is seeing a surge in the number of electronic components, driven by the demand for enhanced safety and convenience. At the same time, there is a pressing need for improved power efficiency to optimize fuel and electricity consumption. Especially for MOSFETs essential for switching applications in automotive systems, there is a growing requirement for lower ON resistance to minimize loss and heat generation.

ROHM, which has been supplying low ON-resistance MOSFETs for consumer and industrial equipment, has now extended this technology to the automotive sector. Adapting cutting-edge medium voltage processes to meet the stringent reliability requirements of automotive products allowed us to develop 10 N-channel MOSFET models characterized by low ON resistance.

Offered in voltage ratings of 40V, 60V, and 100V, the new products incorporate a split-gate structure to achieve low ON-resistance, contributing to higher efficiency operation in automotive applications. All models are qualified under the AEC-Q101 automotive reliability standard, guaranteeing exceptional high reliability.

Users can select from among three package types, depending on the application. For space-constrained sets like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the compact DFN2020Y7LSAA (2.0mm × 2.0mm) and HSMT8AG (3.3mm × 3.3mm) packages are ideal. For automotive power applications, the widely used TO-252 (DPAK) package (6.6mm × 10.0mm) is also available. In addition, ROHM has further enhanced mounting reliability by utilizing wettable flank technology for the DFN2020Y7LSAA package and gull-wing leads for the TO-252 package.

Going forward, ROHM plans to expand its lineup of medium-voltage N-channel MOSFETs to provide even greater miniaturization and higher efficiency in automotive applications. Mass production of the DFN3333 (3.3mm × 3.3mm) and HPLF5060 (5.0mm × 6.0mm) packages is scheduled for October 2024, followed by 80V products in 2025. P-channel products are also scheduled for future release.