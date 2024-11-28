Battery pack solutions from PPG

PPG provides thermal gap fillers and thermally conductive adhesives applied between cells, modules, and cooling plates.

While there has been a slow down in the momentum of electric vehicle sales in many markets, the world’s leading OEMs remain committed to the switch away from using internal combustion engines to propel vehicles.

This has accelerated innovation in the design and manufacturing of electric battery packs for electric vehicles (EVs). Significant challenges include system performance, durability, safety, and cost.

PPG, which is known for its range of coating products that enhance the protection and aesthetics of vehicles, is now playing a pivotal role in aiding OEMs and battery and component manufacturers in expediting the advancement of future automotive and automotive powertrain systems.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked David Fetterman, PPG Global Automotive Segment Director, what solutions for electrification PPG focuses on.

Fetterman: We are actively developing a comprehensive array of solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of battery packs. Our primary focus includes advanced battery fire protection, thermal conductive adhesives, thermal gap fillers, dielectric isolation coatings, and shielding coating solutions.

These offerings can function independently or in combination to deliver innovative solutions tailored to market demands.

AI: Does the company offer solutions for bonding of dissimilar materials?

Fetterman: PPG provides a diverse selection of 1K and 2K materials specifically engineered to bond a wide range of metals and plastics. We have crafted specialized solutions for mixed material plastic bonding applications.

Additionally, we are actively developing an extensive range of adhesives and sealants that will enable versatile multi-material adhesion across metals, alloys, plastics, and composites.

AI: How would these solutions improve structural strength and rigidity?

Fetterman: Adhesives and sealants are increasingly replacing mechanical fasteners in automotive manufacturing due to their numerous advantages. They enhance rigidity, strength, fatigue life, and impact resistance, while also contributing to comfort and aesthetics.

By reinforcing thinner metal sheets, adhesives and sealants allow for the construction of lighter vehicle bodies without sacrificing structural integrity. This combination of reduced metal thickness and low density can result in significant weight savings.

PPG offers a wide range of low-density adhesives and sealants tailored for various applications in the body and paint shop, further supporting lightweighting initiatives.

AI: How important is it to identify improved technology and introduce new products through customer collaboration?

Fetterman: For PPG, customer collaboration is essential for fostering innovation and maintaining a competitive advantage. This collaborative approach enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of product development, ensuring that our offerings align with market demands and customer expectations.

By actively engaging with customers, we boost satisfaction and loyalty, reduce risks by identifying potential issues early on, and facilitate timely adjustments. Additionally, staying attuned to customer feedback and market trends allows us to swiftly adapt and introduce relevant products.

Overall, customer collaboration is critical for driving innovation, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening customer relationships.

AI: What are the greatest challenges facing manufacturers of automotive adhesives and sealants?

Fetterman: The primary short-term challenge facing all automotive suppliers is market volatility, which is leading to decreased global automobile production, with regional impacts varying significantly.

Supply chain disruptions, including raw material shortages and logistical challenges, continue to affect the industry.

Stricter environmental regulations, especially concerning VOC emissions, require ongoing innovation and adaptation to meet compliance standards.

Moreover, the rapid transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) necessitates specialized adhesives and sealants tailored for thermal management and performance. Suppliers must remain agile as this dynamic sector continues to evolve.

AI: Is there an urgent need for ‘broad bake’ adhesives that can achieve high strengths over a wide range of cure times and temperatures?

Fetterman: The electrification of drivetrains has intensified the demand for adhesives and sealants with broad bake capabilities. Electric vehicles (EVs) often feature heavy construction segments for battery protection, which require more energy to heat, leading to cold spots during the curing process.

Broad bake adhesives provide consistent performance without necessitating increased energy consumption or reduced line speed. These materials also offer advantages such as protection against overbake and underbake conditions, improved production efficiency by accelerating assembly lines, and a reduced energy footprint by lowering curing temperatures.

AI: What areas are you focusing on with your new materials?

Fetterman: In the automotive industry, a common goal is to minimize carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Many original equipment manufacturers have publicly stated their commitment to achieving carbon neutrality between 2040 and 2050. PPG is dedicated to supporting our customers in reaching these targets by introducing innovative materials that significantly reduce energy requirements during curing while ensuring optimal performance.

AI: What does your dielectric coatings systems for EV battery packs offer in terms of performance consistency, durability, and enhanced safety?

Fetterman: Our dielectric coatings are used in place of film and/or tape solutions to eliminate gaps, bubbles, seam failures and edge protection issues, and to support high throughput and automated application.

PPG provides a comprehensive range of dielectric coating options designed to support, protect, and potentially enhance the performance of battery packs.

Each component of the battery pack serves a distinct function, presenting unique challenges and requirements that our coating systems must address.

From high corrosion-resistant coatings for battery enclosures to flexible coatings for cooling tubes and adaptivity for battery cells requiring UV protection for heat sensitivity, PPG delivers tailored solutions across the spectrum.

AI: What applications do you cover with your PPG Fire protection solutions?

Fetterman: PPG’s fire protection solutions include the CORACHAR™ and CORAGUARD™ battery fire protection coatings. These technologies are designed to safeguard electric vehicle passengers and provide burn-through protection for battery components such as lids, covers, and trays, significantly mitigating the risks of thermal runaway incidents.

Our coatings are highly conformable, accommodating diverse battery pack designs as they grow increasingly complex. They have a proven track record for mass-scale automated spray application and can withstand rigorous aging tests within the automotive industry.

AI: Can PPG’s thermal interface materials support and enhance all battery thermal management strategies?

Fetterman: PPG has developed targeted thermal management solutions that enhance the assembly and thermal performance of EV battery packs. Key products include thermal gap fillers and thermally conductive adhesives, applied between cells, modules, and cooling plates.

PPG’s Coratherm® products offer high throughput, low-defect applications, reduced abrasion, and favorable total applied costs, aligning with diverse battery thermal management requirements.

AI: What do you offer for impact and corrosion protection?

Fetterman: PPG offers an extensive selection of epoxy-based adhesives designed for impact performance, enabling lightweight but crash-worthy automotive designs.

For corrosion protection in the electrification sphere, we provide a comprehensive range of proven POWERCRON® electrocoats, well-suited for automated processing across various metal surfaces, delivering uniform film builds alongside impact and corrosion resistance.

Furthermore, PPG is developing advanced solutions to prevent ecoat fire self-ignition within battery enclosures. Our innovative Powercron HD electrocoat technology aims to enhance flame resistance and is currently in the testing phase.