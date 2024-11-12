BorgWarner Announces CEO Succession Plan

BorgWarner Inc. announced that its Board of Directors approved a leadership

succession plan whereby Joseph Fadool, BorgWarner’s Executive Vice President

and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief

Executive Officer and a member of BorgWarner’s Board of Directors effective

at the close of business on February 6, 2025. At that time, Frédéric

Lissalde will retire from his role as President and CEO and step down from

the Board of Directors. To support a seamless transition, Mr. Lissalde will

serve in an advisory role until August 30, 2025.

Alexis P. Michas, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said,

“As CEO, Fred has reshaped our product portfolio and set BorgWarner on a

path to lead the world’s energy transition to electrified vehicles. Fred has

been an exceptional leader and embodies our beliefs, values and innovative

culture. We believe Fred’s passion for our business and customer focus have

positioned the company for success for years to come. We look forward to

celebrating his career over the coming months as we transition to our next

CEO and send Fred off to a well-deserved retirement.”

Michas continued, “Today’s announcement reflects the Board’s thoughtful

approach to succession planning. Joe has been a trusted member of our

leadership team for 14 years, and we are excited to name him as BorgWarner’s

next President and CEO. Having served as a President of four business units,

Joe has an incredibly deep understanding of our industry, technology focused

product portfolio, operations, culture and strong customer relationships.

This makes Joe very well prepared to lead BorgWarner to achieve new levels

of success and value creation for our stakeholders.”

Mr. Lissalde said, “It has been a privilege to work alongside our talented

BorgWarner team for 25 years, and I am incredibly proud of all we have

accomplished. Together, we have carefully curated a resilient portfolio of

market leading technologies that are accelerating the world’s transition to

electrification, which we believe will be successful under different

regional powertrain adoption scenarios. I know that Joe will step seamlessly

into the CEO role and continue guiding BorgWarner to even greater heights.

His track record of operational excellence and dynamic thinking make him the

right person for the role, and I am excited to follow the Company’s

continued success with him at the helm.”

Mr. Fadool said, “Fred has been an incredible mentor to me, and I am honored

to be appointed the next CEO of BorgWarner. Over the last 14 years, I have

worked closely with BorgWarner’s talented workforce and our customers to

solve the world’s propulsion problems in new and innovative ways. I believe

BorgWarner’s world-class product portfolio, innovative and customer-centric

culture, and strong operating model position the company well to drive

favorable business results for many years. As we look to capture growth

opportunities ahead, we will stay focused on enhancing our strong product

portfolio, efficiently managing our costs to stay competitive and supporting

our dynamic teams around the globe to deliver value to our customers. We

believe this focus will further strengthen our product leadership position.

The future for BorgWarner is bright and I’m incredibly excited to get

started in my new role.”

About Joseph Fadool

Joseph Fadool joined BorgWarner in 2010 and has held a number of top

positions across the

Company, including Chief Operating Officer and President and General Manager

of Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems, Morse Systems and TorqTransfer

Systems, the precursor to PowerDrive Systems. Prior to joining BorgWarner,

Mr. Fadool worked at Continental Automotive Systems as Vice President for

North American Electronic Operations and at Ford Motor Company. Mr. Fadool

holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Lawrence

Technological University and a Master of Science in computer and electronic

controls from Wayne State University.