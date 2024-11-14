US Army Awards ANELLO Photonics Contract Phase II SBIR Topic “xTech Search 7 SBIR Finalist Open Topic Competition”

ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the SiPhOG™ and a leading provider of cutting-edge integrated silicon photonics solutions for navigation in GPS-denied environments today announced that it has been awarded a Phase II SBIR contract for the U.S. Army. During the eighteen-month period, ANELLO will demonstrate the capabilities of its innovative silicon photonics optical gyroscope technology and sensor fusion technology for navigation in environments without GPS.

The Phase II SBIR award enables ANELLO to showcase to the U.S. Army its cutting-edge integrated silicon photonics technology together with its products using the ANELLO AI-based sensor fusion engine. This will ensure that the U.S. Army platforms can maintain high-accuracy navigation in challenging GPS-denied situations.

“We are excited to work with the U.S. Army and provide them access to our innovative and cutting-edge SiPhOG technology,” said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. “Within this program, the U.S. Army can directly evaluate and experience first-hand the benefits of the ANELLO products for navigation in GPS-denied or contested environments.”

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Trucking, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and National Security space.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO’s technology portfolio spans over 28 issued patents, over 44 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

For more information visit www.anellophotonics.com.