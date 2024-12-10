HARMAN Automotive named ‘Best Supplier’ at the CDN People Awards 2024

HARMAN Automotive is celebrating success having been named “Best Supplier” at the 2024 CDN People Awards, a prestigious annual award ceremony hosted by Car Design News that recognizes excellence in automotive design globally.

The CDN People Awards’ expert judging panel selected the HARMAN Automotive Design Team for its collaborative approach with its OEM customers and suppliers to deliver industry-first solutions and award-winning product experiences.

“We’re thrilled to have received the ‘Best Supplier’ honors at the CDN People Awards,” said Philipp Siebourg, Senior Director, HARMAN Automotive Design. “The entire HARMAN Automotive Design Team has made such incredible strides in recent years, enabling us to become a globally recognized team supporting the industry to deliver next-generation experiences. It’s a huge collaborative effort by all our creative talent from CMF team to the UX designers and everyone in-between; I’m honored to accept this award on the entire team’s behalf and thank every single person for all their incredible hard work.”

HARMAN’s in-house design team comprises over 200 multi-disciplinary creatives across the globe with expertise in UX/UI, motion and industrial design that enables it to craft beautiful experiences, leading-edge solutions and award-winning products. Collaboration is at the heart of HARMAN’s creativity—between its own internal teams and with its OEM partners and suppliers. Its worldwide reputation has resulted in long-standing customer relationships, with its exceptional work including bespoke digital experiences and crafting holistic interior acoustic landscapes for leading global automakers. Recognized for innovation and agility, the HARMAN team enhances automotive in-cabin experiences, prioritizing safety, precision, quality, wellbeing, and communication.

The CDN People Award celebrations took place on December 5, 2024, at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. Organized by Car Design News—the leading resource for car design professionals globally—and now in its third year, the annual awards celebrate the automotive design teams and individuals of all levels behind today’s mobility, spanning UX, exteriors, interiors, lighting, along with color, material and finish design (CMF). A panel of esteemed car designers and experts from leading automotive companies reviewed a record-breaking roster of more than 200 entries to determine the worthy winners.

HARMAN Automotive also played an important role as VIP Host for this year’s awards, helping facilitate connections amongst the expert judging panel and VIPs, allowing them to meet, network and share insights, and ensure a transparent and engaging judging process.

To learn more about HARMAN Automotive visit: https://car.harman.com/

To learn more about Huemen, HARMAN’s in-house design team, visit: https://www.huemendesign.com/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.