Hyundai Mobis Selects BlackBerry QNX to Power Next-Generation Digital Cockpit Platform

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced Hyundai Mobis, a subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group, has selected BlackBerry QNX to power its next-generation digital cockpit platform.

Hyundai Mobis will use the QNX® Hypervisor for Safety and QNX® Advanced Virtualization Frameworks (QAVF) to provide a safe, secure and reliable software foundation for its next generation digital cockpit platform, which is expected to be commercialized by many of the company’s OEM customers. Designed to deliver a more personalized and interactive driving experience, the platform seamlessly integrates multiple screens and components including a digital cluster and infotainment system along with a rich ecosystem of safety applications.

“Hyundai Mobis is committed to making it as easy as possible for automakers to bring futuristic cars to life with intuitive, intelligent, safe technologies,” said Sung-Hoon Lee, SVP of Sales Division at Hyundai Mobis. “With BlackBerry QNX technology underpinning our next generation digital cockpit platform, together we are helping to deliver a smarter and more technologically sophisticated future for drivers and passengers alike, without sacrificing safety, security or reliability.”

Certified to ISO 26262 – ASIL D, the automotive industry’s highest functional safety standard, the QNX Hypervisor for Safety allows for multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating system environments (ie: Linux, Android) to be consolidated onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development time and long-term costs of ownership while enabling industry-leading safety and security.

“As the market leader in safety-certified embedded software for the automotive sector, BlackBerry QNX remains dedicated to delivering a safe, reliable, and secure software foundation for our partners,” said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry QNX. “We’re confident that automakers worldwide will embrace Hyundai Mobis’ cutting-edge digital cockpit platform as they enhance the safety and personalization of the in-car experience and we look forward to strengthening our partnership and advancing the next generation of intelligent vehicle technologies.”

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX, visit BlackBerry.QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company’s software powers over 255M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry QNX and follow @QNX News

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company’s products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/