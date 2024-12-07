ROHM’s EcoSiC Technology Adopted in COSEL’s HFA/HCA Series 3.5kW Output AC-DC Power Supply Units

ROHM Semiconductor announced the adoption of its EcoSiC™ products, including SiC MOSFETs and SiC Schottky barrier diodes (SBDs) in the HFA/HCA series of 3.5kW output AC-DC power supply units for 3-phase applications from COSEL, a leading power supply manufacturer in Japan. Incorporating ROHM’s SiC MOSFETs and SiC SBDs into the forced-air-cooled HFA series and conduction-cooled HCA series achieves up to 94% efficiency. The HCA series has been mass produced since 2023, while the HFA series began mass production in 2024.

Many industrial applications that handle high power in the industrial sector, including MRI machines and CO2 lasers, require 3-phase power supplies that differ from the single-phase power supplies used in households. COSEL’s AC-DC power supply units – equipped with ROHM’s EcoSiC technology that excels in high-temperature, high-frequency, high-voltage environments – are compatible with 3-phase power supplies from 200VAC to 480VAC, contributing to improved power supply efficiency across a wide range of industrial equipment worldwide.

Jun Uchida, General Manager, New Product Development Dept. 2, COSEL Co., Ltd.

“The HFA/HCA series achieves high efficiency, despite delivering a high-power output of 3.5kW, by incorporating ROHM’s low-loss SiC power devices. Operating at high input voltages typically poses a challenge in reducing losses in high-voltage power devices, but using SiC power devices translates to significantly lower losses compared to conventional solutions, resulting in power supplies that maintain high efficiency and power density even under demanding high-power conditions.”

Akihiro Hikasa, Group General Manager, Power Devices Business Unit, SiC Business Section, ROHM Co., Ltd.

“We are delighted to support COSEL, an industry leader in power supply systems, by providing SiC power devices. A leading company in SiC power devices, ROHM also provides comprehensive power solutions that combine peripheral components. In addition, by addressing customer issues, we also improve device performance by incorporating the insights gained into our products. Going forward, we will continue to collaborate with COSEL to contribute to a sustainable society by enhancing the efficiency of industrial equipment that handle large amounts of power.”

HFA/HCA Series 3.5kW Output AC-DC Power Supply Units for 3-Phase Power Supplies

The HFA/HCA series are 3.5kW power supplies featuring a wide input range (200VAC to 480VAC) that meets global power supply requirements. This allows them to be used anywhere in the world without the need to modify the power supply for each region, contributing to the standardization of application designs. The forced-air-cooled HFA series and conduction-cooled HCA series models (selectable based on operating environment) are available in 48V and 65V output voltage variants that can be used as power sources for a variety of high-power applications, such as laser generation and MRI.

About COSEL Co., Ltd.

Since its founding in 1969, COSEL has contributed to the advancement of customers and society by providing products and services centered on DC stabilized power supplies. Looking ahead, COSEL is dedicated to continued growth by focusing on power conversion technology to create value that aligns with customer needs. As the demand to address uncertainty and environmental concerns increases, we remain committed to being a trusted company by deepening core technologies while leveraging rapidly evolving digital technologies and ensuring swift, flexible responses, guided by our management philosophy of placing quality first. For more information, please visit https://en.cosel.co.jp/

About ROHM Co., Ltd.

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. The company’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow ROHM to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices, as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. For more information, please visit https://www.rohm.com/

Supporting Information

An overview of SiC power devices that includes SiC MOSFETs, SiC SBDs, and SiC power modules (together with various support content that provides an introduction and enables quick evaluation of 4th generation SiC MOSFETs) can be found on ROHM’s dedicated SiC webpage: https://www.rohm.com/products/ sic-power-devices

EcoSiC™ Brand

EcoSiC is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide, which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon. ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the advancement of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, the company has established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying their position as a leading SiC supplier.