Get ready for the powerhouse of the aftermarket: Automechanika Istanbul 2025!

Istanbul, 22.01.2025. Automechanika Istanbul, recognized as the powerhouse of the
aftermarket industry, is preparing to host its 18th edition from 12-15 June 2025 at the
Istanbul TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center. With its legacy of driving innovation and
international collaboration, this year’s event is poised to showcase the transformative
power of the automotive aftermarket sector.
Setting New Standards in the Aftermarket Industry
Known globally as the powerhouse of the aftermarket, Automechanika Istanbul
2025 builds on the exceptional success of its previous editions. The 2024 fair
welcomed over 60,000 visitors and 1,450 exhibitors from 35 countries, creating
significant business opportunities and establishing Türkiye as a pivotal hub for the
automotive aftermarket. The 2025 edition is set to surpass these records, further
reinforcing the event’s leading position in the global market.
Innovation and Sustainability at the Forefront
This year’s fair will also spotlight the latest advancements in e-mobility,
sustainability-focused solutions, and digital transformation. Attendees can look
forward to:
Innovation 4 Mobility Area: Highlighting next-generation technologies in
electric and autonomous vehicles.
Automechanika Academy: Over 40 sessions addressing emerging trends,
sustainability, and workforce development.
Networking Platforms: Advanced B2B tools to connect exhibitors with key
buyers and partners.
A Meeting Point for Global Collaboration
Positioned at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Automechanika
Istanbul continues to attract a diverse and international audience. Supported by
world-renowned brands and industry associations, the event offers a comprehensive
platform for exploring the entire automotive aftermarket value chain.
Automechanika Istanbul 2025 will bring together exhibitors and visitors from all
around the world, solidifying its status as an international meeting point for the
automotive aftermarket. With exhibitors and visitors representing over 35 countries,
the fair showcases a diverse range of product groups, including parts and
components, electronics and systems, repair and maintenance, accessories
and customization, management and digital solutions, and more, creating
unparalleled opportunities for cross-border trade and collaboration.
Save the Date
Join us at Automechanika Istanbul 2025 and experience why it continues to be the
powerhouse of the aftermarket. Mark your calendars for four days of innovation,
networking, and business growth.
Automechanika Istanbul – Powerhouse of the aftermarket
12 – 15 June 2025, Istanbul TUYAP Fair and Congress Center
For more information:
www.automechanika.com.tr
Follow us on social media:
https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/automechanika-istanbul/
https://www.instagram.com/automechanikaistanbul
http://www.facebook.com/automechanikatr
Tweets by automechanikatr
Your contact:
Melis Kotil
Tel.: +90 216 384 50 50
melis.kotil@turkey.messefrankfurt.com
www.messefrankfurt.com.tr
Organizer:
Messe Frankfurt Istanbul Ltd. Sti.
Bostanci Mah. Yazmaci Tahir Sk. No: 50,
Kadikoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Hannover Fairs Türkiye Fuarcilik A.S.
Buyukdere Cad. Sarli Is Merkezi, No:103 B
Blok Kat: 5, Mecidiyekoy, Istanbul, Türkiye
Our Partners and Contributors:
AASA – Automotive Aftersales Supplies Association, APRA – Automotive Parts Remanufacturers Association,
AKUDER – Automotive Battery and Recycles Association, ASA – Automotive Service Equipment Manufacturers
and Importers Association (Germany), AUS Türkiye – Intelligent Transport Systems Association, BEM –
German E-Mobility Association, EGEA – European Garage Equipment Association (Belgium), FIGIEFA –
Federation of Automotive Aftermarket Distributors, HDMA – Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association, Turkish
Composites Manufacturers Association, MEMA – Motor Equipment Manufacturers Association, OAC –
Overseas Automotive Council, OIB – Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association, OSS – Turkish Automotive
Aftermarket Association, TAYSAD – Automotive Suppliers Association of Türkiye, Italian Chamber of
Commerce in Türkiye, ITO – Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, TOBFED – Turkish Aftermarket Services
Federation, TOSFED – Turkish Automobile Sports Federation, ZDK – German Federation for Motor Trades and
Repairs, KOSGEB – Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization of Türkiye, IBIS – International
Bodyshop Industry Symposium
More Stories
Modives and Connexion Mobility Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge Identity and Insurance Verification to Automotive Industry
Li-Cycle Provides Perspectives on the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order
DAS Technology Breaks Old School Automotive Industry Rules with New CDXP and AI Solutions