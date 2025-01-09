Getac Expands Partnership with RAM® Mounts to Increase Worker Productivity Via Safe and Secure Device Mounting

Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged hardware technology and intuitive software, announced an expanded partnership with RAM® Mounts, the leading manufacturer of rugged mounting hardware for mobile devices. This partnership supports mobile workers with increased collaboration abilities and software to streamline mundane responsibilities, which ultimately enhances workflow efficiency, increases general productivity, and most importantly increases worker safety. RAM® now offers mounting capabilities for all Getac Android devices including the new ZX80 dock, to improve mobile worker productivity and safety.

RAM® will showcase the Getac ZX80 paired with the RAM® Powered Docking Station during NRF ’25 Retail’s Big Show, from January 12-14 in their Booth #1067.

With a commitment and focus on producing durable solutions, Getac provides customers with high-quality, intelligent, rugged hardware that integrates with RAM® Mount’s distinguished double ball and socket mounting system to create solutions for multiple industries, including public safety, defense, field service, transportation & logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) where the cost advantages and software applications create a strong value proposition.

“Our partnership with RAM® Mounts has been essential for expanding mounting capabilities for our Android rugged solutions across numerous industries,” said Mike McMahon, President of Getac North America. “By combining Getac’s rugged solutions with RAM® Mounts, customers have key technology solutions to innovate in previously low-tech industries and empower mobile workers.”

Getac’s rugged hardware – including laptops, and tablets – is intentionally built to withstand harsh environments, intense weather conditions, and is drop-resistant. RAM® Mounts rugged mounting solutions offer adjustability, marine-grade durability, and quick installations to ensure devices are secured – whether in-vehicle, on equipment, or to a fixed location. Customers continue to choose Getac given the truly unique and individualized customizable capabilities of Getac’s hardware and software, which always comes with a white-glove customer experience treatment.

“It’s been many years in the making, and we are thrilled to partner with Getac to provide customers with advanced mobile technology capabilities and ensure workers and devices remain safe, secure, and effective,” notes Michael Inglima, B2B Marketing Manager at RAM® Mounts. “Together, we’ll work to supply our customers with intuitive, durable, and secure mounting systems for mobile devices across industries.”

RAM® Mount’s solutions are backed with a lifetime warranty and ever-present customer service support. Their mounting systems incorporate modular, lightweight, and high-strength components that provide customers with ease of installation, customization, convenient upgrades for a long term, cost-effective investment.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek’s “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” for 2024. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About RAM® Mounts

RAM® Mounts is a leading provider of rugged mounting solutions designed to secure a wide range of devices in various environments. With an extensive product portfolio and a commitment to quality, RAM® Mounts delivers innovative mounting solutions for professionals across industries. For more information, visit: https://rammount.com/. Stay up to date on the latest in device mounting innovations and follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, or read RAM® Mounts blog.