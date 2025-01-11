Pexco LLC Acquires Wisconsin Plastic Products, Inc.

Pexco LLC, a leading North American plastics solutions provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wisconsin Plastic Products, Inc. Based in Plymouth, WI, Wisconsin Plastic Products is a leading supplier of custom extrusions for industry leading original equipment manufacturers in telecommunications, data centers, refrigeration, general industrial, technology, lighting, and other sectors.

Wisconsin Plastic Products specializes in complex profiles requiring tight tolerances made with highly engineered plastics, as well as co- and tri-extrusion. Wisconsin Plastic Products manufactures some of the largest profile extrusions in North America, with the unique capability of manufacturing profiles up to 36 inches in width. This acquisition enhances Pexco’s custom extrusion capabilities and increases the company’s presence in the Midwest, with a state-of-the-art facility and cutting-edge machine shop. Wisconsin Plastic Products’ specialized manufacturing technologies, engineering support, and commitment to quality and innovation align with Pexco’s strategy.

Pexco CEO Sam Patel stated, “The acquisition of Wisconsin Plastic Products expands Pexco’s custom extrusion capacity and engineering expertise, while increasing our presence in the Midwest. We look forward to integrating Wisconsin Plastic Products capabilities into Pexco’s operations, further advancing our position as a leader in engineered custom plastic components.”

Brad Bruggink, CEO at Wisconsin Plastic Products, added, “We are excited to become part of Pexco and join forces to expand the breadth of products and services available to our customers. Both companies have a reputation for quality products, service excellence, and complex engineering, making this a great cultural fit.”

Wisconsin Plastic Products was founded in 1994 and has spent the last 30 years providing innovative and proprietary manufacturing capabilities and large profile extrusion technology. They now join Pexco as part of its strategic expansion, marking the addition as Pexco’s 14th manufacturing site.

About Pexco LLC

Based in Atlanta, with multiple plants across North America, Pexco is a leader in the design and fabrication of engineered plastic components. It provides standard and specialty parts and components to manufacturers and end users for a broad range of custom applications, including in the specialty industrial, aerospace, semiconductor, medical and life science, oil and gas, traffic safety, fence, and electrical insulation industries. Pexco offers a full range of custom design, engineering, and fabrication services, with ISO 9001:2015 registration across its manufacturing operations. For more information, visit www.pexco.com or call (770) 872-8013.

About Wisconsin Plastic Products, Inc.

With its state-of-the-art facility in Plymouth, Wisconsin Plastic Products has been dedicated to delivering superior custom profile extrusions and exceptional service for 30 years. It specializes in co- and tri-extrusion, multiple hollow, metal embedded, and complex profiles requiring tight tolerances. For more information, visit www.wiplastic.com.