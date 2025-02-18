Industry-standard switching & simulation systems from Pickering Interfaces on show at Space-Comm Expo

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test

and verification – including fault insertion and sensor simulation modules for Hardware-in-the-Loop simulation, and RF & microwave switching up to 110 GHz – on stand A46 atSpace-Comm Expo 2025, taking place from 11 to 12 March at ExCeL in London, UK.

Space-Comm Expo is the largest and most influential event for the UK space industry. Itattracts global leaders from NASA, the European Space Agency, and the UnitedNations, as well as delegates from across government, defence, aerospace andacademia. Now entering its sixth year, the multi-award-winning Space-Comm Expo is supported by key industry associations and showcases technological developments and the end-to-end supply chain for products, services and applications servicing commercial enterprises, Government and defence organisations.

“At Pickering, we understand that electronics engineers in the space industry face unique testing demands driven by requirements such as extended operational lifespans, exceptional reliability, and the ability to operate in harsh environmental conditions,” said Steve Edwards, Product Manager at Pickering. “Our modular systems are built on well-established open industry standards, ensuring long-term availability, reducing development time, and accelerating time-to-market. By leveraging our specialised expertise in designing switching and simulation systems, we assist customers in meeting their testing objectives with efficiency. Additionally, we offer intuitive tools to support development teams in enhancing design workflows and overall productivity. The result is adaptable, COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) test systems that can be configured to meet your current and future demands.”

Pickering will showcase the following switching and simulation products, solutions and demos on stand A46 at Space-Comm Expo 2025:

 PXI/PXIe programmable precision resistor, RTD, thermocouple and LVDT/resolver modules for environmental sensor simulation

 Fault insertion modules that can be used to switch signals between simulations and real-life devices

 A 21-slot fully hybrid PXIe chassis and single-slot PXIe embedded controller

 MEMS-based RF PXI & PXIe multiplexer family

 A configurable PXI microwave switch platform that allows RF test engineers to combine a wide range of high-performance relay types while minimising chassis slot usage

 Turnkey LXI microwave switch & signal routing subsystems – including a custom 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix demo

 A demo of their Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online resource enabling engineers to easily design, simulate, and model PXI and LXI microwave switching systems

Along with its switching and simulation solutions, Pickering will also show reed relays from its relay division and custom cable assemblies from its connectivity division. Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-

year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing and availability information, visit: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide

cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers our in-house software team created to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor.

For more information on signal switching, simulation products, or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.