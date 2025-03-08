Danisense expands rapid prototyping capabilities with advanced winding machines to accelerate R&D innovation

Key points:

Danisense , the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, is enhancing its R&D capabilities with the integration of new state-of-the-art winding machines into its rapid prototyping setup. The investment is aimed at streamlining the development process for next-generation current transducers and accelerating their time-to-market.

By incorporating advanced Ruff winding machines, Danisense strengthens its ability to produce highly customized coil configurations in-house – a critical component for highly precise current sense transducers. “Innovation has always been at the core of Danisense’s DNA,” says Petar Ljushev, R&D director at Danisense. “The addition of the new winding machines to our rapid prototyping setup now allows us to achieve even greater control over the design and the testing of our current transducers. The investment ensures that we continue to push the boundaries of precision current measurement technology and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The new winding machines support a wide range of wire gauges and winding patterns, allowing for greater flexibility in designing sensor coils with superior accuracy, stability, and efficiency. This is particularly crucial for applications in power electronics, renewable energy, and high-performance industrial systems, where highly precise current measurement is essential.

By bringing more of the prototyping process in-house, Danisense reduces its reliance on external suppliers, shortens the development cycles, and enhances intellectual property protection. The move aligns with the company’s broader strategy to reinforce its position as a technological leader in the current measurement industry.

