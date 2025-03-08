Danisense to exhibit at APEC 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, March 16 – 20

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for demanding applications, will be exhibiting at APEC 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from 16th to 20th March at the Georgia World Congress Center on booth 522 of its US distribution partner GMW Associates. On display will be several highly precise and reliable current sense transducers from Danisense. A demo of a type B/B+ Smart Residual Current Monitor for measuring DC and AC residual current up to 100 kHz will also be shown on the booth.

Comments Loic Moreau, Sales & Marketing Director at Danisense: “APEC has always been a successful exhibition and conference for us and we are looking forward to this year’s event. Our partner GMW will have a very interesting Smart Residual Current Monitor from our product range on its booth, plus we will be launching our new feature Transducer Electronic Datasheet (TEDS) for our range of current transducers to further streamline lab testing processes. For test engineers, the new TEDS offers a much enhanced set-up,

making the whole process very quick and easy.”

Come and visit Danisense at APEC 2025 on booth 522 of GMW Associates to learn more about TEDS and see the demo of the type B/B+ Smart Residual Current Monitor.

Learn more about Danisense here <http://www.danisense.com/> .

DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and outstanding DC stability.