Donaldson brings innovative hydrogen purification solutions to H2Poland 2025

Donaldson Filtration Solutions will participate at H2Poland 2025, Poland’s
premier event dedicated to hydrogen innovation, and the first tradeshow in
Central and Eastern Europe devoted entirely to decarbonization technologies.
Taking place between April 8 – 10, 2025 in Poznań, the fair brings together
industrialists and innovators to drive forward Europe’s hydrogen economy.
On level 1, stand 58 at H2Poland, Donaldson will present its advanced
hydrogen dryer and purification system, designed to support high-purity
hydrogen for industrial applications. and highlight a number of solutions
helping improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability in electrolysis and
storage processes.
“H2Poland is a key platform for Donaldson to engage with industry leaders
and discuss how our technology can support the hydrogen transition across
Europe,” says Sabine Artuso, Product Manager – Special Gases, Donaldson
Industrial Gases. “H2Poland is one of the foremost forums to discuss the
future of decarbonisation, and Donaldson is excited to be part of the
conversation. Thirty years of expertise in drying and purification
technologies assist us in providing reliable, proven solutions that meet
evolving market demands.”
Innovative purification technology for a healthy hydrogen future
Donaldson’s purification modules are comprised of two systems designed to
operate within the electrolysis and storage phases of production. The De-Oxo
unit removes residual oxygen from the hydrogen for enhanced quality and
safety. The unit utilizes catalysts supported on alumina to convert residual
oxygen into water, facilitating easy separation. The heat-regenerated
adsorption dryer is designed to eliminate residual humidity. Its advanced
desiccant regeneration process operates without consuming any hydrogen gas,
making it a very efficient closed-loop drying option. Combined, the
purification modules can provide hydrogen with an O2 max of 2 ppm(v) and H2O
max of 1 ppm(v).
The hydrogen purification system offers energy-efficient operation without
compromising filtration ability. It’s also a compact system, with a scalable
design, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from
small-scale systems to large industrial operations.
Donaldson’s presence at H2Poland underscores its commitment to supporting
the development of Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure, aligning with national
and EU goals for a cleaner, more sustainable energy system. As the demand
for green hydrogen in transport, heavy industry, and power generation grows,
Donaldson’s purification solutions will help contribute to efficiency and
reliability across the supply chain.
Attendees to H2Poland can visit Donaldson at level 1, stand 58 to explore
its hydrogen filtration and drying solutions, as well as speak with
technical experts, and discuss potential partnerships to drive Europe’s
hydrogen industry forward.
For more information about Donaldson purification solutions, please visit
the website.
