Donaldson brings innovative hydrogen purification solutions to H2Poland 2025

Donaldson Filtration Solutions will participate at H2Poland 2025, Poland’s

premier event dedicated to hydrogen innovation, and the first tradeshow in

Central and Eastern Europe devoted entirely to decarbonization technologies.

Taking place between April 8 – 10, 2025 in Poznań, the fair brings together

industrialists and innovators to drive forward Europe’s hydrogen economy.

On level 1, stand 58 at H2Poland, Donaldson will present its advanced

hydrogen dryer and purification system, designed to support high-purity

hydrogen for industrial applications. and highlight a number of solutions

helping improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability in electrolysis and

storage processes.

“H2Poland is a key platform for Donaldson to engage with industry leaders

and discuss how our technology can support the hydrogen transition across

Europe,” says Sabine Artuso, Product Manager – Special Gases, Donaldson

Industrial Gases. “H2Poland is one of the foremost forums to discuss the

future of decarbonisation, and Donaldson is excited to be part of the

conversation. Thirty years of expertise in drying and purification

technologies assist us in providing reliable, proven solutions that meet

evolving market demands.”

Innovative purification technology for a healthy hydrogen future

Donaldson’s purification modules are comprised of two systems designed to

operate within the electrolysis and storage phases of production. The De-Oxo

unit removes residual oxygen from the hydrogen for enhanced quality and

safety. The unit utilizes catalysts supported on alumina to convert residual

oxygen into water, facilitating easy separation. The heat-regenerated

adsorption dryer is designed to eliminate residual humidity. Its advanced

desiccant regeneration process operates without consuming any hydrogen gas,

making it a very efficient closed-loop drying option. Combined, the

purification modules can provide hydrogen with an O2 max of 2 ppm(v) and H2O

max of 1 ppm(v).

The hydrogen purification system offers energy-efficient operation without

compromising filtration ability. It’s also a compact system, with a scalable

design, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from

small-scale systems to large industrial operations.

Donaldson’s presence at H2Poland underscores its commitment to supporting

the development of Europe’s hydrogen infrastructure, aligning with national

and EU goals for a cleaner, more sustainable energy system. As the demand

for green hydrogen in transport, heavy industry, and power generation grows,

Donaldson’s purification solutions will help contribute to efficiency and

reliability across the supply chain.

Attendees to H2Poland can visit Donaldson at level 1, stand 58 to explore

its hydrogen filtration and drying solutions, as well as speak with

technical experts, and discuss potential partnerships to drive Europe’s

hydrogen industry forward.

For more information about Donaldson purification solutions, please visit

the website.