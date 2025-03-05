What To Tell an Insurance Adjuster After a Crash

Image source

Before you even speak to an insurance adjuster in Roanoke, you need to understand your rights. Virginia law allows accident victims to seek compensation for injuries, medical bills, lost wages, and property damage.

Virginia follows a contributory negligence rule. This means that if you’re found to be even 1% at fault, you could lose your right to compensation. That’s exactly why insurance adjusters will try to trip you up. They want you to admit, even slightly, that you might have contributed to the accident. If they can get you to say the wrong thing, they can deny your claim altogether.

Your chances of falling prey to their traps are significantly higher if you do not have a Roanoke car accident lawyer by your side.

What You Should Say to an Insurance Adjuster

If an insurance adjuster calls you after a crash, remember: less is more. Here’s what you should say:

Give only the basic facts. Stick to the date, time, and location of the accident. You can mention who was involved but avoid extra details.

Say you’re seeking medical attention. Even if you feel okay, injuries sometimes show up later.

Tell them you’ll provide a statement later. You don’t have to answer all their questions on the spot. It’s okay to say you need time to gather information.

Ask for their name and contact details. Keep a record of who you spoke to and when.

Tip: If you’re unsure about answering a question, say, “I need to check with my lawyer first.” It’s better to pause than to say something that could hurt your claim.

Don’ts When Interacting with Insurance Adjusters in Roanoke

Just as important as what you should do is what you shouldn’t do. Here are the key don’ts:

Don’t admit fault or apologize. If you do, it can be used against you.

Don’t agree to a recorded statement without legal counsel.

Don’t accept the first settlement offer; it’s almost always lower than what you can actually get if you persevere.

Don’t sign anything without understanding the full implications.

Don’t discuss your injuries in detail until you’ve been fully evaluated by a doctor.

Tip: If an adjuster pressures you, take a step back. Tell them you need time to review any offers or requests with a lawyer and be sure to do just that.

The Timeline of Dealing with Insurance Adjusters

Once an accident happens, the process of dealing with insurance adjusters begins quickly. You should keep a detailed record of all conversations with insurance adjusters. Write down dates, times, and summaries of discussions because you never know when you’ll need them.

Anyway, here’s how it typically unfolds:

Immediately after the accident: Call 911, file a police report, and get medical help if needed.

Within 24-48 hours: Notify your insurance company about the crash.

3-10 days: Expect a call from an insurance adjuster.

1-4 weeks: Gather necessary documentation (medical records, repair estimates, accident reports, etc.).

4-12 weeks: Engage in settlement negotiations.

3-6 months: Either settle the claim or decide if legal action is necessary.

Conclusion

If you’ve been in an accident anywhere in Roanoke, take a breath, stay calm, and follow these steps. The more you know, the better you can protect yourself, and get compensation that is substantial enough to cover your losses and help you move on with your life.