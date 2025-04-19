ABC Technologies Completes Acquisition of TI Fluid Systems; Combined Business Will Rebrand as TI Automotive

ABC Technologies (ABC) today announces the completion of its acquisition of

TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) for an enterprise value of over £1.8 billion.

The combined business will be rebranded TI Automotive, a name with a

distinguished heritage that reflects both companies’ shared focus on

world-class engineering, people and customer service.

The transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses to

create a stronger, more diversified Tier 1 manufacturer supplying

market-leading safety and performance critical products and highly

engineered components. The business is ideally positioned to support a

diverse range of customers with its propulsion agnostic portfolio. With

combined revenue of $5.4 billion[1] and 34,600 employees in 26 countries, TI

Automotive will have the global scale and local reach needed to serve the

automotive industry.

TI Automotive will be led by ABC President & Chief Executive Officer Terry

Campbell. He will be supported by an Executive Leadership Team that combines

the extensive skills and expertise of both ABC and TIFS. Headquartered in

Auburn Hills, Michigan, TI Automotive will be managed through a Regional

Operating Model to ensure customer proximity and the agility to respond

rapidly to local market dynamics.

Terry Campbell, President & CEO of TI Automotive, said, “We have a great

business with exceptional people, differentiated products, a deep commitment

to safety and a relentless focus on delivering for our customers. As we

embark on the next chapter of our history, we are focused on maximizing

shared strengths, building on the best of both our organizations and winning

as a team. The combination creates exciting opportunities to drive

innovation and manufacturing excellence, while establishing the foundations

for our future growth. I am confident that we will do great things

together.”

About TI Automotive

TI Automotive is a Tier 1 supplier of market-leading safety and performance

critical products and highly engineered components to the global automotive

industry. We have more than 100 years’ experience of solving customers’

safety, efficiency and environmental challenges. Our exceptional team,

powertrain agnostic product portfolio, vertical integration, global

footprint and customer proximity make us a trusted partner to all the

world’s leading OEMs.

TI Automotive was created through ABC Technologies’ acquisition of TI Fluid

Systems in April 2025 and is majority owned by certain of the affiliated

funds of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, with funds

managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. owning a minority equity

interest. For more information visit www.abctechnologies.com or

www.tifluidsystems.com