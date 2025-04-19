ABC Technologies Completes Acquisition of TI Fluid Systems; Combined Business Will Rebrand as TI Automotive

ABC Technologies (ABC) today announces the completion of its acquisition of
TI Fluid Systems plc (TIFS) for an enterprise value of over £1.8 billion.
The combined business will be rebranded TI Automotive, a name with a
distinguished heritage that reflects both companies’ shared focus on
world-class engineering, people and customer service.
The transaction brings together two highly complementary businesses to
create a stronger, more diversified Tier 1 manufacturer supplying
market-leading safety and performance critical products and highly
engineered components. The business is ideally positioned to support a
diverse range of customers with its propulsion agnostic portfolio. With
combined revenue of $5.4 billion[1] and 34,600 employees in 26 countries, TI
Automotive will have the global scale and local reach needed to serve the
automotive industry.
TI Automotive will be led by ABC President & Chief Executive Officer Terry
Campbell. He will be supported by an Executive Leadership Team that combines
the extensive skills and expertise of both ABC and TIFS. Headquartered in
Auburn Hills, Michigan, TI Automotive will be managed through a Regional
Operating Model to ensure customer proximity and the agility to respond
rapidly to local market dynamics.
Terry Campbell, President & CEO of TI Automotive, said, “We have a great
business with exceptional people, differentiated products, a deep commitment
to safety and a relentless focus on delivering for our customers. As we
embark on the next chapter of our history, we are focused on maximizing
shared strengths, building on the best of both our organizations and winning
as a team. The combination creates exciting opportunities to drive
innovation and manufacturing excellence, while establishing the foundations
for our future growth. I am confident that we will do great things
together.”
About TI Automotive
TI Automotive is a Tier 1 supplier of market-leading safety and performance
critical products and highly engineered components to the global automotive
industry. We have more than 100 years’ experience of solving customers’
safety, efficiency and environmental challenges. Our exceptional team,
powertrain agnostic product portfolio, vertical integration, global
footprint and customer proximity make us a trusted partner to all the
world’s leading OEMs.
TI Automotive was created through ABC Technologies’ acquisition of TI Fluid
Systems in April 2025 and is majority owned by certain of the affiliated
funds of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries, with funds
managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. owning a minority equity
interest. For more information visit www.abctechnologies.com or
www.tifluidsystems.com
