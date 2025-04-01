CarbonX Secures EUR 2.5m European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator Grant

CarbonX is thrilled to announce its selection for the prestigious European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator grant, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionise active anode material supply in Europe. Competing against 1,211 proposals, CarbonX was chosen among 71 leading companies in the most competitive funding round to date. This achievement highlights CarbonX’s cutting-edge technology, commercial maturity and commitment to sustainability.

The awarded blended finance includes a €2.5m grant and €5m equity package to accelerate product development and market expansion, solidifying CarbonX’s role in replacing graphite in Europe within the automotive battery green technology sector.

“I am very proud of this accomplishment, successfully coming through a tough application process and completing rigorous due diligence – this is great validation of our technology and demonstrates a complete product offering at the right price. With support of the EIC we will accelerate the realisation of a fully independent European supply chain for critical battery materials” – says Rutger van Raalten, CEO of CarbonX.

CarbonX acknowledges the support and help received from customers as well as ZAZ Ventures with the EIC application, this collaboration is testimony to the desire to build a viable European supply chain and the endorsement that CarbonX will be part of this.

About CarbonX

CarbonX, founded in 2014, is set to disrupt the battery industry with a new anode material: locally produced, competitive with Chinese graphite pricing while delivering better battery performance with reduced carbon footprint. Strategically headquartered near Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, CarbonX offers comprehensive support for battery cell validation and is laying the foundation for localized supply chains in Europe and the U.S.

Background information EIC

The EIC Accelerator offers start-ups and SMEs grants of up to €2.5 million combined with equity investments through the EIC Fund <https://eic.ec.europa.eu/eic- fund_en> upto €15 million (up to €10 million as of 2025). A significant innovation this year is the STEP Scale-up <https://eic.ec.europa.eu/eic- funding-opportunities/step-sca le_en> scheme, offering investments of up to €30 million. In addition to financial backing, all projects benefit from Business Acceleration Services, which provide access to leading expertise, corporate partners, investors, and ecosystem actors.