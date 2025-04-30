GMV, a key player in the new era of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)

GMV, a technology company specializing in automotive technology with over 20 years of experience, will be instrumental in helping manufacturers build software-defined vehicles (SDVs), offering significant improvements over current models. With deep expertise in software development, cybersecurity, and system integration, GMV is a key strategic partner for automobile manufacturers transitioning to software-based vehicles. GMV’s automotive solutions encompass critical technologies for ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous driving, including high-precision GNSS-based positioning (GMV GSHarp®) and a range of services for connected vehicles, such as C-ITS based on V2X connectivity. GMV brings extensive experience and expertise in developing critical safety systems, AI, cybersecurity, and other essential capabilities to support the SDV concept.

The auto industry is undergoing a historic transformation. The concept of a software-defined vehicle (SDV) is reshaping the way we think about and use automobiles. Traditionally, vehicles have been hardware-driven, with fixed functionalities that required physical component replacements or new model purchases for any upgrades. In contrast, the SDV approach—similar to how mobile phones function today—enables the same hardware to support multiple functions through software updates, providing unprecedented flexibility and customization via Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. This means that a vehicle’s features and capabilities can evolve significantly after purchase, offering drivers a dynamic and personalized experience. SDV turns the car into an evolving digital platform, allowing manufacturers to offer continuous improvements without the need for new model releases.

This paradigm shift carries significant implications for automakers. The transition to SDVs will require them to invest more heavily in software development, opening new opportunities for partnerships with tech companies. Leading brands in the industry are already collaborating with software companies like GMV to create scalable, secure platforms for these new types of vehicles.

SDVs not only change the design and maintenance processes for cars but also introduce new business models and revenue streams. Manufacturers will be able to offer subscriptions for services, updates, and digital features, providing ongoing value to customers and tapping into new markets. Sara Gutiérrez Lanza, GMV’s Director of Automotive Business, highlights that “despite the potential, the sector faces a significant technological gap,” citing three main challenges: “the automotive development cycle, a hardware-centric culture, and entry barriers for external companies.”

“Most manufacturers still operate with a hardware-focused mindset. Although software now accounts for a significant portion of a vehicle’s total cost, decision-making remains in the hands of professionals with a predominantly hardware-oriented background. As a result, investments and priorities have been skewed toward areas directly impacting the design and manufacture of physical vehicles,” she explains.

She also adds that “The automotive industry has traditionally been a very closed ecosystem, with high barriers to entry for external companies.” Traditional manufacturers and suppliers prefer to develop technology in-house to leverage the sector’s large production volumes. This has made it difficult for new digital solutions from outside the automotive ecosystem to break in,” she notes.

To unlock the full potential of SDVs, manufacturers will need to adapt their strategies. This will involve integrating more software engineers into their teams and redesigning production processes to assemble vehicles that are, in essence, advanced technological platforms.

The rise of SDVs is also transforming the role of industry suppliers. Suppliers who have traditionally focused on producing physical components must now shift toward developing software and digital services, fostering new collaborations between manufacturers, tech companies, and startups. As a result, the lines between the automotive and tech industries are becoming increasingly blurred, creating a more cooperative ecosystem across the entire value chain. From the consumer’s perspective, the SDV redefines vehicle interaction, transforming it into a customizable assistant that continuously evolves to meet the individual needs of the user.

Furthermore, SDVs are driving the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing. These technologies enable advanced features like predictive maintenance, autonomous driving, and real-time updates on traffic and weather conditions, enhancing both safety and driving experience. GMV is at the forefront of these innovations and will soon unveil advanced In-Cabin Intelligence solutions it is currently developing.

On the cybersecurity front, while the SDV approach introduces new challenges—such as an increased number of attack surfaces linked to greater connectivity, complexity, and privacy concerns—it also provides the necessary tools and capabilities to address these risks. Data privacy, system complexity, and integration are critical areas where GMV is applying its expertise to deliver secure solutions.

GMV is a privately owned technology business group founded in 1984 and trading on a worldwide scale in the following sectors: Space, Aeronautics, Defense and Security, Cybersecurity, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunications and IT for government authorities and major corporations. In 2023, the company posted a total income of over €384 million. With more than 3,500 employees, it currently has subsidiaries in Spain, the USA, Germany, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, and Colombia, with 75% of its revenue derived from international projects on five continents. The company’s growth strategy is based on continuous innovation, allowing it to reinvest over 10% of its profits in its own R&D. GMV holds CMMI Level 5, the most prestigious model in the world for evaluating organizational processes, as well as numerous international patents. Currently, GMV is the leading independent provider of ground control systems for commercial satellite operators worldwide and is a leader in Europe and a global reference in the ground segment of global satellite navigation systems (EGNOS, Galileo, and SouthPAN). The company is also the main provider of command and control systems for the Spanish Army and a global reference in telematics systems for public transportation. In the ICT sector, it is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.