Howard Bentley Buick GMC Earns General Motors Dealer of the Year Award for the 10th Consecutive Year

Howard Bentley Buick GMC, the #1 GMC dealer in Alabama and a top 10 GMC

dealer nationwide, is celebrating its 10th consecutive year earning the

Dealer of the Year Award by General Motors for exceptional performance in

2024. While receiving this recognition even once is a remarkable achievement

reserved for only the top one percent of GMC dealers nationwide, maintaining

this level of sales and customer service excellence for an entire decade

demonstrates Howard Bentley’s unwavering leadership and commitment to its

customers year after year.

“It’s a pleasure to work alongside some of the best dealers in the business

in representing GMC,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, Global Vice President, Buick and

GMC. “The dedication and enthusiasm that the Howard Bentley Buick GMC team

puts into every day is key to building great relationships with our

customers and earning their loyalty to the brand. I am thrilled to

congratulate them on this outstanding achievement.”

Located in the small town of Albertville, AL with a population of less than

25,000, Howard Bentley Buick GMC attracts customers from across the country

through its CrystalClear Pricing.

“Celebrating our 10th consecutive GMC Dealer of the Year award from General

Motors is an incredible milestone for us, and it’s all thanks to our amazing

team and new and repeat customers from across the country.” said Taylor

Bentley Conner, dealer principal of Howard Bentley Buick GMC. “Every day, we

give a reason to come to our small town of Albertville, for a hassle-free

experience in sales and service.”

GMC is a standout for delivering products with professional-grade capability

and next-level craftsmanship, with dedicated dealers creating extraordinary

customer experiences at every turn. GMC had its best calendar year ever for

sales in 2024, a true testament to the success of the partnership.

A third-generation, family-owned and operated dealership, Howard Bentley

Buick GMC supports local communities through charitable giving,

volunteerism, and partnerships with organizations that share a vision for a

better tomorrow. Their first female dealer principal, Taylor Bentley Conner,

received the distinguished Citizen of the Year award from the Albertville

Chamber of Commerce earlier this year for her hands-on community commitment.

In 2024, Howard Bentley Buick GMC donated over $200,000 to over 100

different local schools, community needs, local nonprofits and charities

working on the front lines of poverty, education, and health while helping

drive the growth and prosperity of Albertville and surrounding areas. The

dealership’s community involvement reflects its core values: dedication,

integrity, and cooperation in meeting the needs of the people they serve.

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and

GMC vehicle selections and deals among nearly 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships

nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC’s Dealer of

the Year, representing the top one percent, a class of only 22 dealers.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the

highest standard. With vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size

Yukon, all-new Canyon and Sierra 1500, as well as the GMC HUMMER EV; Our

trucks and SUVs deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive

technologies, precise engineering and premium execution. Built on a strong

foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen

countries across the world.