Howard Bentley Buick GMC Earns General Motors Dealer of the Year Award for the 10th Consecutive Year

Howard Bentley Buick GMC, the #1 GMC dealer in Alabama and a top 10 GMC
dealer nationwide, is celebrating its 10th consecutive year earning the
Dealer of the Year Award by General Motors for exceptional performance in
2024. While receiving this recognition even once is a remarkable achievement
reserved for only the top one percent of GMC dealers nationwide, maintaining
this level of sales and customer service excellence for an entire decade
demonstrates Howard Bentley’s unwavering leadership and commitment to its
customers year after year.
“It’s a pleasure to work alongside some of the best dealers in the business
in representing GMC,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, Global Vice President, Buick and
GMC. “The dedication and enthusiasm that the Howard Bentley Buick GMC team
puts into every day is key to building great relationships with our
customers and earning their loyalty to the brand. I am thrilled to
congratulate them on this outstanding achievement.”
Celebrating our 10th consecutive GMC Dealer of the Year award from General
Motors is an incredible milestone for us, and it’s all thanks to our amazing
team and new and repeat customers from across the country.
Located in the small town of Albertville, AL with a population of less than
25,000, Howard Bentley Buick GMC attracts customers from across the country
through its CrystalClear Pricing.
“Celebrating our 10th consecutive GMC Dealer of the Year award from General
Motors is an incredible milestone for us, and it’s all thanks to our amazing
team and new and repeat customers from across the country.” said Taylor
Bentley Conner, dealer principal of Howard Bentley Buick GMC. “Every day, we
give a reason to come to our small town of Albertville, for a hassle-free
experience in sales and service.”
GMC is a standout for delivering products with professional-grade capability
and next-level craftsmanship, with dedicated dealers creating extraordinary
customer experiences at every turn. GMC had its best calendar year ever for
sales in 2024, a true testament to the success of the partnership.
A third-generation, family-owned and operated dealership, Howard Bentley
Buick GMC supports local communities through charitable giving,
volunteerism, and partnerships with organizations that share a vision for a
better tomorrow. Their first female dealer principal, Taylor Bentley Conner,
received the distinguished Citizen of the Year award from the Albertville
Chamber of Commerce earlier this year for her hands-on community commitment.
In 2024, Howard Bentley Buick GMC donated over $200,000 to over 100
different local schools, community needs, local nonprofits and charities
working on the front lines of poverty, education, and health while helping
drive the growth and prosperity of Albertville and surrounding areas. The
dealership’s community involvement reflects its core values: dedication,
integrity, and cooperation in meeting the needs of the people they serve.
About Howard Bentley Buick GMC
Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and
GMC vehicle selections and deals among nearly 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships
nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC’s Dealer of
the Year, representing the top one percent, a class of only 22 dealers.
GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the
highest standard. With vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size
Yukon, all-new Canyon and Sierra 1500, as well as the GMC HUMMER EV; Our
trucks and SUVs deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive
technologies, precise engineering and premium execution. Built on a strong
foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen
countries across the world.
