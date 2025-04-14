Will Cars Function Like Smartwatches in the Future?

A display featuring integrated vital signs measurement will be showcased at Auto Shanghai. The ongoing integration of smart technology is transforming vehicle interiors into personalized spaces.

To manage an increasing number of functions while maintaining minimalist designs, seamless hardware integration is essential.

trinamiX GmbH, a subsidiary of BASF, will present the Invisible Biometric Sensing Display at Auto Shanghai 2025. This innovative technology monitors occupants and tracks their vital signs using a camera and a laser dot projector hidden behind the dashboard display.

The solution supports a variety of safety and comfort functions and operates through an OLED screen, making it completely invisible to the naked eye.

Developed in collaboration with Continental Automotive (UX), the intelligent display has been recognized as a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the “Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility” category.

trinamiX Biometric Imaging: Smartphone Technology Hits the Road

trinamiX biometric imaging serves as the key technology behind new health and safety features integrated into the driver monitoring system. From a hardware perspective, the system includes a 1.5 MP near-infrared camera and an eye-safe laser dot projector, both concealed behind an OLED screen.

The software employs proprietary trinamiX algorithms powered by artificial intelligence to analyze light reflections emitted by the laser dot projector, yielding valuable data for future functionalities.

Key features include:

Analysis of vital signs: The Invisible Biometric Sensing Display enables contactless monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, allowing for the identification of stressful situations or potential medical emergencies in the driver’s seat. A corresponding safety feature can be triggered if necessary to protect both occupants and other road users.

Measurement of driver’s distance from the cockpit: trinamiX technology introduces additional safety measures, including 3D distance mapping to optimize airbag deployment and restraint devices.

Secure Face Authentication: trinamiX Face Authentication offers maximum security for novel in-car applications like digital payment, thanks to a unique liveness check based on skin detection.

Identification of seat belt material: This feature verifies proper fastening to enhance passenger safety.

“Our biometric imaging technology is ideally suited for use in car interiors. The ability to monitor vital signs and other relevant passenger data without physical interaction using just a single hardware module is a market first. We are excited to showcase this solution to key players in the Asian automotive market at Auto Shanghai,” said Stefan Metz, head of trinamiX Asia.

Visit trinamiX at Auto Shanghai 2025

trinamiX will display its premium health and safety features for the automotive industry at booth #1BG031 in Hall 1.2 of the German Pavilion at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China, from April 23 to May 2, 2025.

