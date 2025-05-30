“46th Bangkok International Motor Show” Automakers Report 79,000 Bookings, a 44.8% Increase Confident the Surge Will Help Stimulate Thailand’s 2025 Auto Market

The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show concluded with great success, as anticipated, attracting a total of 1.6 million visitors. More than 54 automotive and motorcycle brands participated in the event, many of whom expressed strong satisfaction after achieving a combined total of 79,941 vehicle bookings across all segments. This result signals continued growth for Thailand’s automotive industry in 2025.

Mr. Jaturont Komolmis, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Grand Prix International Public Company Limited, and Vice Chairman of the Bangkok International Motor Show, stated: “The 46th Bangkok International Motor Show has once again proven to be a success on all fronts. This year saw an increase in participation from car manufacturers, motorcycle producers, and automotive business operators compared to the previous year, contributing to a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere throughout the event. Visitors’ interest remained high, with a total of 1,601,011 attendees, a figure that closely mirrors last year’s turnout.”

In terms of vehicle bookings made during the event, a total of 79,941 units were reserved—77,379 cars and 2,562 motorcycles. Notably, more than 65% of all vehicle bookings were in the xEV (electric and electrified vehicle) segment, with SUVs gaining significant popularity. Meanwhile, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles accounted for 35% of total bookings.

Based on the compiled booking data from the event, the top five automakers with the highest number of vehicle reservations are as follows: BYD led the rankings with 9,819 bookings, followed by Toyota with 9,615, GAC with 7,018, Deepal with 6,067, and Honda with 5,948 bookings.

As for motorcycle bookings, the top five brands were: Yamaha with 1,286 bookings, followed by Suzuki and Royal Enfield with 224 bookings each, Harley-Davidson with 215, Triumph with 170, and BMW Motorrad with 165 bookings. Thai Honda opted not to disclose its booking figures for this event.

A key factor behind the 44.8% year-on-year increase in vehicle bookings at this year’s Bangkok Motor Show was the introduction of new models that align closely with current consumer interests. Additional contributors included aggressive promotional campaigns, heightened brand confidence from several automakers—reflected in extended warranty programs—and supportive government policies, such as the “Pickup Truck Campaign” initiative. Collectively, these elements have significantly strengthened consumer confidence and prompted more decisive car-buying behavior compared to previous months.

Mr. Jaturont further added: “One key indicator that reinforces the Bangkok International Motor Show’s role in driving the automotive industry is the fact that many car manufacturers have chosen to extend the same promotional campaigns used at the show to their nationwide sales efforts. This strategy has led to increased bookings across the country. It also reflects the strong confidence from car and motorcycle manufacturers, as well as automotive business operators, in the significance of the event. Their continued participation to showcase automotive technologies and innovations—alongside significant investments in building elaborate booths and spectacular presentations—demonstrates their commitment to the show year after year.”

The organizers would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the companies that participated in this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show, whose support and collaboration played a vital role in making the event a resounding success. This continued commitment affirms the show’s position as Thailand’s premier automotive exhibition, and one of the most prominent in the ASEAN region—on par with leading international motor shows around the world.

The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show is scheduled to take place from March 25 to April 5, 2026, at IMPACT Challenger Halls 1–3, Muang Thong Thani.