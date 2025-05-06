6 Common Causes of Jackknife Accidents

Jackknife accidents happen when a truck’s trailer swings out to the side and forms an L or V shape with the cab. These accidents are more dangerous because of the risk of pileups and can cause extensive damage to the vehicles nearby.

Out of the different types of commercial truck collisions, jackknifing remains the most dangerous. Data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) shows there were 4,842 jackknife accidents, and 1,858 led to fatalities.

If you have ever wondered what causes these accidents, here is a list of common reasons to help you understand what normally goes wrong.

1. Sudden or Hard Braking

When a truck driver suddenly hits the brakes too fast, the trailer may lose traction and swing out of control. This mostly happens in emergency stops or in heavy traffic. If the brakes are not properly maintained or if one axle locks up, the risk of jackknifing becomes even higher. That is why it is important for drivers to brake gradually to avoid losing control.

2. Speeding

Speeding is a leading cause of accidents in the country. However, the risk becomes even higher for truck drivers. When a truck is going too fast, it becomes even harder to slow down because of its size and weight.

The faster a truck is going, the easier it is for the trailer to swing out if the driver suddenly slows down on wet and curved roads. To prevent this, drivers should follow speed limits and adjust their speed based on road conditions.

3. Poor Cargo Loading

How a truck is loaded can make a big difference in its handling. If the cargo is not well-balanced or secured properly, chances are it might shift while the truck is moving. When this happens, the weight of the load can pull the trailer to one side when making a turn or stopping. This imbalance can easily cause a jackknife accident.

Therefore, trucks should follow proper standards during loading as per the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). These procedures are put in place for the safety of all those on the road.

4. Slippery Roads and Other Hazards

Rain, snow, ice, or even oil spills can make roads very slippery and dangerous. When a truck loses traction, it will become very hard for the driver to control the trailer. Even a small mistake like braking too hard can cause the trailer to skid and jackknife.

Another issue is poor road maintenance, which leads to potholes or uneven surfaces. This can affect the suspension systems, shocks, and wheels, all of which can change how a trailer operates.

5. Driver Fatigue and Lack of Experience

Truck drivers often have to work long hours, and fatigue is a real problem in the industry. When a driver is tired, their reaction time becomes slow. They may not notice a hazard in time, for example, a pothole, to react safely.

Inexperienced drivers can also make very poor decisions under pressure, such as braking too hard or turning quickly. Despite federal rules requiring drivers to take regular breaks for their own safety, sadly, not all drivers follow these rules.

6. Mechanical Failures

Sometimes, jackknife accidents happen because something on the truck breaks down. This can be worn-out tires, faulty brakes, or problems with other parts that connect the trailer to the cab. If the truck is not properly maintained, these issues can lead to losing control while driving.

Conclusion

Jackknife accidents are serious and can cause major harm in just a matter of seconds. Understanding what causes these crashes is important for truck drivers, companies, and all parties involved to spot the mistakes and fix them in time.