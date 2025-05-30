Automechanika Shanghai 2025 to utilise all 15 halls of NECC for the first time

Preparations are underway for what is set to be one of the largest global automotive industry gatherings of the year. From 26 to 29 November 2025, Automechanika Shanghai expects to welcome a record 7,000 exhibitors, filling every corner of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), which spans 383,000 sqm. This marks the first time in the show’s history to reach such a scale. The trade fair offers opportunities for marketing, trade, information exchange and education to continue evolving alongside market trends, which, for this year, reflect those innovations and transformations driving sustainability within the sector.

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Automechanika Shanghai has grown to become one of the most influential platforms in the automotive industry for exploring collaboration on a global scale and showcasing innovative technological advancement. Last year, we welcomed attendees from over 180 countries and regions, achieving record-breaking levels of exhibitor and visitor participation. We take great pride in this coming together of nations and minds. Moving into this next edition, we will keep looking to foster deeper integration and development of the global industry by aligning our offerings with market updates and fast-paced automotive trends.”

Expanded sectors and zones highlight market hotspots

Automechanika Shanghai 2025 is well-positioned to showcase products, services, and technologies driving advancements, catering to the entire automotive ecosystem, from R&D and manufacturing to sales and after-sales services. With a rising need for safe, intelligent and efficient mobility, the fair expands and enhances several elements for companies eager to exhibit in high-potential market segments. For instance, over half of all exhibitors are set to present products related to the development of new energy vehicles, including advancements in traditional components, diagnostics and repair, body and paint, accessories and customising.

Following a positive introduction to the show, the New Energy & Connectivity sector will expand by 50 percent to cover 39,000 sqm of exhibition space. The area will feature battery, motor and electric control systems, as well as charging, swapping, and energy storage technologies alongside hydrogen fuel cells, connected and assisted driving systems, intelligent chassis, and thermal management. Here, Innovation4Mobility offers a window to the future through a range of product displays, forums, and start-up activations. This complete showcase offers a comprehensive guide to emerging trends by the variety of resources from various sectors. The start-up zone, as an example, will see collaborations between research institutes, universities, start-ups and financial establishments, all presenting developing technologies poised for commercialisation through scenario-based presentations.

Digital technologies are also creating space for new business models in the automotive value chain. The Digital Services / Solutions zone embraces the integration of applications that improve efficiency and reduce costs in the aftermarket. Companies here can also address cross-border e-commerce, as well as smart logistics and warehousing. The zone will introduce automatic identification technologies, digital solutions, and supply chain management solutions.

Likewise, the Tyres & Wheels sector sees an increase of 50 percent in terms of exhibition space. The sector has steadily grown over the years, but the extra weight, rapid acceleration, noise reduction and battery requirements of electric vehicles have allowed companies to explore more product innovation.

More than 60 percent of all exhibitors will also cater to commercial vehicles, underscoring the evolving landscape of logistics, transportation and mobility. This is particularly relevant for expanding business channels in emerging markets like those along the Belt and Road.

Other sectors include Parts & Components featuring chassis, automotive electronics, and remanufacturing; Electrics & Electronics; Accessories; Customising; and, Diagnostics & Repair / Body & Paint.

Fostering talent, knowledge sharing and international cooperation

Ms Li Zhang, General Manager of China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd, elaborated: “The transformations and innovations that define exhibits will also extend to the strong line-up of some 80 fringe events. As China’s automotive market continues to grow rapidly, our value-added events will focus on electrification and intelligent transformation, digital services, supply chain resilience, and sustainable development, creating an environment for technology exchange, trade, and policy insights. By bringing together global brands and offering targeted networking, the show supports businesses in international collaboration and identifying new opportunities in the evolving market.”

To illustrate, the International Automotive Industry Conference 2025 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai will offer perspectives on how current trends are influencing supply chains, market dynamics, and relevant policies and regulations. This year’s edition shall also emphasise the need to build up industry professionals and a Gen Z workforce during the International Automotive Industry Talent Development Conference 2025. This will be accompanied by a talent development programme for participants to get to grips with the skillsets needed for wider market changes. Additionally, the Automechanika Shanghai Technology Seminar Series debuts with global experts discussing electric drive systems, thermal management, autonomous driving, intelligent chassis, new materials, and tyre technology.

Participants can further take advantage of other approachable networking activities to stay ahead in the ever-evolving industry landscape. One such opportunity is the Global Collective, covering investment and tools for expansion, as well as insights into overseas auto markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

Local trade authorities will lead discussions about their country’s automotive market, trade and investment prospects, while companies examine their successful global ventures. Furthermore, a series of themed networking receptions aim to connect like-minded professionals. Press Connect will also provide participants with the opportunity to engage in informed dialogues with journalists.

With a more tactile approach, industrial visits offer first-hand insights into key manufacturing hubs, automotive facilities and research institutes at the forefront of the development of new energy, autonomous driving, and intelligent vehicle progress in China. Match Up shall continue to offer customised one-to-one business matching for attendees to form strategic partnerships.

Automechanika Shanghai is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint). Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd on + 852 2802 7728, visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com