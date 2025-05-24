Common Causes of a Truck Accident You Need to Know About

Truck accidents are among the most devastating crashes on the road. Due to the massive size and weight of commercial trucks, collisions often result in serious injuries or fatalities. If you or a loved one has been involved in a truck accident in Denver, it’s important to understand what caused it and how legal professionals can help.

In cities like Dallas, which are prime business and economic spots, highways are always bustling with freight traffic; truck accidents are unfortunately not uncommon. If you’re dealing with the aftermath of such a crash, speaking with a skilled Dallas truck accident attorney can make a significant difference in how your case is handled and the compensation you might receive.

Some of The Most Common Causes of Truck Accidents and Why Legal Guidance is Often Necessary

1. Driver Fatigue

Many truck drivers work long hours and are under pressure to meet tight deadlines. Even though there are federal rules that limit how long they can drive, some companies or drivers may bend the rules. Fatigue can slow reaction times and cloud judgment—two dangerous things when you’re behind the wheel of a big rig.

This is particularly relevant in places like Dallas, where long-haul truckers pass through daily. A tired driver barrelling down I-35 can quickly turn a normal commute into a nightmare.

2. Distracted Driving

Just like any other motorist, truck drivers are susceptible to distractions, such as cell phones, GPS systems, or even eating behind the wheel. Because trucks require more time and distance to stop, a moment of distraction can easily lead to a crash.

An experienced truck accident lawyer can help uncover whether distraction played a role in your accident, something that’s not always obvious from the police report.

3. Improper Maintenance

Trucks rack up thousands of miles every month, so regular maintenance is critical. Worn-out brakes, bald tires, or faulty lights can all contribute to serious accidents. In some cases, the trucking company may be at fault for failing to keep its vehicles in roadworthy condition.

A truck accident lawyer can investigate maintenance records and hold the right parties accountable, whether it’s the driver, the company, or a third-party maintenance provider.

4. Overloaded or Improperly Loaded Cargo

If a truck’s cargo isn’t properly secured or if the vehicle is overloaded, it can tip over, jackknife, or spill its load on the highway. These types of accidents often involve multiple vehicles and can lead to widespread damage.

In Texas, certain highways see a high volume of freight, making this issue especially serious. A knowledgeable attorney will know how to examine loading procedures and the chain of custody to determine liability.

5. Poor Weather and Road Conditions

Rain, fog, or even strong winds can make it more difficult to handle a large truck. While the weather can’t be controlled, drivers are still responsible for adjusting their speed and behavior to stay safe. Similarly, road conditions, like construction zones or potholes, can create added challenges.

In such situations, liability can be complex, involving government entities, contractors, or the driver themselves. That’s where legal support is essential.

Final Thoughts

Truck accidents are rarely simple. Whether it’s due to driver error, mechanical failure, or company negligence, identifying the root cause takes a thorough investigation. If you’ve been involved in a crash in Dallas or the surrounding area, reaching out to a truck accident attorney can help you understand your rights and options.