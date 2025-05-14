Data analysis: Confidence grows in Chinese automotives

A new wave of positive momentum is surrounding Chinese automotive brands as they continue to challenge traditional industry leaders across global markets. According to a new study from leading media intelligence and reputation specialist CARMA, a focus on innovation, competitive pricing and strategic technology partnerships is enabling China’s car industry to reshape consumer perceptions and the media narrative alike.

Driving forward: the crucial role of innovation

Unsurprisingly, innovation sits at the heart of the Chinese automotive industry, propelling rapid advancements in electric vehicles, smart technologies, autonomous driving and sustainable manufacturing. Indeed, 80% of those who own a Chinese vehicle state that they believe their cars feature cutting-edge technology. This perspective aligns with media coverage, as 66% of UK coverage presented positive messages about innovation in relation to Chinese brands.

On the subject of new launches, the US think tank, Information Technology & Innovation Foundation (ITIF), reported that Chinese electric vehicle brands are 30% faster at developing and launching new models compared to established brands in other regions. This highlights the significant progress that Chinese manufacturers have made and their influence on the overall industry and its approach to product development.

Affordable excellence: redefining value

When it comes to affordability, Chinese brands are characterised by low levels of criticism and a high proportion of positive coverage. While pricing did attract some negative attention around BYD and Tesla’s monetary wars, and vehicle pricing in China vs Europe, overall, it was encouraging.

BYD takes centre stage

Among the Chinese players, BYD has emerged as the standout brand, dominating the media conversation. The brand garnered more than double the volume of coverage where brands are positioned as innovative (1,189 articles) compared to other Chinese brands such as Geely (402) and Xpeng (298), as well as established brands including BMW and Volkswagen (284 and 251 respectively).

BYD was also found to have contributed 41% of all positive coverage on Chinese brands and boasted a higher proportion of positive coverage compared to other Chinese and established brands. This momentum is powered by BYD’s rapid product expansion, innovation in battery and EV technologies as well as a growing global footprint in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

“Chinese brands have matured dramatically, and the media is taking notice,” explained Jennifer Sanchis, Senior Insights Consultant at CARMA. “Journalists are echoing the sentiments of today’s consumers: these vehicles are smart, well-built and competitively priced.”

Headlines charged: battery EVs take over

Perhaps unsurprisingly, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) dominated media headlines globally, significantly more frequently than other engine types. This was driven by debates on tariffs and the pricing wars between Tesla and BYD. September also saw the 9 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) roll off the production line for BYD, a significant milestone for the brand and the industry as it continues to break this record. The UK (along with the USA and Japan) was a significant contributor towards BEV coverage, as the media reported on incoming Chinese EVs, as well as the political turbulence related to these brands

A rapidly evolving industry

Beyond product features, media coverage also reflects the evolving dynamics of the global automotive industry. Topics such as tariff implications, cross-border tech collaborations and the strategic use of social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok to engage new buyers have become central themes. This shows how Chinese brands are not only transforming cars, but also the way cars are marketed and sold.

While overall, the global picture is extremely positive, there is some cynicism, when it comes to the future of Chinese brands. Together with Saudi Arabia, the report revealed that the UK media is the least confident when it comes to Chinese automotive brands, contributing to 30% of scepticism worldwide. This is particularly due to the expansion of tariffs across various industries, as China accused the EU of “protectionism” in response to rising vehicle tariffs.

Sanchis concluded: “The automotive industry experienced significant turbulence over the last 18 months with headwinds affecting both Chinese and established brands. Despite this, our analysis revealed that Chinese automotive brands have gained confidence around the globe and that positive sentiment on ‘the rise of Chinese brands’ is a result of BYD’s success, rather than strong industry-wide performance. In fact, BYD leads in terms of share of voice compared to several other Chinese and established brands and generated 41% of all positive coverage of Chinese brands.

“The shift in sentiment suggests a growing long-term confidence in the success of Chinese automotive manufacturers. As they continue to deliver on performance, pricing and cutting-edge features, the media, and increasingly the marketplace, sees these brands not just as challengers, but as leaders in the next era of mobility.”

The report, entitled ‘Driving Change: Are Chinese automotives redefining the global market?’ presents an analysis of 12,000 media articles from 1 January 2024 to 31 January 2025. Online articles from automotive specialist outlets, news sources, lifestyle media and technology outlets in 15 markets including: Brazil, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, UAE, UK and the US were analysed using CARMA’s AI media analysis methodology. The articles featured over 25 Chinese brands and over 30 established brands. Part 3 of the Driving Change series will focus on a case study on BYD. Stay tuned as we continue to explore the transformative rise of Chinese automotive brands on the world stage.