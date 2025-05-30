ESS Expo grows with new events for 2025

Environmental Services & Solutions Expo (ESS), the UK’s largest event for the environmental services industry, announces its expansion for the 2025 edition, taking place from 17–18 September at the NEC, Birmingham.

This year, the expo will debut three new events: the Complete Auto Recycling Show (CARS), Metals Recycling Event (MRE), and Geotechnical Engineering and Operations Expo (GEO). The expanded Water, Wastewater & Environmental Management Expo (WWEM), formerly known as WRM, will also join the ESS portfolio, along with the expanded Air Quality & Emissions Expo (AQE), formerly known as APC.

These new additions will sit alongside the well-established Resource & Waste Management Expo (RWM), Contamination & Land Remediation Expo (CLR), and Energy, Fuels & Decarbonisation Expo (EFD), making ESS Expo 2025 the UK’s largest and most comprehensive environmental event. At the heart of its success is its unique co-located format, where seven distinct shows come together under one roof, creating a diverse yet cohesive platform that empowers attendees to explore multiple sectors, form meaningful connections, and discover cross-industry synergies.

Known as the ‘ultimate platform for sustainable innovation and technologies,’ the show will welcome over 15,000 industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and professionals, alongside more than 7,000 companies from 58 different countries, all driving progress in the circular economy, net-zero emissions, sustainability, and biodiversity conservation. Attendees can expect a comprehensive educational programme with over 198 live demonstrations and 240+ presentations across 24 stages from 400+ expert speakers.

Visitors can also expect heavy input from the Environment Agency, the show’s Lead Partner for 2025. Expect keynote talks, expert panels, and hands-on guidance from their stand; all aimed at helping you navigate environmental policy, compliance, and sustainability goals with confidence.

A closer look

The 2025 event will provide targeted experiences for professionals across various sectors from across the entire environmental services industry. Each area of the expo will feature leading exhibitors plus dedicated keynote speaker sessions, panel discussions, live demos, workshops, AGMs, and networking opportunities, ensuring attendees can focus on the areas that are most relevant to their day-to-day sector.

CARS and MRE will offer never-before-seen insights, products, services and demos into end-of-life vehicle processing, metal recovery and recycling technologies, sustainable dismantling practices, the future of automotive recycling, and supply chain and market dynamics. Here, visitors will have the chance to connect with over 90 brand-new exhibitors from these sectors, including Tomra, 7 Steel UK, Crow Environmental, RENNER Kompressoren, Automet, OHRA, Solera, plus many others.

Meanwhile, CLR Expo and its newly launched sister event, GEO Expo, will collectively bring together over 100 leading companies, including Adler and Allan Ltd, JJMac Ltd, Envirochem, Igne, MGS, Temporary Water Solutions, and European Geophysical Services, to showcase cutting-edge solutions for land remediation and regeneration. Born from CLR Expo, GEO Expo now serves the geotechnical services & equipment industry, while CLR continues to focus on the geoenvironmental sector. Together, they address challenges such as contaminated sites, soil mechanics, foundation engineering, and brownfield redevelopment, supporting the drive for resilient and environmentally responsible land use strategies.

For professionals across the water and environmental monitoring sector, the expanded WWEM Expo will feature Aquamatic, Haldo, and CIRIA/Susdrain, alongside hosting SuDS Live, a focused area bringing together leading experts, solution providers, and decision-makers dedicated to sustainable urban drainage systems. Attendees can expect live demos, product showcases, and insightful discussions from 125 exhibitors addressing key themes such as water networks and sewage, wastewater treatment, pollution reduction, emergency flooding response, and more.

AQE will introduce leading exhibitors such as Acoem, Clarity, Environmental Industries Association, Gasmet Technologies, ENVEA, and M&C TechGroup, coveting topics on air quality and emissions, reduction technologies, odour and noise control, dust management, emissions reporting, market trading, health and safety, and indoor air quality for businesses.

EFD will focus on sustainable energy and resource management with this year’s key themes including Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS), energy from secondary materials, hydrogen fuel, and bioenergy. Long-time exhibitors in this space include Enfinium, Future Biogas, Thalia Waste Management, Geminor, Valmet, and Wastewater Fuels.

Focusing on waste & recycling, RWM will address current and emerging waste and resource management trends, organised in partnership with leading organisations, including the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM) and Environmental Services Association (ESA). This long-anticipated event offers need-to-know insights and networking opportunities over two action-packed days, with key exhibitors including, Finning CAT, Grundon, Juno, Pellenc ST, LARAC, Renault Trucks, RECOUP, TOMRA sorting, Environment Agency, Valpak, and many more leading names.

Recognising talents

Several prestigious awards and initiatives, designed to recognise outstanding achievements, will spotlight the innovators and leaders driving environmental progress:

35 Under 35 Awards: Celebrating young professionals under 35 who are pioneering new approaches in sustainability, waste management, water, energy, and everything in between. Entries will close on 1 July here <https://www.35-under-35.com/> .

The Environment 100: Honouring influential environmental leaders and sustainability champions shaping the UK’s green future. Nominations are open until 13 June here <https://www.ess-expo.co.uk/en vironment-100> .

Environmental Monitoring Awards: Taking place on the first evening of Day One, 17 September 2025 at The Vox, Birmingham, these awards recognise the best of the best in air and water quality monitoring. Enter by 16 July here <https://www.ess-expo.co.uk/en vironmental-monitoring-awards> .

Rob Mowat, Event Director of ESS Expo, said: “Environmental professionals hold the key to the certain challenges faced by businesses and organisations around the world, making the need for collaboration more important than ever. And as more sectors come under the spotlight for their environmental impact and credentials, it’s important that innovation is encouraged and shared across these growing areas. That’s why we’re very pleased to welcome new elements like MRE, CARS, and GEO to the ESS portfolio.

“ESS Expo continues to grow each year, and in 2025 we’re excited to expand into these new sectors and welcome new faces alongside familiar ones. This edition will offer even more opportunities to connect with decision-makers and leaders, discover the latest technologies, and drive progress toward a greener future. We can’t wait to welcome everyone this September.”

For more information and to register to attend ESS Expo from 17-18 September 2025 at the NEC in Birmingham, visit: https://www.ess-expo.co.uk/