EV BMS test and new high-speed resolver from Pickering Interfaces on show at The Battery Show Europe 2025, Stuttgart, Germany

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of best-in-class, industry-standard modular signal switching and sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and verification, including a new high-speed PXI resolver simulation module family and BMS (battery

management system) test – on stand E36 in Hall 7 at The Battery Show Europe 2025, taking place from 3-5 June 2025 at Messe Stuttgart in Germany.

The Battery Show Europe, alongside the Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo and Energy Storage Summit, is a leading event for battery technology and automotive advancements. Its technical conference addresses challenges like supply chain risks, regulations, and sustainability while promoting collaboration to enhance Europe’s EV industry. With over 1,000 exhibitors, the expo showcases cutting- edge solutions in energy storage, powertrains, battery management, materials, components, testing, and recycling, providing unmatched sourcing opportunities for industry professionals.

The company will showcase its recently released high-speed PXI resolver simulator module family – models 41-670 (PXI) and 43-670 (PXIe), which achieve rotation speeds of 130kRPM, addressing the growing need for precise and reliable testing of advanced servo systems in the automotive industry. The updated module enables the simulation of multiple resolver pole pairs. While most electromechanical resolvers have a maximum rotational speed of 20kRPM when simulating—for instance—four pole pairs, the corresponding x4 factor means this becomes 80kRPM electrical cycles to simulate.

Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces, stated, “Our enhanced range of resolver simulators sets a new standard by utilizing actual transformers on board rather than FPGA approximations. This design delivers precise, real-world analog signals with high-resolution angle simulation, ensuring consistent and reliable performance, even at maximum operating speeds.”

Also highlighted on the stand will be their BMS HIL test demo, which includes the following Pickering products:

 PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked architecture

 PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken wires

 High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules

 Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and connectors

Alongside these technologies, Pickering will also showcase the following switching, simulation and software solutions on stand E36 in Hall 7 at the Battery Show Europe 2025:

 Its soon-to-be-released high-voltage programmable resistor module

 PXIe full hybrid chassis and PXIe embedded controller: Pickering offers Gen 2 and Gen 3 versions of their fully hybrid chassis and powerful 3U one-slot embedded controllers.

 Supporting cables and connectors, together with their free online graphical Cable Design Tool.

 Microwave Switch Design Tool – a free online tool enabling engineers to easily design, simulate, and model PXI and LXI microwave switching systems.

 Switch Path Manager (SPM): The latest version of this automated signal routing software adds auto-detection and route caching features that improve speed and performance.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the industry's largest range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or for sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.