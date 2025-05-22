Frenetic employs AI and ML to increase speed, accuracy and usability of cloud-based magnetics service

Proven AI-powered design assistant solves real power electronics challenges: ‘From specs to simulation in minutes’

Frenetic Electronics, the company that offers a pioneering web-based custom magnetics design platform, today announced Frenetic AI, an AI-powered assistant that helps engineers design power converters. The company has also announced significant upgrades to Frenetic Magnetic Simulator, its cloud platform that allows engineers to simulate and design high-frequency inductors and transformers up to 95% accuracy.

Frenetic AI designs the converter topology based on user constraints and automatically generates electrical schematics and simulation files (LTspice, PLECS). It also suggests suitable off-the-shelf or custom magnetics.

Explains Dr Chema Molina, founder and CEO of Frenetic: “Frenetic AI turns a complex, multi-hour design process into a seamless, intuitive workflow. Engineers can move from specs to simulation in minutes. Basic users receive full magnetic specs automatically, advanced users can deep-dive into detailed customization and simulation options.”

Currently available as a free Basic version which has been beta-site tested by thousands electrical engineers around the world, Frenetic AI will shortly be additionally offered as a PRO version is coming soon, which will include premium features such as planar transformer design, off-the-shelf component suggestions and additional design insights.

Frenetic AI can integrate with Frenetic Magnetic Simulator for advanced magnetic component design, but can also be used as a standalone module.

Frenetic Magnetic Simulator has also been upgraded. The original platform delivers advanced modeling of copper and core losses, the superposition of AC signals with high-frequency components and material and core selection based on the application’s needs. Latest innovations include a machine-learning-based model for calculating foil winding losses. The new version of Frenetic Magnetic Simulator has been trained on 5,000 FEM simulations across a wide range of designs, and delivers 12% median relative error, with millisecond response times.

Adds Molina: “Frenetic Simulator is used 8 hours a day per professionals of magnetic design. The launching of the multiple operating conditions simulation has been another big step to boost the capabilities of optimizing the magnetics never seen before.”

He continues: Frenetic is committed to making magnetic design part of a broader, more connected design process. We’re currently working with leading simulation software providers to allow engineers to seamlessly export magnetic designs into full FEM environments for advanced validation. The user benefits from reduced manual modeling effort, a faster transition from conceptual design to FEM-level verification, and better alignment between simulation layers.”

Frenetic has prepared Webinar clips and demo videos and users can access live demo environments on request.

About Frenetic Magnetics

Frenetic is a deep-tech company tackling one of the most complex challenges in power electronics: designing high-frequency magnetic components. It was founded in 2015 by Dr Chema Molina, a Ph.D in Industrial Engineering at the University of Madrid, Spain. We offer advanced, cloud-based tools that enable engineers to create custom magnetics with speed and precision. Frenetic is the only company offering samples and verifying all our models in the lab, providing tech articles about the results. Our solutions are trusted by companies across manufacturing, automotive, industrial, and other power-intensive sectors. At the heart of our mission: bringing magnetic design into the era of AI and intelligent simulation.

